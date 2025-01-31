70 CDRs Now Listed and Trading on Cboe Canada

Today, Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe Canada") is proud to welcome back CIBC as they expand their suite of Canadian Depositary Receipts ("CDRs") to include European markets with the listing of five CDR tickers representing high-profile German companies.

Since their groundbreaking launch in 2021, CDRs have enabled Canadians to invest in their favourite U.S.-listed stocks in Canadian dollars and without the complexities and currency risks associated with cross-border investing. Now, Canadian investors can gain exposure to European markets with the same accessibility through fractional share ownership and built-in notional currency hedge protection with CIBC's latest additions to their CDR lineup.

The five new CDRs available for trading on Cboe Canada are:

Allianz CDR (CAD Hedged) ALZ

BMW CDR (CAD Hedged) BMW

Mercedes-Benz CDR (CAD Hedged) BENZ

SAP CDR (CAD Hedged) SAPS

Siemens CDR (CAD Hedged) SMNS

"Since inception, our industry-leading Canadian Depositary Receipts have helped investors gain exposure to global companies while managing currency risk," said Christian Exshaw, Deputy Head, Capital Markets at CIBC. "CIBC's expansion into the European market is a first step in rapid global expansion furthering accessibility for retail investors, while continuing our innovative, market-based solutions that address investor demand."

The new German market CDRs are now trading on Cboe Canada alongside the existing suite of 65 CDRs representing some of the biggest U.S.-listed public companies.

"Given the success and popularity of CDRs, expanding into markets beyond the U.S. is a natural evolution for the CDR product," added Rob Marrocco, Global Head of ETF Listings at Cboe Global Markets. "CDRs have become a preferred choice for Canadian investors to access some of the largest companies in America and this build-out to markets overseas opens a literal world of new possibilities. We are thrilled to partner with CIBC to support the growth of CDRs with the global reach and local expertise that only Cboe, the Exchange for the World Stage, can provide."

For more information about CDRs, please visit https://www.cboe.ca/en/services/raising-assets/canadian-depositary-receipts.

Cboe Canada is home to the full suite of Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs), ETFs from Canada's largest ETF issuers, and some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies. Cboe consistently facilitates 15% of all volume traded in Canadian listed securities. Click here for a complete view of all Cboe-listed securities.

About Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada is a Tier 1 stock exchange providing a best-in-class listing experience for issuers that are shaping the economies of tomorrow. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists investment products and companies seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Cboe Canada is part of Cboe Global Markets, the leading securities and derivatives exchange network. With exchanges in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Cboe is harnessing its footprint around the world to equip Issuers with essential capital market solutions.

