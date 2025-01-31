Anzeige
Freitag, 31.01.2025
Verborgener Börsenknaller!: Erdgas-Schatz in Europa entdeckt: Diese Aktie verspricht gigantische Gewinne!
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
31.01.2025 15:38 Uhr
Workiva: Dispatch from Davos: CFOs and CSOs Unite for Sustainable Growth

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 31, 2025 / Workiva

In this special bonus episode of ESG Talk recorded live at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mandi McReynolds sits down with Jill Klindt, CFO of Workiva, to discuss the interplay between sustainability and financial performance. They explore how emerging tech like generative AI is revolutionizing regulatory compliance and business processes, the evolving roles of chief sustainability officers, and the importance of integrating non-financial data in achieving company goals. Tune in for insights on sustainable innovation, growth strategies, and the future of ESG reporting.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
