Exxel Pharma, Inc.: Exxel Pharma to Participate in a "New to Virtual Investor" Segment

Exxel Pharma ("Exxel" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of neuronal hypersensitivity disorders, today announced that it will participate in a "New to Virtual Investor" segment on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Soren Mogelsvang, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Exxel Pharma, will provide a corporate overview and business outlook. In addition to the moderated discussion, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website (exxelpharma.com). Viewers can also access the event on the Virtual Investor website at virtualinvestorco.com.

About Exxel Pharma

Exxel Pharma is a privately held pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics for neuronal hypersensitivity disorders. The Company's lead program, EX937, is a first-in-class, orally administered, proprietary small molecule designed to specifically and peripherally inhibit the fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH) enzyme. Exxel is initiating a first-in-human Phase 1/1b clinical study of EX937 for refractory chronic cough, a significant unmet medical need with no FDA-approved treatments. In preclinical studies, EX937 demonstrated robust efficacy in modulating chronic cough across multiple models. Furthermore, it has shown a favorable safety profile and is designed to avoid central side effects by being entirely excluded from the brain. EX937 also holds promise for a range of high-value indications, including hyperactive bladder, peripheral painful neuropathies, and migraine headaches. In addition to EX937, Exxel Pharma is advancing its ARN compounds, a second lead program targeting social anxiety disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Investor Contact

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 908.824.0775

E: exxel@jtcir.com

