RedChip Hires Veteran Sell-Side and Buy-Side Analyst Jack Drapacz to Open Miami Office

RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced the appointment of Jack Drapacz, a seasoned former sell-side and buy-side analyst, to lead the opening of its new Miami office and bolster its presence in South Florida. Drapacz will focus on strengthening relationships with institutional investors and family offices throughout the Gold Coast market, spanning over 60 miles of coastline from South Miami to West Palm Beach and encompassing Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. This strategic addition underscores RedChip's commitment to delivering unparalleled value to its clients and expanding its influence in key investor markets.

"Opening a new office in Miami is a vital step in our growth strategy," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "The Gold Coast region, home to one of the largest concentrations of centi-millionaires in the country, represents a significant opportunity for RedChip. Jack's extensive experience as both an equity analyst and an investor relations professional uniquely positions him to deepen our relationships with institutional investors and family offices in South Florida. We're thrilled to have him on board and are confident his expertise will significantly enhance our efforts in this vibrant market."

Drapacz brings a robust background in equity analysis and investor relations to RedChip. He began his career as a sell-side equity analyst and later transitioned to the buy side, where his responsibilities included due diligence on prospective investments, portfolio management, meetings with company leadership, and valuation analysis. Transitioning into investor relations, Drapacz held key positions at a global communications firm and a boutique IR agency, where he developed strategic communications programs tailored to the needs of small-cap companies. Drapacz holds a Bachelor of Arts from Boston University and an MBA in Finance from the NYU Stern Graduate School of Business.

"I am excited to join RedChip, the preeminent IR firm specializing in the small-cap space," said Drapacz. "Small-cap companies require rigorous analysis, strategic planning, and a specialized approach to connect with the Wall Street community effectively. I look forward to leveraging my background to further strengthen RedChip's presence in South Florida and drive value for our clients."

With Drapacz's appointment, RedChip continues to enhance its ability to serve the unique needs of small-cap and microcap companies while connecting them with a diverse network of investors.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

