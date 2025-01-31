With effect from February 03, 2025, the unit rights in Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 12, 2025.
|Instrument:
|Unit rights
|Short name:
|CMH UR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0023848627
|Order book ID:
|383508
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from February 03, 2025, the paid subscription units in Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including February 25, 2025.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription units
|Short name:
|CMH BTU
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0023848635
|Order book ID:
|383509
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
