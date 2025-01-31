SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin Resources, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: BEN) today announced net income1 of $163.6 million or $0.29 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as compared to net loss of $84.7 million or $0.19 per diluted share for the previous quarter, and net income of $251.3 million or $0.50 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Operating income was $219.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as compared to operating loss of $150.7 million for the previous quarter and operating income of $206.5 million for the prior year.

As supplemental information, the Company is providing certain adjusted performance measures which are based on methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles. Adjusted net income2 was $320.5 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share2 was $0.59 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $315.2 million and $0.59 for the previous quarter, and $328.5 million and $0.65 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Adjusted operating income2 was $412.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $451.6 million for the previous quarter and $417.0 million for the prior year.

" Our first fiscal quarter results demonstrated progress across key growth areas, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of our clients, amid heightened market volatility," said Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Resources, Inc. " Long-term inflows improved by 34% from the prior year quarter (excluding reinvested distributions) and we generated positive net flows in equity, multi-asset and alternatives, totaling a combined $17 billion during the quarter. While long-term net outflows were $50 billion,3 excluding Western Asset Management, our long-term net inflows were $18 billion and positive in every asset class.

" At quarter-end, our institutional pipeline of won-but-unfunded mandates increased by $2.3 billion to $18.1 billion and remains diversified across asset classes and specialist investment managers. Clients globally showed interest in a diverse range of investment options, including ETFs, our custom indexing platform, Canvas,® and retail SMAs.

" Fundraising in alternatives generated $6 billion this quarter, of which $4.3 billion was in private market assets. In January, we launched our first evergreen secondaries private equity fund designed for the wealth channel and achieved our initial fundraising cap of $900 million in assets under management.

" This past year has presented significant challenges for Western Asset Management and we are committed to supporting them. In the near term, we will integrate select corporate functions, creating efficiencies and giving access to broader resources, while ensuring Western's investment team autonomy. These enhancements will be seamless for clients.

" As one of the world's most comprehensive global asset managers, our broad investment capabilities, extensive global distribution network and local asset management expertise continue to differentiate us in an increasingly competitive industry. We remain committed to strategically investing in the business to best serve our clients while managing expenses and maintaining our focus on enhancing shareholder value."

Quarter Ended % Change Quarter Ended % Change 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 Qtr. vs. Qtr. 31-Dec-23 Year vs. Year Financial Results (in millions, except per share data) Operating revenues $ 2,251.6 $ 2,211.2 2 % $ 1,991.1 13 % Operating income (loss) 219.0 (150.7 ) NM 206.5 6 % Operating margin 9.7 % (6.8 %) 10.4 % Net income (loss)1 $ 163.6 $ (84.7 ) NM $ 251.3 (35 %) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.29 (0.19 ) NM 0.50 (42 %) As adjusted (non-GAAP):2 Adjusted operating income $ 412.8 $ 451.6 (9 %) $ 417.0 (1 %) Adjusted operating margin 24.5 % 26.3 % 27.3 % Adjusted net income $ 320.5 $ 315.2 2 % $ 328.5 (2 %) Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.59 0.59 0 % 0.65 (9 %) Assets Under Management (in billions) Ending $ 1,575.7 $ 1,678.6 (6 %) $ 1,455.5 8 % Average4 1,634.5 1,667.5 (2 %) 1,394.2 17 % Long-term net flows (50.0 ) (31.3 ) (5.0 )

Total assets under management ("AUM") were $1,575.7 billion at December 31, 2024, down $102.9 billion during the quarter due to the negative impact of $52.9 billion of net market change, distributions, and other, and $50.0 billion of long-term net outflows, inclusive of $67.9 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management and $20.1 billion of long-term reinvested distributions.

Cash and cash equivalents and investments were $5.2 billion and, including the Company's direct investments in consolidated investment products ("CIPs"), were $6.3 billion5 at December 31, 2024. Total stockholders' equity was $13.2 billion and the Company had 524.0 million shares of common stock outstanding at December 31, 2024. The Company repurchased 0.3 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $5.8 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

A written commentary on the results by Jenny Johnson, President and CEO; Matthew Nicholls, Executive Vice President, CFO and COO; and Adam Spector, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Distribution will be available via investors.franklinresources.com today at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Ms. Johnson and Messrs. Nicholls and Spector will also lead a live teleconference today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to answer questions. Access to the teleconference will be available via investors.franklinresources.com or by dialing (+1) (877) 407-0989 in North America or (+1) (201) 389-0921 in other locations. A replay of the teleconference can also be accessed by calling (+1) (877) 660-6853 in North America or (+1) (201) 612-7415 in other locations using access code 13750996 after 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 31, 2025 through February 7, 2025, or via investors.franklinresources.com.

Analysts and investors are encouraged to review the Company's recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to contact Investor Relations at investorrelations@franklintempleton.com before the live teleconference for any clarifications or questions related to the earnings release or written commentary.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, % Change 2024 2023 Operating Revenues Investment management fees $ 1,799.3 $ 1,652.2 9 % Sales and distribution fees 375.5 296.4 27 % Shareholder servicing fees 63.5 32.5 95 % Other 13.3 10.0 33 % Total operating revenues 2,251.6 1,991.1 13 % Operating Expenses Compensation and benefits 991.4 968.3 2 % Sales, distribution and marketing 512.3 400.8 28 % Information systems and technology 156.0 131.0 19 % Occupancy 75.1 66.7 13 % Amortization of intangible assets 112.6 85.8 31 % General, administrative and other 185.2 132.0 40 % Total operating expenses 2,032.6 1,784.6 14 % Operating Income 219.0 206.5 6 % Other Income (Expenses) Investment and other income, net 10.5 173.2 (94 %) Interest expense (23.1 ) (18.8 ) 23 % Investment and other income of consolidated investment products,net 114.1 (23.8 ) NM Expenses of consolidated investment products (7.3 ) (5.9 ) 24 % Other income, net 94.2 124.7 (24 %) Income before taxes 313.2 331.2 (5 %) Taxes on income 81.1 74.9 8 % Net income 232.1 256.3 (9 %) Less: net income (loss) attributable to Redeemable noncontrolling interests 49.6 9.5 422 % Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests 18.9 (4.5 ) NM Net Income Attributable to Franklin Resources, Inc. $ 163.6 $ 251.3 (35 %) Earnings per Share Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.50 (42 %) Diluted 0.29 0.50 (42 %) Dividends Declared per Share $ 0.32 $ 0.31 3 % Average Shares Outstanding Basic 517.4 487.0 6 % Diluted 518.2 487.9 6 % Operating Margin 9.7 % 10.4 %

FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended % Change Three Months Ended 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 Operating Revenues Investment management fees $ 1,799.3 $ 1,766.2 2 % $ 1,689.9 $ 1,713.9 $ 1,652.2 Sales and distribution fees 375.5 368.0 2 % 358.3 358.3 296.4 Shareholder servicing fees 63.5 67.0 (5 %) 61.8 68.0 32.5 Other 13.3 10.0 33 % 12.9 12.6 10.0 Total operating revenues 2,251.6 2,211.2 2 % 2,122.9 2,152.8 1,991.1 Operating Expenses Compensation and benefits 991.4 940.8 5 % 893.8 1,028.2 968.3 Sales, distribution and marketing 512.3 496.9 3 % 481.1 484.3 400.8 Information systems and technology 156.0 177.4 (12 %) 156.6 155.1 131.0 Occupancy 75.1 77.7 (3 %) 104.8 76.2 66.7 Amortization of intangible assets 112.6 83.8 34 % 84.0 84.6 85.8 Impairment of intangible assets - 389.2 NM - - - General, administrative and other 185.2 196.1 (6 %) 180.1 195.1 132.0 Total operating expenses 2,032.6 2,361.9 (14 %) 1,900.4 2,023.5 1,784.6 Operating Income (Loss) 219.0 (150.7 ) NM 222.5 129.3 206.5 Other Income (Expenses) Investment and other income, net 10.5 95.3 (89 %) 74.5 52.5 173.2 Interest expense (23.1 ) (25.0 ) (8 %) (25.7 ) (27.7 ) (18.8 ) Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net 114.1 46.2 147 % 37.6 89.9 (23.8 ) Expenses of consolidated investment products (7.3 ) (12.0 ) (39 %) (8.8 ) (5.9 ) (5.9 ) Other income, net 94.2 104.5 (10 %) 77.6 108.8 124.7 Income (loss) before taxes 313.2 (46.2 ) NM 300.1 238.1 331.2 Taxes on income 81.1 9.5 754 % 68.1 62.8 74.9 Net income (loss) 232.1 (55.7 ) NM 232.0 175.3 256.3 Less: net income (loss) attributable to Redeemable noncontrolling interests 49.6 32.6 52 % 43.0 42.8 9.5 Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests 18.9 (3.6 ) NM 15.0 8.3 (4.5 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Franklin Resources, Inc. $ 163.6 $ (84.7 ) NM $ 174.0 $ 124.2 $ 251.3 Earnings (Loss) per Share Basic $ 0.29 $ (0.19 ) NM $ 0.32 $ 0.23 $ 0.50 Diluted 0.29 (0.19 ) NM 0.32 0.23 0.50 Dividends Declared per Share $ 0.32 $ 0.31 3 % $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 Average Shares Outstanding Basic 517.4 516.2 0 % 516.5 518.4 487.0 Diluted 518.2 516.2 0 % 517.2 519.2 487.9 Operating Margin 9.7 % (6.8 )% 10.5 % 6.0 % 10.4 %

AUM AND FLOWS (in billions) Three Months Ended

December 31, % Change 2024 2023 Beginning AUM $ 1,678.6 $ 1,374.2 22 % Long-term inflows 97.8 68.9 42 % Long-term outflows (147.8 ) (73.9 ) 100 % Long-term net flows (50.0 ) (5.0 ) 900 % Cash management net flows - 4.7 (100 %) Total net flows (50.0 ) (0.3 ) NM Net market change, distributions and other6 (52.9 ) 81.6 NM Ending AUM $ 1,575.7 $ 1,455.5 8 % Average AUM $ 1,634.5 $ 1,394.2 17 %

AUM BY ASSET CLASS (in billions) 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 % Change 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 Equity $ 620.0 $ 632.1 (2 %) $ 595.0 $ 592.7 $ 467.5 Fixed Income 469.5 556.4 (16 %) 564.5 571.4 511.7 Alternative 248.8 249.9 0 % 254.5 255.5 256.2 Multi-Asset 174.0 176.2 (1 %) 168.1 163.4 154.6 Cash Management 63.4 64.0 (1 %) 64.5 61.7 65.5 Total AUM $ 1,575.7 $ 1,678.6 (6 %) $ 1,646.6 $ 1,644.7 $ 1,455.5 Average AUM for the Three-Month Period $ 1,634.5 $ 1,667.5 (2 %) $ 1,632.6 $ 1,581.1 $ 1,394.2

AUM BY SALES REGION (in billions) 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 % Change 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 United States $ 1,102.5 $ 1,177.1 (6 %) $ 1,155.0 $ 1,155.9 $ 1,019.4 International Europe, Middle East and Africa 193.7 209.1 (7 %) 205.8 206.3 180.6 Asia-Pacific 165.2 178.0 (7 %) 174.1 170.4 150.5 Americas, excl. U.S. 114.3 114.4 0 % 111.7 112.1 105.0 Total international 473.2 501.5 (6 %) 491.6 488.8 436.1 Total $ 1,575.7 $ 1,678.6 (6 %) $ 1,646.6 $ 1,644.7 $ 1,455.5

AUM AND FLOWS BY ASSET CLASS (in billions) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 Equity Fixed Income Alternative Multi-Asset Cash Management Total AUM at October 1, 2024 $ 632.1 $ 556.4 $ 249.9 $ 176.2 $ 64.0 $ 1,678.6 Long-term inflows 55.9 26.4 4.3 11.2 - 97.8 Long-term outflows (43.4 ) (93.1 ) (3.5 ) (7.8 ) - (147.8 ) Long-term net flows 12.5 (66.7 ) 0.8 3.4 - (50.0 ) Cash management net flows - - - - - - Total net flows 12.5 (66.7 ) 0.8 3.4 - (50.0 ) Net market change, distributions and other6 (24.6 ) (20.2 ) (1.9 ) (5.6 ) (0.6 ) (52.9 ) AUM at December 31, 2024 $ 620.0 $ 469.5 $ 248.8 $ 174.0 $ 63.4 $ 1,575.7

(in billions) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 Equity Fixed Income Alternative Multi-Asset Cash Management Total AUM at July 1, 2024 $ 595.0 $ 564.5 $ 254.5 $ 168.1 $ 64.5 $ 1,646.6 Long-term inflows 36.8 33.0 4.0 8.7 - 82.5 Long-term outflows (36.0 ) (66.9 ) (5.0 ) (5.9 ) - (113.8 ) Long-term net flows 0.8 (33.9 ) (1.0 ) 2.8 - (31.3 ) Cash management net flows - - - - (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Total net flows 0.8 (33.9 ) (1.0 ) 2.8 (0.2 ) (31.5 ) Net market change, distributions and other6 36.3 25.8 (3.6 ) 5.3 (0.3 ) 63.5 AUM at September 30, 2024 $ 632.1 $ 556.4 $ 249.9 $ 176.2 $ 64.0 $ 1,678.6

(in billions) for the three months ended December 31, 2023 Equity Fixed Income Alternative Multi-Asset Cash Management Total AUM at October 1, 2023 $ 430.4 $ 483.1 $ 254.9 $ 145.0 $ 60.8 $ 1,374.2 Long-term inflows 27.0 28.3 5.9 7.7 - 68.9 Long-term outflows (26.8 ) (36.7 ) (3.2 ) (7.2 ) - (73.9 ) Long-term net flows 0.2 (8.4 ) 2.7 0.5 - (5.0 ) Cash management net flows - - - - 4.7 4.7 Total net flows 0.2 (8.4 ) 2.7 0.5 4.7 (0.3 ) Net market change, distributions and other6 36.9 37.0 (1.4 ) 9.1 - 81.6 AUM at December 31, 2023 $ 467.5 $ 511.7 $ 256.2 $ 154.6 $ 65.5 $ 1,455.5

Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As supplemental information, we are providing performance measures for "adjusted operating income," "adjusted operating margin," "adjusted net income" and "adjusted diluted earnings per share," each of which is based on methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP measures"). Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful indicators of our financial performance and may be helpful to investors in evaluating our relative performance against industry peers.

"Adjusted operating income," "adjusted operating margin," "adjusted net income" and "adjusted diluted earnings per share" are defined below, followed by reconciliations of operating income (loss), operating margin, net income attributable to Franklin Resources, Inc. and diluted earnings per share on a U.S. GAAP basis to these non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, any financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Additional reconciling items may be added in the future to these non-GAAP measures if deemed appropriate.

Adjusted Operating Income

We define adjusted operating income as operating income (loss) adjusted to exclude the following:

Elimination of operating revenues upon consolidation of investment products.

Acquisition-related items: Acquisition-related retention compensation. Other acquisition-related expenses including professional fees, technology costs and fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration assets and liabilities. Amortization of intangible assets. Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill, if any.

Special termination benefits and other expenses related to workforce optimization initiatives related to past acquisitions and certain initiatives undertaken by the Company.

Impact on compensation and benefits expense from gains and losses on investments related to deferred compensation plans, which is offset in investment and other income (losses), net.

Impact on compensation and benefits expense related to minority interests in certain subsidiaries, which is offset in net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests.

Adjusted Operating Margin

We calculate adjusted operating margin as adjusted operating income divided by adjusted operating revenues. We define adjusted operating revenues as operating revenues adjusted to exclude the following:

Elimination of operating revenues upon consolidation of investment products.

Acquisition-related performance-based investment management fees which are passed through as compensation and benefits expense.

Sales and distribution fees and a portion of investment management fees allocated to cover sales, distribution and marketing expenses paid to the financial advisers and other intermediaries who sell our funds on our behalf.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

We define adjusted net income as net income (loss) attributable to Franklin Resources, Inc. adjusted to exclude the following:

Activities of CIPs.

Acquisition-related items: Acquisition-related retention compensation. Other acquisition-related expenses including professional fees, technology costs and fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration assets and liabilities. Amortization of intangible assets. Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill, if any. Interest expense for amortization of debt premium from acquisition-date fair value adjustment.

Special termination benefits and other expenses related to workforce optimization initiatives related to past acquisitions and certain initiatives undertaken by the Company.

Net gains or losses on investments related to deferred compensation plans which are not offset by compensation and benefits expense.

Net compensation and benefits expense related to minority interests in certain subsidiaries not offset by net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests.

Unrealized investment gains and losses.

Net income tax expense of the above adjustments based on the respective blended rates applicable to the adjustments.

We define adjusted diluted earnings per share as diluted earnings per share adjusted to exclude the per share impacts of the adjustments applied to net income in calculating adjusted net income.

In calculating our non-GAAP measures, we adjust for the impact of CIPs because it is not considered reflective of our underlying results of operations. Acquisition-related items and special termination benefits are excluded to facilitate comparability to other asset management firms. We adjust for compensation and benefits expense related to funded deferred compensation plans because it is partially offset in other income (expense), net. We adjust for compensation and benefits expense and net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests to reflect the economics of certain profits interest arrangements. Sales and distribution fees and a portion of investment management fees generally cover sales, distribution and marketing expenses and, therefore, are excluded from adjusted operating revenues. In addition, when calculating adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share we exclude unrealized investment gains and losses included in investment and other income (losses) because the related investments are generally expected to be held long term.

The calculations of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are as follows:

(in millions) Three Months Ended 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 31-Dec-23 Operating income (loss) $ 219.0 $ (150.7 ) $ 206.5 Add (subtract): Elimination of operating revenues upon consolidation of investment products* 12.5 12.7 11.4 Acquisition-related retention 45.8 46.3 69.1 Compensation and benefits expense from gains on deferred compensation, net 0.9 15.7 19.0 Other acquisition-related expenses 9.4 31.8 6.8 Amortization of intangible assets 112.6 83.8 85.8 Impairment of intangible assets - 389.2 - Special termination benefits 0.4 12.0 6.7 Compensation and benefits expense related to minority interests in certain subsidiaries 12.2 10.8 11.7 Adjusted operating income $ 412.8 $ 451.6 $ 417.0 Total operating revenues $ 2,251.6 $ 2,211.2 $ 1,991.1 Add (subtract): Acquisition-related pass through performance fees (69.1 ) (10.5 ) (72.6 ) Sales and distribution fees (375.5 ) (368.0 ) (296.4 ) Allocation of investment management fees for sales, distribution and marketing expenses (136.8 ) (128.9 ) (104.4 ) Elimination of operating revenues upon consolidation of investment products* 12.5 12.7 11.4 Adjusted operating revenues $ 1,682.7 $ 1,716.5 $ 1,529.1 Operating margin 9.7 % (6.8 %) 10.4 % Adjusted operating margin 24.5 % 26.3 % 27.3 %

(in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 31-Dec-23 Net income (loss) attributable to Franklin Resources, Inc. $ 163.6 $ (84.7 ) $ 251.3 Add (subtract): Net (income) loss of consolidated investment products* 4.2 (2.8 ) (2.2 ) Acquisition-related retention 45.8 46.3 69.1 Other acquisition-related expenses 12.7 32.0 10.8 Amortization of intangible assets 112.6 83.8 85.8 Impairment of intangible assets - 389.2 - Special termination benefits 0.4 12.0 6.7 Net (gains) losses on deferred compensation plan investments not offset by compensation and benefits expense 1.3 (2.9 ) (6.0 ) Unrealized investment (gains) losses 31.5 (23.9 ) (49.0 ) Interest expense for amortization of debt premium (4.9 ) (5.2 ) (6.4 ) Net compensation and benefits expense related to minority interests in certain subsidiaries not offset by net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 4.1 2.3 (2.0 ) Net income tax expense of adjustments (50.8 ) (130.9 ) (29.6 ) Adjusted net income $ 320.5 $ 315.2 $ 328.5 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.29 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.50 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.59 0.59 0.65

__________________

* The impact of CIPs is summarized as follows: (in millions) Three Months Ended 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 31-Dec-23 Elimination of operating revenues upon consolidation $ (12.5 ) $ (12.7 ) $ (11.4 ) Other income (expenses), net 61.5 32.5 (8.6 ) Less: income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 53.2 17.0 (22.2 ) Net income (loss) $ (4.2 ) $ 2.8 $ 2.2

Notes

Net income (loss) represents net income (loss) attributable to Franklin Resources, Inc. "Adjusted net income," "adjusted diluted earnings per share," "adjusted operating income" and "adjusted operating margin" are based on methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for definitions and reconciliations of these measures. Includes $20.1 billion of reinvested distributions. Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end AUM for the trailing four months. Includes our direct investments in CIPs of $1.1 billion, approximately $356 million of employee-owned and other third-party investments made through partnerships, approximately $361 million of investments that are subject to long-term repurchase agreements and other net financing arrangements, and approximately $437 million of cash and investments related to deferred compensation plans. Net market change, distributions and other includes appreciation (depreciation), distributions to investors that represent return on investments and return of capital, and foreign exchange revaluation.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.6 trillion in AUM as of December 31, 2024. The Company posts information that may be significant for investors in the Investor Relations and News Center sections of its website, and encourages investors to consult those sections regularly. For more information, please visit investors.franklinresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements herein may include forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to future events, financial performance and market conditions. Such statements are provided under the "safe harbor" protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and generally can be identified by words or phrases written in the future tense and/or preceded by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "depends," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "will," "would," or other similar words or variations thereof, or the negative thereof, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including market and volatility risks, investment performance and reputational risks, global operational risks, competition and distribution risks, third-party risks, technology and security risks, human capital risks, cash management risks, and legal and regulatory risks. While forward-looking statements are our best prediction at the time that they are made, you should not rely on them and are cautioned against doing so. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other possible future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them.

These and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors are described in more detail in our recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, in Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If a circumstance occurs after the date of this press release that causes any of our forward-looking statements to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, we undertake no obligation to announce publicly the change to our expectations, or to make any revision to our forward-looking statements, to reflect any change in assumptions, beliefs or expectations, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement is based, unless required by law.

