CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, doing business as "CBB Bank" (the "Bank"), announced today net income of $5.7 million for the fourth quarter 2024, or $0.54 per diluted share compared to $5.6 million in the third quarter 2024, or $0.53 per diluted share.
Additionally, CBB reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 of $22.4 million, or $2.12 per diluted share compared to $28.9 million, or $2.72 per diluted share of net income for the year ended December 31, 2023.
OVERALL RESULTS
Net income for the fourth quarter 2024 increased from the previous quarter primarily on higher net interest income and lower noninterest expenses. The return on average assets for the fourth quarter 2024 was 1.27% compared to 1.31% for the third quarter 2024 and 1.54% for the fourth quarter 2023. The return on average equity for the fourth quarter 2024 was 8.98% compared to 8.91% for the third quarter 2024 and 11.94% for the fourth quarter 2023. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2024 was 3.55% compared to 3.71% for the third quarter 2024 and 3.86% for the fourth quarter 2023. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter 2024 was 55.66% compared to 56.61% for the third quarter 2024 and 49.45% for the fourth quarter 2023.
James Hong, President and CEO, said, "We are pleased to announce a solid performance in 2024, despite facing challenges with net interest margin due to rising costs on interest-bearing accounts. Our fourth-quarter results highlight the bank's resilience, with notable increases in both deposits and loan originations. Throughout the year, we saw a significant boost in noninterest income from loan sales, driven by improved market premiums." He added, "We are excited to announce the appointment of Alex Ko as our new Chief Operating Officer. With his extensive experience and proven track record in the banking industry, Alex is poised to drive significant growth and innovation at our bank. We are confident that his leadership will enhance our operational efficiency and contribute to our long-term success."
INCOME STATEMENT
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter 2024 was $15.6 million, an increase of $172 thousand or 1.1%, quarter over quarter, but a decrease of $1.5 million or 8.8%, compared to the fourth quarter 2023.
Net interest income for the twelve months ended on December 31, 2024 was $62.3 million, a decrease of $10.7 million, or 14.6%, compared to the same period last year. The decrease in net interest income was due, in part, to increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits as maturing time deposits were rolled over into higher interest rate CDs during 2024. Also, the yield on variable rate loans and short-term investments decreased as the Fed cut policy rate by one percent starting in September of 2024.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2024 was 3.55% compared to 3.71% for the third quarter 2024 and 3.86% for the fourth quarter 2023. The cost of funds for the fourth quarter 2024 was 3.45% compared to 3.60% in the third quarter and 3.20% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Provision for Credit Losses
No provision for credit losses was recorded for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to a negative $100 thousand in the third quarter 2024. No provision for credit losses was recorded in the fourth quarter 2023.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2024 was $2.2 million compared to $2.2 million for the third quarter 2024 and increased by $246 thousand compared to $2.0 million for the fourth quarter 2023.
Noninterest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $9.3 million, an increase of $2.0 million compared to the same period last year. The increase was due to a combination of a higher gain on sale of loans, higher SBA servicing fee income, and other banking service fees.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter 2024 were $9.9 million compared to $10.0 million for the third quarter 2024 and $9.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Noninterest expenses decreased $76 thousand quarter over quarter on lower salaries and benefits, marketing, and professional fee expenses offset by higher occupancy and fixed asset expenses.
Noninterest expenses for the twelve months ended on December 31, 2024 were $39.9 million, a decrease of $228 thousand or 0.6%, compared to the same period last year.
Please refer to financial tables in this press release for additional information and trends.
Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter 2024 was 27.9% compared to 28.4% for third quarter 2024 and 27.6% for fourth quarter 2023.
BALANCE SHEET
Investment Securities
Investment securities were $62.2 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $1.0 million or 1.6% from September 30, 2024, and an increase of $2.3 million or 3.9% from December 31 2023.
Loans Receivable
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale, at December 31, 2024 was $1.44 billion, an increase of $17.1 million or 1.2% from September 30, 2024, and increased $15.7 million or 1.1% from December 31, 2023.
Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
The Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") at December 31, 2024 was $16.0 million which was 1.29% of loans held-for-investment compared to $15.9 million or 1.30% of loans held-for-investment at September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2023, ACL was $15.3 million, or 1.27% of total loans held-for-investment.
Total nonperforming assets at December 31, 2024 were $12.1 million compared to $8.6 million at September 30, 2024 and $2.5 million at December 31, 2023. The ACL coverage to nonperforming assets was over 132% at December 31, 2024.
SBA Loans Held-for-Sale
Total SBA loans held-for-sale at December 31, 2024 were $198.4 million compared to $ 198.0 million September 30, 2024, and $218.3 million at December 31, 2023.
The Bank sold $17.2 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 9.2% in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the sale of $20.2 million with an average premium of 7.5% in the third quarter 2024. The Bank sold $21.7 million of SBA loans with an average premium of 6.7% in the fourth quarter 2023.
Deposits
Total deposits were $1.48 billion at December 31, 2024, up $33.0 million or 2.3% from September 2024, and up $27.0 million or 1.9% from December 2023.
Borrowings
The Bank maintains $50.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank advances and there was no change from the previous quarter.
Capital
Stockholders' equity was $255.0 million at December 31, 2024, which increased $4.4 million or 1.8%, quarter over quarter. Tangible book value per share at December 31, 2024 was $23.85, an increase of $0.41, or 1.8%, quarter over quarter.
The following are the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2024.
The Common Equity Tier1 Risk-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2024 were 19.02% and 18.95% for the Company and the Bank, respectively. Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios were 20.23% and 20.16% for the Company and the Bank, respectively. Bank's Leverage Ratios were 14.12% and 14.07% for the Company and the Bank, respectively. The Bank is considered "Well Capitalized" under the applicable regulatory capital rules.
About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:
CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in loans to small-to-medium-sized businesses and does business as "CBB Bank." As of December 31, 2024, the Bank had eleven full-service banking offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, Dallas County in Texas and Honolulu, Hawaii. Two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and loan production offices in Georgia and Washington. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under the tab "About Us" and select "Investor Relations" to see the 4Q 2024 Overview.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. CBB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") intends that such forward-looking statements be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described herein are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described herein. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except to the extent required by law.
STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
$
%
December 31,
$
%
December 31,
December 31,
$
%
2024
2024
Change
Change
2023
Change
Change
2024
2023
Change
Change
|Interest income
$
28,769
$
28,380
$
389
1.4
%
$
29,624
$
(855
)
(2.9
%)
$
113,367
$
114,986
$
(1,619
)
(1.4
%)
|Interest expense
13,121
12,904
217
1.7
%
12,462
659
5.3
%
51,071
42,002
9,069
21.6
%
|Net interest income
15,648
15,476
172
1.1
%
17,162
(1,514
)
(8.8
%)
62,296
72,984
(10,688
)
(14.6
%)
|Provision for credit losses
(100
)
100
(100.0
%)
-
-
100.0
%
500
-
500
100.0
%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
15,648
15,576
72
0.5
%
17,162
(1,514
)
(8.8
%)
61,796
72,984
(11,188
)
(15.3
%)
|Gain on sale of loans
1,013
991
22
2.2
%
838
175
(378.9
%)
4,557
3,209
1,348
42.0
%
|Gain (loss) on sale of OREO
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|SBA servicing fee income, net
654
760
(106
)
(13.9
%)
690
(36
)
(5.2
%)
2,815
2,423
392
16.2
%
|Recovery on impaired servicing liability
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
10
-
10
100.0
%
|Service charges and other income
543
465
78
16.8
%
436
107
24.5
%
1,940
1,643
297
18.1
%
|Noninterest income
2,210
2,216
(6
)
(0.3
%)
1,964
246
12.5
%
9,322
7,275
2,047
28.1
%
|Salaries and employee benefits
5,635
5,884
(249
)
(4.2
%)
5,356
279
5.2
%
23,470
22,585
885
3.9
%
|Occupancy and equipment
1,280
1,149
131
11.4
%
1,128
152
13.5
%
4,665
4,477
188
4.2
%
|Marketing expense
285
423
(138
)
(32.6
%)
250
35
14.0
%
1,513
1,508
5
0.3
%
|Professional expense
329
456
(127
)
(27.9
%)
360
(31
)
(8.6
%)
1,637
1,693
(56
)
(3.3
%)
|Other expenses
2,411
2,104
307
14.6
%
2,363
48
2.0
%
8,571
9,821
(1,250
)
(12.7
%)
|Noninterest expense
9,940
10,016
(76
)
(0.8
%)
9,457
483
5.1
%
39,856
40,084
(228
)
(0.6
%)
|Income before income tax provision
7,918
7,776
142
1.8
%
9,669
(1,751
)
(18.1
%)
31,262
40,175
(8,913
)
(22.2
%)
|Income tax provision
2,211
2,207
4
0.2
%
2,670
(459
)
(17.2
%)
8,834
11,315
(2,481
)
(21.9
%)
|Net income
$
5,707
$
5,569
$
138
2.5
%
$
6,999
$
(1,292
)
(18.5
%)
$
22,428
$
28,860
$
(6,432
)
(22.3
%)
|Effective tax rate
27.92
%
28.38
%
-0.46
%
-1.62
%
27.61
%
0.31
%
1.12
%
28.26
%
28.16
%
0.09
%
0.33
%
|Outstanding number of shares
10,588,136
10,588,136
-
-
10,588,136
-
-
10,588,136
10,588,136
-
-
|Weighted average shares for basic EPS
10,588,136
10,588,136
-
-
10,588,136
-
-
10,588,136
10,585,191
2,945
0.0
%
|Weighted average shares for diluted EPS
10,598,476
10,596,039
2,437
0.0
%
10,588,937
9,539
0.1
%
10,594,400
10,594,055
345
0.0
%
|Basic EPS
$
0.54
$
0.53
$
0.01
1.9
%
$
0.66
$
(0.12
)
(18.2
%)
$
2.12
$
2.73
$
(0.61
)
-22.3
%
|Diluted EPS
$
0.54
$
0.53
$
0.01
1.9
%
$
0.66
$
(0.12
)
(18.2
%)
$
2.12
$
2.72
$
(0.60
)
(22.1
%)
|Return on average assets
1.27
%
1.31
%
(0.04
%)
(3.1
%)
1.54
%
(0.27
%)
(17.5
%)
1.30
%
1.59
%
(0.29
%)
(18.2
%)
|Return on average equity
8.98
%
8.91
%
0.07
%
0.8
%
11.94
%
(2.96
%)
(24.8
%)
9.12
%
12.92
%
(3.80
%)
(29.4
%)
|Efficiency ratio¹
55.66
%
56.61
%
(0.95
%)
(1.7
%)
49.45
%
6.21
%
12.6
%
55.65
%
49.94
%
5.71
%
11.4
%
|Yield on interest-earning assets²
6.52
%
6.80
%
(0.28
%)
(4.1
%)
6.65
%
(0.13
%)
(2.0
%)
6.72
%
6.48
%
0.24
%
3.7
%
|Cost of funds
3.45
%
3.60
%
(0.15
%)
(4.2
%)
3.20
%
0.25
%
7.8
%
3.51
%
2.69
%
0.82
%
30.5
%
|Net interest margin²
3.55
%
3.71
%
(0.16
%)
(4.3
%)
3.86
%
(0.31
%)
(8.0
%)
3.70
%
4.12
%
(0.42
%)
(10.2
%)
|¹ Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income.
|² Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
|BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2
|(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
$
%
December 31,
$
%
2024
2024
Change
Change
2023
Change
Change
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
$
10,336
$
14,892
$
(4,556
)
(30.6
%)
$
14,282
$
(3,946
)
(27.6
%)
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
266,826
241,094
25,732
10.7
%
233,255
33,571
14.4
%
|Investment securities¹
62,196
63,208
(1,012
)
(1.6
%)
59,883
2,313
3.9
%
|Loans held-for-sale
198,448
198,021
427
0.2
%
218,258
(19,810
)
(9.1
%)
|Loans held-for-investment
1,239,564
1,222,865
16,699
1.4
%
1,204,009
35,555
3.0
%
|Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL")
(15,959
)
(15,948
)
(11
)
(0.1
%)
(15,291
)
(668
)
(4.4
%)
|Loans held-for-investment, net
1,223,605
1,206,917
16,688
1.4
%
1,188,718
34,887
2.9
%
|Other real estate owned ("OREO")
521
521
-
-
55
466
847.3
%
|Restricted stock investments
11,011
11,011
-
-
11,011
-
-
|Servicing assets
6,909
7,192
(283
)
(3.9
%)
7,673
(764
)
(10.0
%)
|Goodwill
2,185
2,185
-
-
2,185
-
-
|Intangible assets
214
224
(10
)
(4.5
%)
255
(41
)
(16.1
%)
|Other assets
33,384
25,284
8,100
32.0
%
24,838
8,546
34.4
%
|Total assets
$
1,815,635
$
1,770,549
$
45,086
2.5
%
$
1,760,413
$
55,222
3.1
%
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Noninterest-bearing
$
304,005
$
318,807
$
(14,802
)
(4.6
%)
$
305,923
$
(1,918
)
(0.6
%)
|Interest-bearing
1,176,567
1,128,784
47,783
4.2
%
1,147,662
28,905
2.5
%
|Total deposits
1,480,572
1,447,591
32,981
2.3
%
1,453,585
26,987
1.9
%
|FHLB advances and other borrowing
50,000
50,000
-
-
50,000
-
-
|Other liabilities
30,096
22,415
7,681
34.3
%
21,114
8,982
42.5
%
|Total liabilities
1,560,668
1,520,006
40,662
2.7
%
1,524,699
35,969
2.4
%
|Stockholders' Equity
254,967
250,543
4,424
1.8
%
235,714
19,253
8.2
%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,815,635
$
1,770,549
$
45,086
2.5
%
$
1,760,413
$
55,222
3.1
%
|CAPITAL RATIOS
|Leverage ratio
|Company
14.12
%
14.64
%
(0.52
%)
(3.6
%)
12.98
%
1.14
%
8.8
%
|Bank
14.07
%
14.58
%
(0.51
%)
(3.5
%)
12.96
%
1.11
%
8.6
%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
19.02
%
19.03
%
(0.01
%)
(0.0
%)
18.08
%
0.94
%
5.2
%
|Bank
18.95
%
18.95
%
-
-
18.05
%
0.90
%
5.0
%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
19.02
%
19.03
%
(0.01
%)
(0.0
%)
18.08
%
0.94
%
5.2
%
|Bank
18.95
%
18.95
%
-
-
18.05
%
0.90
%
5.0
%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|Company
20.23
%
20.26
%
(0.03
%)
(0.2
%)
19.30
%
0.93
%
4.8
%
|Bank
20.16
%
20.18
%
(0.02
%)
(0.1
%)
19.27
%
0.89
%
4.6
%
|Tangible book value per share
$
23.85
$
23.44
$
0.41
1.8
%
$
22.03
$
1.82
8.3
%
|Loans Held for Investments-to-Deposit ("LHFITD") ratio
83.72
%
84.48
%
(0.76
%)
(0.9
%)
82.83
%
0.89
%
1.1
%
|Net Loan-to-Deposit ("LTD") ratio
96.05
%
97.05
%
(1.00
%)
(1.0
%)
96.79
%
(0.74
%)
(0.8
%)
|Nonperforming assets
$
12,051
$
8,558
$
3,493
40.8
%
$
2,484
$
9,567
385.1
%
|Nonperforming assets as a % of loans held-for-investment
0.97
%
0.70
%
0.27
%
38.6
%
0.21
%
0.76
%
361.9
%
|ACL as a % of loans held-for-investment
1.29
%
1.30
%
(0.01
%)
(0.77
%)
1.27
%
0.02
%
1.6
%
|¹ Includes AFS and HTM
FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
|Interest income
$
28,769
$
28,380
$
27,755
$
28,463
$
29,624
|Interest expense
13,121
12,904
12,391
12,655
12,462
|Net interest income
15,648
15,476
15,364
15,808
17,162
|Provision for credit losses
-
(100
)
200
400
-
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
15,648
15,576
15,164
15,408
17,162
|Gain on sale of loans
1,013
991
1,064
1,489
838
|Gain (loss) on sale of OREO
-
-
-
(1
)
-
|SBA servicing fee income, net
654
760
768
633
690
|Recovery on impaired servicing liability
-
-
-
10
-
|Service charges and other income
543
465
503
430
436
|Noninterest income
2,210
2,216
2,335
2,561
1,964
|Salaries and employee benefits
5,635
5,884
5,927
6,024
5,356
|Occupancy and equipment
1,280
1,149
1,114
1,122
1,128
|Marketing expense
285
423
403
402
250
|Professional expense
329
456
440
412
360
|Other expenses
2,411
2,104
1,972
2,084
2,363
|Noninterest expense
9,940
10,016
9,856
10,044
9,457
|Income before income tax expense
7,918
7,776
7,643
7,925
9,669
|Income tax expense
2,211
2,207
2,163
2,253
2,670
|Net income
$
5,707
$
5,569
$
5,480
$
5,672
$
6,999
|Effective tax rate
27.9
%
28.4
%
28.3
%
28.4
%
27.6
%
|Outstanding number of shares
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
|Weighted average shares for basic EPS
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
|Weighted average shares for diluted EPS
10,598,476
10,596,039
10,588,136
10,588,688
10,588,937
|Basic EPS
$
0.54
$
0.53
$
0.51
$
0.54
$
0.66
|Diluted EPS
$
0.54
$
0.53
$
0.51
$
0.54
$
0.66
FIVE-QUARTER SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4
(Dollars in thousands)
At or for the Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Salaries and benefits
$
5,635
$
5,884
$
5,927
$
6,024
$
5,356
|FTE at the end of period
168
178
172
168
169
|Average FTE during the period
166
173
171
169
169
|Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹
$
135
$
135
$
139
$
143
$
126
|Salaries and benefits/average assets¹
1.25
%
1.38
%
1.42
%
1.41
%
1.18
%
|Noninterest expense/average assets¹
2.21
%
2.35
%
2.36
%
2.35
%
2.08
%
|1 Annualized
|FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5
|(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
$
10,336
$
14,892
$
11,667
$
11,612
$
14,282
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
266,826
241,094
101,415
181,366
233,255
|Investment securities
62,196
63,208
73,051
59,143
59,883
|Loans held-for-sale
198,448
198,021
209,144
198,167
218,258
|Loans held-for-investment
1,239,564
1,222,865
1,228,496
1,194,439
1,204,009
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(15,959
)
(15,948
)
(16,042
)
(16,048
)
(15,291
)
|Loans held-for-investment, net
1,223,605
1,206,917
1,212,454
1,178,391
1,188,718
|Other real estate owned
521
521
-
-
55
|Restricted stock investments
11,011
11,011
11,011
11,011
11,011
|Servicing assets
6,909
7,192
7,404
7,560
7,673
|Goodwill
2,185
2,185
2,185
2,185
2,185
|Intangible assets
214
224
235
245
255
|Other assets
33,384
25,284
26,343
23,581
24,838
|Total assets
$
1,815,635
$
1,770,549
$
1,654,909
$
1,673,261
$
1,760,413
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Noninterest-bearing
$
304,005
$
318,807
$
281,243
$
286,766
$
305,923
|Interest-bearing
1,176,567
1,128,784
1,059,146
1,074,198
1,147,662
|Total deposits
1,480,572
1,447,591
1,340,389
1,360,964
1,453,585
|FHLB advances
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
|Other liabilities
30,096
22,415
19,260
21,727
21,114
|Total liabilities
1,560,668
1,520,006
1,409,649
1,432,691
1,524,699
|Stockholders' Equity
254,967
250,543
245,260
240,570
235,714
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,815,635
$
1,770,549
$
1,654,909
$
1,673,261
$
1,760,413
|FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6
|(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Construction
$
27,276
2.2
%
$
29,789
2.4
%
$
33,918
2.8
%
$
37,216
3.1
%
$
34,886
2.9
%
|Commercial real estate
1,048,945
84.6
%
1,029,768
84.2
%
1,035,425
84.3
%
1,005,765
84.2
%
1,010,495
83.9
%
|Commercial and industrial
114,435
9.2
%
112,588
9.2
%
108,742
8.9
%
101,784
8.5
%
108,123
9.0
%
|Home mortgage
43,676
3.5
%
45,673
3.7
%
44,987
3.7
%
44,389
3.7
%
44,920
3.7
%
|Consumer
552
0.0
%
537
0.0
%
782
0.1
%
668
0.1
%
630
0.1
%
|Gross loans held-for-investment
1,234,884
99.6
%
1,218,355
99.6
%
1,223,854
99.6
%
1,189,822
99.6
%
1,199,054
99.6
%
|Deferred loan fees/costs, net
4,680
0.4
%
4,510
0.4
%
4,642
0.4
%
4,617
0.4
%
4,955
0.4
%
|Loans held-for-investment
$
1,239,564
100.0
%
$
1,222,865
100.0
%
$
1,228,496
100.0
%
$
1,194,439
100.0
%
$
1,204,009
100.0
%
|Loans held-for-sale
$
198,448
$
198,021
$
209,144
$
198,167
$
218,258
|Total loans receivable
$
1,438,012
$
1,420,886
$
1,437,640
$
1,392,606
$
1,422,267
FIVE-QUARTER SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year
$
198,021
$
209,144
$
198,167
$
218,258
$
219,355
$
218,258
$
230,431
|SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for-investment during the quarter/year
27,557
13,169
34,366
14,589
27,022
89,681
78,445
|SBA loans sold during the quarter/year
(17,215
)
(20,152
)
(19,508
)
(28,164
)
(21,749
)
(85,039
)
(73,431
)
|SBA loans principal paydown/payoff, net of advance
(9,915
)
(4,140
)
(3,881
)
(6,516
)
(6,370
)
(24,452
)
(17,187
)
|SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year
$
198,448
$
198,021
$
209,144
$
198,167
$
218,258
$
198,448
$
218,258
|Gain on sale of SBA loans
$
1,013
$
991
$
1,064
$
1,489
$
838
$
4,557
$
3,209
|Premium on sale (weighted average)
9.2
%
7.5
%
8.3
%
6.8
%
6.7
%
8.3
%
7.0
%
|SBA loan production
$
39,741
$
23,227
$
45,126
$
18,089
$
37,821
$
126,183
$
107,823
|Net Premium Received
1,585
1,508
1,609
2,378
1,449
7,080
5,109
63.9
%
65.7
%
66.1
%
62.6
%
57.8
%
64.4
%
62.8
%
|SBA Loan Production
|Oct-24
11,364,133
9,058,000
18,289,000
3,701,000
8,428,000
42,412,133
23,602,000
|Nov-24
13,438,531
5,525,000
5,273,324
5,724,000
12,573,000
29,960,854
50,225,500
|Dec-24
14,938,000
8,644,000
21,564,000
8,664,000
16,820,000
53,810,000
33,995,000
39,740,664
23,227,000
45,126,324
18,089,000
37,821,000
126,182,987
107,822,500
|Total Loan Production
|Oct-24
33,655,902
19,440,000
56,216,000
15,651,000
36,328,000
|Nov-24
52,773,531
27,102,209
26,623,324
12,559,000
22,588,000
|Dec-24
29,003,000
15,034,000
43,214,670
17,689,000
26,390,000
115,432,432
61,576,209
126,053,994
45,899,000
85,306,000
|SBA Loan Paid-off
|Oct-24
1,197,726
1,482,467
2,709,182
9,292,801
3,384,549
|Nov-24
2,093,830
2,830,972
1,796,192
2,426,785
2,385,378
|Dec-24
5,863,430
5,121,340
3,438,700
2,016,293
4,344,318
9,154,987
9,434,780
7,944,073
13,735,879
10,114,246
|SBA PPP Loan Production
|Oct-24
-
-
-
-
-
|Nov-24
-
-
-
-
-
|Dec-24
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|SBA PPP Loan Paid-off
|Oct-24
73,290
|Nov-24
34,671
-
|Dec-24
-
-
-
-
34,671
73,290
FIVE QUARTER SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
|SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year
$
7,192
$
7,404
$
7,560
$
7,673
$
7,873
$
7,673
$
9,232
|Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold
355
377
395
555
430
1,682
1,418
|Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization
(315
)
(332
)
(335
)
(332
)
(356
)
(1,314
)
(1,509
)
|SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off
(323
)
(257
)
(216
)
(336
)
(274
)
(1,132
)
(1,468
)
|Subtotal before impairment
6,909
7,192
7,404
7,560
7,673
6,909
7,673
|Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|SBA servicing assets @ the end of the quarter/year
$
6,909
$
7,192
$
7,404
$
7,560
$
7,673
$
6,909
$
7,673
|FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9
|(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
304,005
20.5
%
$
318,807
22.0
%
$
281,243
21.0
%
$
286,766
21.1
%
$
305,923
21.1
%
|Interest-bearing demand
7,541
0.5
%
6,590
0.5
%
7,901
0.6
%
6,709
0.5
%
7,504
0.5
%
|NOW & MMDA
269,475
18.2
%
246,157
17.0
%
240,951
18.0
%
229,642
16.9
%
237,548
16.3
%
|Savings
84,727
5.7
%
78,356
5.4
%
80,360
6.0
%
84,999
6.2
%
88,689
6.1
%
|TCDs of $250K and under
324,041
21.9
%
310,134
21.4
%
295,109
22.0
%
299,944
22.0
%
315,920
21.7
%
|TCDs of $250K over
345,045
23.3
%
342,301
23.7
%
314,119
23.4
%
339,482
25.0
%
353,866
24.4
%
|Wholesale deposits
145,738
9.9
%
145,246
10.0
%
120,706
9.0
%
113,422
8.3
%
144,135
9.9
%
|Total Deposits
$
1,480,572
100.0
%
$
1,447,591
100.0
%
$
1,340,389
100.0
%
$
1,360,964
100.0
%
$
1,453,585
100.0
%
|Recap:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
304,005
20.5
%
$
318,807
22.0
%
$
281,243
21.0
%
$
286,766
21.1
%
$
305,923
21.0
%
|Interest-bearing demand
7,541
0.5
%
6,590
0.5
%
7,901
0.6
%
6,709
0.5
%
7,504
0.5
%
|NOW & MMDA
269,475
18.2
%
246,157
17.0
%
240,951
18.0
%
229,642
16.9
%
237,548
16.3
%
|Savings
84,727
5.7
%
78,356
5.4
%
80,360
6.0
%
84,999
6.2
%
88,689
6.1
%
|TCDs of $250K and under
324,041
21.9
%
310,134
21.4
%
295,109
22.0
%
299,944
22.0
%
315,920
21.7
%
|Core Deposits
989,789
66.9
%
960,044
66.3
%
881,952
67.6
%
908,060
66.7
%
955,584
65.7
%
|TCDs of $250K over
345,045
23.3
%
342,301
23.6
%
314,119
23.4
%
339,482
24.9
%
353,866
24.3
%
|Nonreciprocal ICS MMDA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Wholesale deposits
145,738
9.8
%
145,246
10.0
%
120,706
9.0
%
113,422
8.3
%
144,135
9.9
%
|Noncore Deposits
490,783
33.1
%
487,547
33.7
%
434,825
32.4
%
452,904
33.3
%
498,001
34.3
%
|Total Deposits
$
1,480,572
100.0
%
$
1,447,591
100.0
%
$
1,340,389
100.0
%
$
1,360,964
100.0
%
$
1,453,585
100.0
%
|FIVE-QUARTER SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10
|(Dollars in thousands)
4th Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
1st Qtr.
4th Qtr.
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|Balance at beginning of period
$
15,948
$
16,042
$
16,048
$
15,291
$
15,284
|CECL transition provision
-
-
-
-
-
|Provision for credit losses
-
-
200
743
-
|Charge-offs
-
(108
)
(257
)
-
(2
)
|Recoveries
11
14
51
14
9
|Balance at the end of period
$
15,959
$
15,948
$
16,042
$
16,048
$
15,291
|Nonperforming Assets:¹
|Over 90 days still accruing
$
1,819
$
994
$
-
$
1,605
$
399
|Nonaccrual loans
9,711
7,043
5,797
2,842
2,030
|Total nonperforming loans
11,530
8,037
5,797
4,447
2,429
|Other real estate owned
$
521
521
-
-
55
|Total nonperforming assets
$
12,051
$
8,558
$
5,797
$
4,447
$
2,484
|Classified Assets:¹
|Substandard
$
22,077
$
15,980
$
12,762
$
11,912
$
11,063
|Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
|Loss
|Total classified loans
$
22,077
$
15,980
$
12,762
$
11,912
$
11,063
|Other real estate owned
$
521
521
-
-
55
|Total classified assets
$
22,598
$
16,501
$
12,762
$
11,912
$
11,118
|Performing modified loans:¹
$
649
$
452
$
464
$
3,811
$
3,336
|Delinquent Loans:¹
|Loans 30-89 days past due
$
7,614
$
4,308
$
8,613
$
16,907
$
5,981
|90 days or more past due and still accruing
1,819
994
-
1,605
399
|Nonaccrual
9,711
7,043
5,797
2,842
2,030
|Total delinquent loans
$
19,144
$
12,345
$
14,410
$
21,354
$
8,410
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans²
0.00
%
0.03
%
0.06
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
|Nonaccrual loans to loans held-for-investment
0.78
%
0.58
%
0.47
%
0.24
%
0.17
%
|Nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment
0.93
%
0.66
%
0.47
%
0.37
%
0.20
%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.66
%
0.48
%
0.35
%
0.27
%
0.14
%
|Classified loans to loans held-for-investment
1.78
%
1.31
%
1.04
%
1.00
%
0.92
%
|Classified loans to Tier 1 and ACL
8.22
%
6.05
%
4.93
%
4.69
%
4.45
%
|Classified assets to total assets
1.24
%
0.93
%
0.77
%
0.71
%
0.63
%
|Classified assets to Tier 1 and ACL
8.42
%
6.25
%
4.93
%
4.69
%
4.47
%
|ACL to loans held-for-investment
1.29
%
1.30
%
1.31
%
1.34
%
1.27
%
|ACL to nonaccrual loans
164.34
%
226.44
%
276.73
%
564.67
%
753.25
%
|ACL to nonperforming loans
138.41
%
198.43
%
276.73
%
360.87
%
629.52
%
|ACL to nonperforming assets
132.43
%
186.35
%
276.73
%
360.87
%
615.58
%
|Texas ratio ³
4.49
%
3.24
%
2.24
%
1.75
%
1.00
%
|1 Net of SBA guaranteed balance
|2 Includes loans held-for-sale
|3 Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ACL
|FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11
Well Capitalized
Adequately Capitalized
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Regulatory
BASEL III
Requirement
Fully Phased In
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
|Leverage ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
14.12
%
14.64
%
14.51
%
13.85
%
12.98
%
|Bank
5.00
%
4.00
%
14.07
%
14.58
%
14.45
%
13.84
%
12.96
%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
19.02
%
19.03
%
18.36
%
18.67
%
18.08
%
|Bank
6.50
%
7.00
%
18.95
%
18.95
%
18.28
%
18.65
%
18.05
%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
19.02
%
19.03
%
18.36
%
18.67
%
18.08
%
|Bank
8.00
%
8.50
%
18.95
%
18.95
%
18.28
%
18.65
%
18.05
%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
20.23
%
20.26
%
19.59
%
19.92
%
19.30
%
|Bank
10.00
%
10.50
%
20.16
%
20.18
%
19.50
%
19.91
%
19.27
%
|Tangible common equity/total assets
13.93
%
14.03
%
14.70
%
14.25
%
13.27
%
|Tangible common equity per share
$
23.85
$
23.44
$
22.94
$
22.49
$
22.03
|FIVE-QUARTER MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) - Table 12
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Number of Days in the Period
|Checked
|INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Loans Receivable¹
$
1,432,216
$
24,863
6.91
%
$
1,427,123
$
25,357
7.07
%
$
1,418,458
$
24,887
7.06
%
$
1,415,924
$
24,906
7.07
%
$
1,410,971
$
24,926
7.01
%
|Investment securities ²
62,714
696
4.42
%
68,198
734
4.28
%
70,052
723
4.15
%
59,554
575
3.88
%
60,094
563
3.72
%
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
253,524
3,048
4.78
%
158,127
2,139
5.38
%
146,956
1,995
5.46
%
207,155
2,817
5.47
%
288,769
3,973
5.46
%
|Other earning assets
11,011
211
7.62
%
11,011
200
7.23
%
11,011
200
7.31
%
11,011
214
7.82
%
11,011
212
7.64
%
|Total interest-earning assets ²
1,759,465
28,818
6.52
%
1,664,459
28,430
6.80
%
1,646,477
27,805
6.79
%
1,693,644
28,512
6.77
%
1,770,845
29,674
6.65
%
|NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
12,349
12,527
12,907
12,172
12,567
|Other noninterest-earning assets
35,479
34,395
33,263
31,967
32,985
|Total noninterest-earning assets
47,828
46,922
46,170
44,139
45,552
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(15,953
)
(16,024
)
(16,058
)
(15,322
)
(15,291
)
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,791,340
$
1,695,357
$
1,676,589
$
1,722,461
$
1,801,106
|INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS
|Interest-bearing demand
$
11,147
$
6
0.21
%
$
11,007
$
6
0.22
%
$
11,864
$
6
0.20
%
$
12,680
$
6
0.19
%
$
12,657
$
7
0.22
%
|Money market
244,258
2,508
4.08
%
236,834
2,555
4.29
%
230,261
2,272
3.97
%
229,441
2,285
4.01
%
222,289
2,158
3.85
%
|Savings
81,423
661
3.23
%
79,289
689
3.46
%
82,215
700
3.42
%
84,854
724
3.43
%
82,403
664
3.20
%
|Time deposits
815,866
9,828
4.79
%
767,607
9,536
4.94
%
759,954
9,296
4.92
%
801,122
9,523
4.78
%
824,900
9,515
4.58
%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
1,152,694
13,003
4.49
%
1,094,737
12,786
4.65
%
1,084,294
12,274
4.55
%
1,128,097
12,538
4.47
%
1,142,249
12,344
4.29
%
|Borrowings
50,001
118
0.94
%
50,000
118