Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Verborgener Börsenknaller!: Erdgas-Schatz in Europa entdeckt: Diese Aktie verspricht gigantische Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
31.01.2025 16:26 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Will AI And Climate Risk Management Align In 2025?

Finanznachrichten News

By Sophia Mendelsohn

Originally published by Forbes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 31, 2025 / While artificial intelligence has become increasingly present in contemporary business operations over the past two years, the term might still trigger images of dystopian films like I, Robot or Blade Runner. Hollywood's larger-than-life portrayals of AI catastrophe, while cinematically compelling, obscure a more nuanced reality: the genuine risk lies not in AI itself, but in failing to harness its potential.

This parallel extends to climate change. Though we're unlikely to witness the theatrical extremes of some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters, dismissing climate risks would be equally misguided. While neither AI nor climate change has manifested in Hollywood's extreme scenarios, climate reality is encroaching on cinema's doorstep - as evidenced by the recent devastating wildfires that swept through Sunset Boulevard, leaving much of Hollywood and northern Los Angeles in ruins.

Continue reading here.

There's no instant feedback switch that turns off climate disasters once the world hits its emissions targets. Long-term business forecasting must account for an increase in climate shocks. Image courtesy of GETTY.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SAP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.