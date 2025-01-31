Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2025) - The Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme of St. Kitts and Nevis has achieved remarkable growth under its new statutory corporate structure and leadership. Since transitioning from a government entity in late 2024, the Programme has recorded an unprecedented 169% increase in applications during the final quarter of the year (October-December) compared to the preceding nine months. The substantial surge reflects renewed investor confidence in the Programme's efficiency, transparency, and global appeal.

Restructuring for Success

Under the leadership of Executive Chairman Calvin St. Juste, a former Senior Executive at Morgan Stanley, the CBI Unit underwent a comprehensive transformation. This included reviewing over 1,000 new applications and successfully transitioning the Programme from a 40-year-old government-run entity to a globally competitive, corporate-led model.

Driven by his experience on Wall Street, St. Juste implemented six core business principles that guides the Programme's management, further streamlines the operations and cements the Programme as the leader in the global investment migration industry.

A Strong Foundation for the Future

Prime Minister Drew's foresight to transition the CBI Unit to a statutory body has strengthened the Programme, continuing to attract ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking a secure and reputable second citizenship. This resurgence underscores the Programme's reputation for providing attractive benefits, including its stability, reliability, and role in advancing the nation's development goals.

The Prime Minister stated that, "The Citizenship by Investment Programme of St. Kitts and Nevis stands as a benchmark for excellence, integrity in the investment migration industry. The CIU's transition to a statutory body was a bold step, rooted in our commitment to upholding the highest industry standards and setting a mark for others to follow. This remarkable growth reflects the transformative changes we've implemented to ensure transparency and efficiency. We remain steadfast in the vision to revolutionise the CBI industry while driving sustainable development and economic prosperity for our nation. Our commitment to global security remains integral to maintaining the integrity and trustworthiness of our Citizenship by Investment Programme".

Global Engagement and Leadership

To bolster the Programme's reputation, Executive Chairman St. Juste embarked on a global tour to engage stakeholders to rebuild trust with local service providers and actively promote the Programme. His emphasis on transparency and efficiency has been instrumental in positioning the programme as the "first and finest" in the industry.

"We are incredibly proud of the progress we've made in a short period, but there's still more work to do. This success is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by our stakeholders. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and efficiency while ensuring that the CBI Programme continues to contribute significantly to the economic development of St. Kitts and Nevis," - Executive Chairman His Excellency Calvin St. Juste.

CIU Board of Governors commented:

"We extend our sincere gratitude to each and every member of the CIU for their contributions. A special recognition must go to the "Taskforce" team, whose unwavering and relentless efforts were pivotal in navigating the challenges of the transition and in achieving this immediate success. Their dedication has been key in restoring stakeholder confidence and solidifying the SKN CBI Programme's position as a leading offering in the industry."

Driving Economic Development

With a strong foundation in place and a renewed focus on excellence, the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme is set to achieve even greater success in 2025 and beyond. Its continued growth will support the nation's vision of becoming a sustainable island state, enhancing its global standing while contributing significantly to local economic and social development.

Notably, this impressive growth underscores the success of the Programme's transition to a statutory body and its renewed appeal to investors. The surge in applications is a clear indication that the Programme is once again attracting high-net-worth individuals seeking a secure and reputable alternative citizenship.

The renewed interest is not only a vote of confidence in the Programme's leadership but also a recognition of the attractive benefits offered by St. Kitts and Nevis for wealth migration, favourable tax environment, business opportunities and a high quality of life.

About the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit:

The St. Kitts and Nevis CIU is internationally renowned for its high-performance culture, professionalism, and commitment to excellence. By launching the Office of the Chairman, the CIU reaffirms its dedication to innovation, good governance, and delivering unparalleled value to investors and citizens alike.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10480/239121_f1d5451604e14af3_001full.jpg





Contact Data

St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit

(1-869) 467-1474

info@sknciu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239121

SOURCE: St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit