Fourth quarter Twelve months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2024 2023 ?I 2024 2023 ?I Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 1,225 1,365 (140) 4,790 4,889 (99) Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 2.37 2.47 (0.10) 9.03 8.49 +0.54 Capital and exploration expenditures 423 469 (46) 1,867 1,778 +89

Imperial reported estimated net income in the fourth quarter of $1,225 million, compared to net income of $1,237 million in the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower realizations, partially offset by higher production and stronger Downstream refinery capacity utilization. Quarterly cash flows from operating activities were $1,789 million, up from $1,487 million generated in the third quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of working capital1, cash flows from operating activities were $1,650 million, compared to $1,797 million in the third quarter of 2024. Full year estimated net income was $4,790 million with cash flows from operating activities of $5,981 million. Excluding the impacts of working capital1, full-year cash flows from operating activities were $6,476 million.

" Our robust financial results in 2024 were driven by outstanding operational performance. I'm proud of Imperial's ability to deliver on all of its 2024 volume commitments including a new annual production record at Kearl. Downstream and Cold Lake performances were both at the upper end of our guidance, which was supported by excellent turnaround execution and strong Grand Rapids production," said Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Upstream production in the fourth quarter averaged 460,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, which is the highest quarterly production in over 30 years when adjusting for the divestment of XTO Energy Canada. The fourth-quarter performance contributed to the company's highest annual production of 433,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in over 30 years. At Kearl, quarterly total gross production averaged 299,000 barrels per day (212,000 barrels Imperial's share), contributing to a full year production record of 281,000 total gross barrels per day (200,000 barrels Imperial's share) at unit cash costs1 below the company's previously stated target. Cold Lake quarterly gross production averaged 157,000 barrels per day, including better-than-expected production of 22,000 barrels per day of solvent-assisted SAGD production from Grand Rapids. The company's share of Syncrude quarterly production averaged 81,000 gross barrels per day.

Downstream throughput in the quarter averaged 411,000 barrels per day, resulting in an overall refinery capacity utilization of 95 percent, even with the completion of the Nanticoke turnaround. Petroleum product sales averaged 458,000 barrels per day. Full-year throughput achieved the high end of the company's 2024 guidance range, averaging 399,000 barrels per day, with capacity utilization of 92 percent and petroleum product sales of 466,000 barrels per day. Construction continued on Canada's largest renewable diesel facility at the Strathcona refinery, with a targeted start-up date in the middle of 2025.

During the quarter, Imperial returned a total of nearly $1.8 billion to shareholders through dividend payments and accelerated share repurchases under the company's annual normal course issuer bid program. The company is also announcing a first quarter dividend increase of 12 cents per share to 72 cents per share.

" Our 20% increase in the dividend reflects confidence in our plans as we enter 2025 with strong operational momentum underpinned by Upstream production growth, strong Downstream utilization and a continued focus on expense reduction," said Corson.

Fourth quarter highlights

Recent business environment

During the fourth quarter, crude prices decreased versus the third quarter, reflecting uncertainty in supply and demand balances. The Canadian WTI/WCS spread remained consistent with the third quarter, and the full-year average was narrower versus the 2023 full-year average. Industry refining margins declined versus the third quarter due to increased supply.

Operating results

Fourth quarter 2024 vs. fourth quarter 2023

Fourth Quarter millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2024 2023 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 1,225 1,365 Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 2.37 2.47

Upstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2023 Price Volume Royalty Other 2024 770 90 100 (90) 8 878

Price - Average bitumen realizations increased by $7.53 per barrel, primarily driven by the narrowing WTI/WCS spread and lower diluent costs, partially offset by lower marker prices. Synthetic crude oil realizations decreased by $6.27 per barrel, primarily driven by lower WTI and a weaker Synthetic/WTI spread.

Volume - Higher volumes were primarily driven by Grand Rapids production at Cold Lake.

Royalty - Higher royalties were primarily driven by higher prices and volumes.

Other - Primarily due to favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $60 million.

Marker prices and average realizations

Fourth Quarter Canadian dollars, unless noted 2024 2023 West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel) 70.30 78.54 Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel) 57.73 56.80 WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel) 12.57 21.74 Bitumen (per barrel) 71.58 64.05 Synthetic crude oil (per barrel) 99.10 105.37 Average foreign exchange rate (US$) 0.72 0.73

Production

Fourth Quarter thousands of barrels per day 2024 2023 Kearl (Imperial's share) 212 218 Cold Lake 157 139 Syncrude (a) 81 85 Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day) 299 308

(a) In the fourth quarter of 2023, Syncrude gross production included about 1 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Higher production at Cold Lake was primarily driven by Grand Rapids.

Downstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2023 Margins Other 2024 595 (280) 41 356

Margins - Lower margins primarily reflect weaker market conditions.

Other - Primarily due to favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $70 million.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Fourth Quarter thousands of barrels per day, unless noted 2024 2023 Refinery throughput 411 407 Refinery capacity utilization (percent) 95 94 Petroleum product sales 458 476

Refinery throughput in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflects the impact of planned turnaround activities at the

Nanticoke refinery. Refinery throughput in the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected the impact of planned turnaround activities at the Sarnia refinery.

Lower petroleum product sales were primarily driven by lower wholesale volume.

Chemicals

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2023 Margins Other 2024 17 (10) 14 21

Corporate and other

Fourth Quarter millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) (30) (17)

Liquidity and capital resources

Fourth Quarter millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 Cash flows from (used in): Operating activities 1,789 1,311 Investing activities (404) (411) Financing activities (1,896) (2,752) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (511) (1,852) Cash and cash equivalents at period end 979 864

Cash flows from operating activities primarily reflect favourable working capital impacts.

Cash flows used in investing activities primarily reflect lower additions to property, plant and equipment.

Cash flows used in financing activities primarily reflect:

Fourth Quarter millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2024 2023 Dividends paid 317 288 Per share dividend paid (dollars) 0.60 0.50 Share repurchases (a) 1,475 2,458 Number of shares purchased (millions) (a) 14.4 30.8

(a) Share repurchases were made under the company's normal course issuer bid program for the periods disclosed. A substantial issuer bid was undertaken and commenced on November 3, 2023 (expired on December 8, 2023). Includes shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation under and in connection with the normal course issuer bid and by way of a proportionate tender under the company's substantial issuer bid.

The company completed share repurchases under its normal course issuer bid on December 19, 2024.

Full-year 2024 vs. full-year 2023

Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2024 2023 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 4,790 4,889 Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 9.03 8.49

Upstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2023 Price Volume Royalty Other 2024 2,512 430 500 (330) 150 3,262

Price - Average bitumen realizations increased by $7.11 per barrel, primarily driven by the narrowing WTI/WCS spread and lower diluent costs, partially offset by lower marker prices. Synthetic crude oil realizations decreased by $3.66 per barrel, primarily driven by a weaker Synthetic/WTI spread and lower WTI.

Volume - Higher volumes were primarily driven by Grand Rapids production at Cold Lake, as well as improved mine fleet productivity and optimized turnaround at Kearl.

Royalty - Higher royalties were primarily driven by higher volumes and prices.

Other - Primarily due to lower operating costs of about $210 million, mainly driven by lower energy prices, and favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $120 million, partially offset by lower electricity sales at Cold Lake due to lower prices.

Marker prices and average realizations

Twelve Months Canadian dollars, unless noted 2024 2023 West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel) 75.78 77.60 Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel) 61.04 58.97 WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel) 14.74 18.63 Bitumen (per barrel) 74.53 67.42 Synthetic crude oil (per barrel) 101.91 105.57 Average foreign exchange rate (US$) 0.73 0.74

Production

Twelve Months thousands of barrels per day 2024 2023 Kearl (Imperial's share) 200 191 Cold Lake 148 135 Syncrude (a) 75 76 Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day) 281 270

(a) In 2024, Syncrude gross production included about 1 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2023 - 1 thousand barrels per day) that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Higher production at Cold Lake was primarily driven by Grand Rapids.

Downstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2023 Margins Other 2024 2,301 (890) 75 1,486

Margins - Lower margins primarily reflect weaker market conditions.

Other - Primarily due to lower turnaround impacts of about $120 million and favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $110 million, partially offset by lower volumes of about $60 million.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Twelve Months thousands of barrels per day, unless noted 2024 2023 Refinery throughput 399 407 Refinery capacity utilization (percent) 92 94 Petroleum product sales 466 471

Refinery throughput in 2024 reflects the impact of planned turnaround activities at Nanticoke, Sarnia, and Strathcona refineries. Refinery throughput in 2023 reflected the impact of planned turnaround activities at Strathcona and Sarnia refineries.

Chemicals

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2023 Margins Other 2024 164 - 7 171

Corporate and other

Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) (129) (88)

Liquidity and capital resources

Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 Cash flows from (used in): Operating activities 5,981 3,734 Investing activities (1,825) (1,694) Financing activities (4,041) (4,925) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 115 (2,885)

Cash flows from operating activities primarily reflect the absence of unfavourable working capital impacts mainly related to an income tax catch-up payment of $2.1 billion in the prior year.

Cash flows used in investing activities primarily reflect higher additions to property, plant and equipment.

Cash flows used in financing activities primarily reflect:

Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2024 2023 Dividends paid 1,238 1,103 Per share dividend paid (dollars) 2.30 1.88 Share repurchases (a) 2,681 3,800 Number of shares purchased (millions) (a) 26.8 48.3

(a) Share repurchases were made under the company's normal course issuer bid program for the periods disclosed. A substantial issuer bid was undertaken and commenced on November 3, 2023 (expired on December 8, 2023). Includes shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation under and in connection with the normal course issuer bid and by way of a proportionate tender under the company's substantial issuer bid.

On June 24, 2024, the company announced that it had received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a new normal course issuer bid to continue its then existing share purchase program. The program enabled the company to purchase up to a maximum of 26,791,840 common shares during the period June 29, 2024 to June 28, 2025. The program completed on December 19, 2024 as a result of the company purchasing the maximum allowable number of shares under the program.

Key financial and operating data follow.

Forward-looking statements

Statements of future events or conditions in this report, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans, are forward-looking statements. Similarly, discussion of roadmaps or future plans related to carbon capture, transportation and storage, biofuel, hydrogen, and other future plans to reduce emissions and emission intensity of the company, its affiliates and third parties are dependent on future market factors, such as continued technological progress, policy support and timely rule-making and permitting, and represent forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, goal, seek, estimate, expect, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, references to the company's Strathcona renewable diesel project, including start-up timing; the company's Leming SAGD redevelopment project, including timing and anticipated production; the company's unit cash cost target; and the company's operational momentum, anticipated Upstream production growth and Downstream utilization, and continued focus on expense reduction.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning future energy demand, supply and mix; production rates, growth and mix across various assets; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities and the company's ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate its assets, including the Strathcona renewable diesel project and the Leming SAGD redevelopment project; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies on reductions to greenhouse gas emissions intensity, including but not limited to technologies using solvents to replace energy intensive steam at Cold Lake, Strathcona renewable diesel, carbon capture and storage including in connection with hydrogen for the renewable diesel project, recovery technologies and efficiency projects, and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects; the results of research programs and new technologies, including with respect to greenhouse gas emissions, and the ability to bring new technologies to scale on a commercially competitive basis, and the competitiveness of alternative energy and other emission reduction technologies; for renewable diesel, the availability and cost of locally-sourced and grown feedstock and the supply of renewable diesel to British Columbia in connection with its low-carbon fuel legislation; the amount and timing of emissions reductions, including the impact of lower carbon fuels; the degree and timeliness of support that will be provided by policymakers and other stakeholders for various new technologies such as carbon capture and storage will be provided; receipt of regulatory approvals in a timely manner, especially with respect to large scale emissions reduction projects; performance of third-party service providers including service providers located outside of Canada; refinery utilization; applicable laws and government policies, including with respect to climate change, greenhouse gas emissions reductions and low carbon fuels; the ability to offset any ongoing inflationary pressures; capital and environmental expenditures; cash generation, financing sources and capital structure, such as dividends and shareholder returns, including the timing and amounts of share repurchases; and commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions, could differ materially depending on a number of factors.

These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum and petrochemical products and resulting price, differential and margin impacts, including Canadian and foreign government action with respect to supply levels, prices, trade tariffs, trade controls, the occurrence of disruptions in trade or military alliances, and wars; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy, applicable royalty rates, and tax laws; third-party opposition to company and service provider operations, projects and infrastructure; competition from alternative energy sources and competitors who may be more experienced or established in these markets; availability and allocation of capital; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals, including for new technologies relating to the company's lower emissions business activities; failure, delay, reduction, revocation or uncertainty regarding supportive policy and market development for the adoption of emerging lower emission energy technologies and other technologies that support emissions reductions; environmental regulation, including climate change and greenhouse gas regulation and changes to such regulation; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; availability and performance of third-party service providers including those located outside of Canada; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities; management effectiveness and disaster response preparedness; operational hazards and risks; cybersecurity incidents; currency exchange rates; general economic conditions, including inflation and the occurrence and duration of economic recessions or downturns; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of Imperial's most recent annual report on Form 10-K.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial. Imperial's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking and other statements regarding Imperial's environmental, social and other sustainability efforts and aspirations are not an indication that these statements are material to investors or require disclosure in the company's filings with securities regulators. In addition, historical, current and forward-looking environmental, social and sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future, including future rule-making. Individual projects or opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of supportive policy, technology for cost-effective abatement, company planning process, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders.

In this release all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. This release should be read in conjunction with Imperial's most recent Form 10-K. Note that numbers may not add due to rounding.

The term "project" as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports.

Attachment I Fourth Quarter Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) Total revenues and other income 12,607 13,109 51,532 50,969 Total expenses 11,032 11,369 45,293 44,600 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,575 1,740 6,239 6,369 Income taxes 350 375 1,449 1,480 Net income (loss) 1,225 1,365 4,790 4,889 Net income (loss) per common share (dollars) 2.38 2.47 9.05 8.51 Net income (loss) per common share - assuming dilution (dollars) 2.37 2.47 9.03 8.49 Other financial data Gain (loss) on asset sales, after tax 11 47 16 63 Total assets at December 31 42,938 41,199 Total debt at December 31 4,011 4,132 Shareholders' equity at December 31 23,473 22,222 Dividends declared on common stock Total 307 278 1,267 1,115 Per common share (dollars) 0.60 0.50 2.40 1.94 Millions of common shares outstanding At December 31 509.0 535.8 Average - assuming dilution 516.5 553.7 530.6 575.9

Attachment II Fourth Quarter Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total cash and cash equivalents at period end 979 864 979 864 Operating activities Net income (loss) 1,225 1,365 4,790 4,889 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and depletion 529 489 1,983 1,907 (Gain) loss on asset sales (13) (54) (18) (73) Deferred income taxes and other 44 154 (142) (85) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 139 (488) (495) (2,701) All other items - net (135) (155) (137) (203) Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 1,789 1,311 5,981 3,734 Investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (423) (470) (1,867) (1,785) Proceeds from asset sales 18 57 25 86 Loans to equity companies - net 1 2 17 5 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities (404) (411) (1,825) (1,694) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities (1,896) (2,752) (4,041) (4,925)

Attachment III Fourth Quarter Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) Upstream 878 770 3,262 2,512 Downstream 356 595 1,486 2,301 Chemical 21 17 171 164 Corporate and other (30) (17) (129) (88) Net income (loss) 1,225 1,365 4,790 4,889 Revenues and other income Upstream 4,686 4,415 18,015 16,512 Downstream 14,101 14,529 56,944 55,858 Chemical 357 329 1,449 1,581 Eliminations / Corporate and other (6,537) (6,164) (24,876) (22,982) Revenues and other income 12,607 13,109 51,532 50,969 Purchases of crude oil and products Upstream 1,888 1,809 7,367 6,636 Downstream 12,307 12,496 49,856 47,886 Chemical 243 206 916 997 Eliminations / Corporate and other (6,550) (6,194) (24,955) (23,120) Purchases of crude oil and products 7,888 8,317 33,184 32,399 Production and manufacturing Upstream 1,203 1,187 4,644 4,917 Downstream 462 411 1,741 1,702 Chemical 60 74 197 260 Eliminations / Corporate and other 4 - 17 - Production and manufacturing 1,729 1,672 6,599 6,879 Selling and general Upstream - - - - Downstream 203 199 706 693 Chemical 21 20 92 89 Eliminations / Corporate and other 31 9 147 75 Selling and general 255 228 945 857 Capital and exploration expenditures Upstream 221 240 1,078 1,108 Downstream 137 143 572 472 Chemical 19 12 30 23 Corporate and other 46 74 187 175 Capital and exploration expenditures 423 469 1,867 1,778 Exploration expenses charged to Upstream income included above - 2 3 5

Attachment IV Operating statistics Fourth Quarter Twelve Months 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross crude oil production (thousands of barrels per day) Kearl 212 218 200 191 Cold Lake 157 139 148 135 Syncrude (a) 81 85 75 76 Conventional 5 5 5 5 Total crude oil production 455 447 428 407 Gross natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day) 29 30 30 33 Gross oil-equivalent production (b) 460 452 433 413 (thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day) Net crude oil production (thousands of barrels per day) Kearl 200 198 186 177 Cold Lake 118 107 113 106 Syncrude (a) 66 80 62 67 Conventional 5 5 5 5 Total crude oil production 389 390 366 355 Net natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day) 29 29 30 32 Net oil-equivalent production (b) 394 395 371 360 (thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day) Kearl blend sales (thousands of barrels per day) 295 302 276 263 Cold Lake blend sales (thousands of barrels per day) 207 186 196 179 Average realizations (Canadian dollars) Bitumen (per barrel) 71.58 64.05 74.53 67.42 Synthetic crude oil (per barrel) 99.10 105.37 101.91 105.57 Conventional crude oil (per barrel) 42.73 33.81 55.63 59.30 Natural gas (per thousand cubic feet) 1.73 2.30 0.69 2.58 Refinery throughput (thousands of barrels per day) 411 407 399 407 Refinery capacity utilization (percent) 95 94 92 94 Petroleum product sales (thousands of barrels per day) Gasolines 222 229 223 228 Heating, diesel and jet fuels 174 175 175 176 Lube oils and other products (c) 43 43 46 43 Heavy fuel oils 19 29 22 24 Net petroleum products sales 458 476 466 471 Petrochemical sales (thousands of tonnes) (c) 174 170 684 820

(a) Syncrude gross and net production included bitumen and other products that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline. Gross bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day) - 1 1 1 Net bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day) - 1 - 1 (b) Gas converted to oil-equivalent at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels. (c) In 2024, benzene and aromatic solvent sales are reported under Petroleum product sales - Lube oils and other products, whereas in 2023, they were reported under Petrochemical sales. The company has determined that the impact of this change is not material; therefore, the comparative period has not been recast.

Attachment V Net income (loss) per Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) common share - diluted (a) millions of Canadian dollars Canadian dollars 2020 First Quarter (188) (0.25) Second Quarter (526) (0.72) Third Quarter 3 - Fourth Quarter (1,146) (1.56) Year (1,857) (2.53) 2021 First Quarter 392 0.53 Second Quarter 366 0.50 Third Quarter 908 1.29 Fourth Quarter 813 1.18 Year 2,479 3.48 2022 First Quarter 1,173 1.75 Second Quarter 2,409 3.63 Third Quarter 2,031 3.24 Fourth Quarter 1,727 2.86 Year 7,340 11.44 2023 First Quarter 1,248 2.13 Second Quarter 675 1.15 Third Quarter 1,601 2.76 Fourth Quarter 1,365 2.47 Year 4,889 8.49 2024 First Quarter 1,195 2.23 Second Quarter 1,133 2.11 Third Quarter 1,237 2.33 Fourth Quarter 1,225 2.37 Year 4,790 9.03

(a) Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period. The sum of the quarters presented may not add to the year total.

Attachment VI

Non-GAAP financial measures and other specified financial measures

Certain measures included in this document are not prescribed by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, and "specified financial measures" under National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, and other information required by these regulations, have been provided. Non-GAAP financial measures and specified financial measures are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and do not have a standardized definition. As such, these measures may not be directly comparable to measures presented by other companies, and should not be considered a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the total cash flows from operating activities less the changes in operating assets and liabilities in the period. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is " Cash flows from (used in) operating activities" within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. Management believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company's business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. Changes in working capital is equal to "Changes in operating assets and liabilities" as disclosed in the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows and in Attachment II of this document. This measure assesses the cash flows at an operating level, and as such, does not include proceeds from asset sales as defined in Cash flows from operating activities and asset sales in the Frequently Used Terms section of the company's annual Form 10-K.

Reconciliation of cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Fourth Quarter Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 2024 2023 From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 1,789 1,311 5,981 3,734 Less changes in working capital Changes in operating assets and liabilities 139 (488) (495) (2,701) Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excl. working capital 1,650 1,799 6,476 6,435

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is cash flows from operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and equity company investments plus proceeds from asset sales. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is " Cash flows from (used in) operating activities" within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. This measure is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities (including but not limited to dividends and share purchases) after investment in the business.

Reconciliation of free cash flow

Fourth Quarter Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 2024 2023 From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 1,789 1,311 5,981 3,734 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (423) (470) (1,867) (1,785) Proceeds from asset sales 18 57 25 86 Loans to equity companies - net 1 2 17 5 Free cash flow 1,385 900 4,156 2,040

Net income (loss) excluding identified items

Net income (loss) excluding identified items is a non-GAAP financial measure that is total net income (loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $100 million in a given quarter. The net income (loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment in a given quarter may be less than $100 million when the item impacts several segments or several periods. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Net income (loss)" within the company's Consolidated statement of income. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The company believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends, and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Net income (loss) excluding identified items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All identified items are presented on an after-tax basis.

Reconciliation of net income (loss) excluding identified items

There were no identified items in the fourth quarter or year-to-date 2024 and 2023 periods.

Cash operating costs (cash costs)

Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that consists of total expenses, less purchases of crude oil and products, federal excise taxes and fuel charge, financing, and costs that are non-cash in nature, including depreciation and depletion, and non-service pension and postretirement benefit. The components of cash operating costs include "Production and manufacturing", "Selling and general" and "Exploration" from the company's Consolidated statement of income, and as disclosed in Attachment III of this document. The sum of these income statement lines serves as an indication of cash operating costs and does not reflect the total cash expenditures of the company. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Total expenses" within the company's Consolidated statement of income. This measure is useful for investors to understand the company's efforts to optimize cash through disciplined expense management.

Reconciliation of cash operating costs

Fourth Quarter Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 2024 2023 From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income Total expenses 11,032 11,369 45,293 44,600 Less: Purchases of crude oil and products 7,888 8,317 33,184 32,399 Federal excise taxes and fuel charge 627 621 2,535 2,402 Depreciation and depletion 529 489 1,983 1,907 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit - 22 3 82 Financing 4 18 41 69 Cash operating costs 1,984 1,902 7,547 7,741

Components of cash operating costs

Fourth Quarter Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 2024 2023 From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income Production and manufacturing 1,729 1,672 6,599 6,879 Selling and general 255 228 945 857 Exploration - 2 3 5 Cash operating costs 1,984 1,902 7,547 7,741

Segment contributions to total cash operating costs

Fourth Quarter Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 2024 2023 Upstream 1,203 1,189 4,647 4,922 Downstream 665 610 2,447 2,395 Chemicals 81 94 289 349 Eliminations / Corporate and other 35 9 164 75 Cash operating costs 1,984 1,902 7,547 7,741

Unit cash operating costs (unit cash costs)

Unit cash operating costs is a non-GAAP ratio. Unit cash operating costs (unit cash costs) is calculated by dividing cash operating costs by total gross oil-equivalent production, and is calculated for the Upstream segment, as well as the major Upstream assets. Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure and is disclosed and reconciled above. This measure is useful for investors to understand the expense management efforts of the company's major assets as a component of the overall Upstream segment. Unit cash operating cost, as used by management, does not directly align with the definition of "Average unit production costs" as set out by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and disclosed in the company's SEC Form 10-K.

Components of unit cash operating costs

Fourth Quarter 2024 2023 millions of Canadian dollars Upstream (a) Kearl Cold

Lake Syncrude Upstream (a) Kearl Cold

Lake Syncrude Production and manufacturing 1,203 514 285 359 1,187 493 276 377 Selling and general - - - - - - - - Exploration - - - - 2 - - - Cash operating costs 1,203 514 285 359 1,189 493 276 377 Gross oil-equivalent production 460 212 157 81 452 218 139 85 (thousands of barrels per day) Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb) 28.43 26.35 19.73 48.17 28.59 24.58 21.58 48.21 USD converted at the quarterly average forex 20.47 18.97 14.21 34.68 20.87 17.94 15.75 35.19 2024 US$0.72; 2023 US$0.73

Components of unit cash operating costs

Twelve Months 2024 2023 millions of Canadian dollars Upstream (a) Kearl Cold

Lake Syncrude Upstream (a) Kearl Cold

Lake Syncrude Production and manufacturing 4,644 1,973 1,094 1,414 4,917 2,097 1,144 1,533 Selling and general - - - - - - - - Exploration 3 - - - 5 - - - Cash operating costs 4,647 1,973 1,094 1,414 4,922 2,097 1,144 1,533 Gross oil-equivalent production 433 200 148 75 413 191 135 76 (thousands of barrels per day) Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb) 29.32 26.95 20.20 51.51 32.65 30.08 23.22 55.26 USD converted at the YTD average forex 21.40 19.67 14.75 37.60 24.16 22.26 17.18 40.89 2024 US$0.73; 2023 US$0.74

(a) Upstream includes Imperial's share of Kearl, Cold Lake, Syncrude and other.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure - see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

