This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Maria Colom, Head of Distributed Solar, Storage & Green Mobility at France's Engie. She says recruitment and promotion processes must be clear, fair, and merit-based to ensure equal opportunities for all. "By implementing measurable and data-driven approaches, organizations can build trust and foster a truly equitable workplace," she states. Achieving true gender inclusion in the workplace goes beyond simply meeting hiring quotas; it calls for a profound cultural shift. While we have made some strides, we must recognize that many women in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...