Freitag, 31.01.2025
Verborgener Börsenknaller!: Erdgas-Schatz in Europa entdeckt: Diese Aktie verspricht gigantische Gewinne!
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 30 January 2025 was 388.23p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

31 January 2025


