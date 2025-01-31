View the Big Game and Celebrate Valentine's Day at Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant

Located in Resorts World Las Vegas, with dishes by Michelin-starred chef, Shaun Hergatt, Aqua prepares exclusive game day bites for the Big Game and a romantic dinner experience for Valentine's Day weekend.

Indulge in various, exclusive menu items at Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, located in Resorts World Las Vegas. Executive Chef Shaun Hergatt has perfected mouthwatering dishes for locals and tourists to get energized with pre-game and post-game specials for the Big Game and a delightful prix fixe menu for couples to enjoy during Valentine's Day weekend.

See more information below:

The Big Game | Sunday, February 9 from 1 p.m. - close

Elevate your game day experience at Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, where culinary excellence meets the thrill of the Big Game.

Indulge in Aqua's exclusive menu specials crafted just for this historic sporting occasion, featuring gourmet dishes that celebrate the spirit of the game. From tantalizing appetizers to exquisite entrees and decadent desserts, every bite promises to be a touchdown for your taste buds.

Pre-Game Viewing Experience:

Kick off your Sunday with Aqua's vibrant pre-game atmosphere. Their state-of-the-art screens ensure you won't miss a moment of the action.

Post-Game Celebration:

After the game day madness, unwind at Aqua. Savor a selection handcrafted drinks while discussing the highs and lows of the game with fellow fans.

Enjoy this experience at no cover charge. Gather your friends and family for a day filled with flavor, fun, and festivities. For more information about the Big Game, visit www.aqualv.com/big-game-menu.

Valentine's Day Weekend | Friday, February 14 - Sunday, February 16

Celebrate love with an exquisite culinary experience and an unforgettable evening at Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, where Chef Shaun Hergatt crafts a romantic culinary journey designed to tantalize your taste buds and warm your heart. Delight in a specially curated Valentine's Day menu for just $125 per person, featuring an array of delectable dishes that embody the essence of love and luxury. The Valentine's Day menu includes:

Amuse-Bouche:

Begin your evening with a delicate tuna topped with caviar, served on a fluffy brioche round with a hint of spicy aioli.

1st Course:

Choose between the tender Tuna Tataki prepared with a zesty wasabi ponzu or the vibrant Beets and Burrata, showcasing roasted beets and a rich beet reduction.

2nd Course:

Savor the rich flavors of Aqua's Lobster Bisque, featuring succulent lobster and creamy baguette. Or indulge in the fresh La Rosa Salad, prepared with a creamy avocado sauce and zesty lemon vinaigrette. For a touch of indulgence, opt for the Toro Tartare, a luxurious choice with quail egg, sesame dressing, and nori for just a $35 supplement.

3rd Course:

Select from the creamy Shrimp Risotto, or the savory Ribeye Cap accompanied by velvety pomme puree and rich beef jus. For seafood lovers, enhance your meal with the Shrimp Scampi for an additional $25.

4th Course:

Conclude your romantic evening with a delightful Strawberry Soufflé, elegantly drizzled with chocolate sauce, marking a sweet ending to a perfect night.

For more information about the Valentine's Day menu, visit www.aqualv.com/valentines-day-menu.

Reservations are highly recommended for all events. Please visit www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/aqualv to secure your spot.

For more information on Aqua, visit their website at www.aqualv.com .

For an opportunity to interview Chef Shaun Hergatt for a feature, please email pr@avaroseagency.com .

ABOUT AQUA SEAFOOD & CAVIAR RESTAURANT

At the heart of Caviar Bar's transformation into Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant is the illustrious career and culinary artistry of Chef Shaun Hergatt. His Michelin-starred restaurants, including SHO Shaun Hergatt and Juni, have earned critical acclaim, while his ventures like Vestry in SoHo garnered further accolades with Michelin stars in 2021 and 2022. His latest venture, Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, represents a new chapter in his culinary journey. It embodies a dedication to redefining the essence of fine dining, offering guests an expanded menu that celebrates the treasures of land and sea. In partnership, Aqua is also owned by the Slinin sisters, Suzanne and Karina, who enjoyed Chef Shaun's culinary creations. The two bring their business expertise for a welcoming yet fine dining experience to any and all visitors to indulge in Chef Shaun's first West Coast restaurant and all it has to offer. From world-class caviar to Atlantic Salmon, Alaskan Black Cod, and an array of delectable seafood, the menu at Aqua is set to captivate discerning palates.

Aqua is open daily, Sunday - Thursday from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. with an all-day Happy Hour available at the bar. To learn more, follow Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Since opening in 2021,?Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry's top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED?with?Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Contact Information

Katherine Mendoza

Marketing Coordinator

kat@avaroseagency.com





SOURCE: Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire