With effect from February 03, 2025, the unit rights in Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 12, 2025.

Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CMH UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023848627 Order book ID: 383508 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from February 03, 2025, the paid subscription units in Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including February 25, 2025.

Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CMH BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023848635 Order book ID: 383509 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Stockholm AB