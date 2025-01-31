LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, doing business as "CBB Bank" (the "Bank"), announced today net income of $5.7 million for the fourth quarter 2024, or $0.54 per diluted share compared to $5.6 million in the third quarter 2024, or $0.53 per diluted share.

Additionally, CBB reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 of $22.4 million, or $2.12 per diluted share compared to $28.9 million, or $2.72 per diluted share of net income for the year ended December 31, 2023.

OVERALL RESULTS

Net income for the fourth quarter 2024 increased from the previous quarter primarily on higher net interest income and lower noninterest expenses. The return on average assets for the fourth quarter 2024 was 1.27% compared to 1.31% for the third quarter 2024 and 1.54% for the fourth quarter 2023. The return on average equity for the fourth quarter 2024 was 8.98% compared to 8.91% for the third quarter 2024 and 11.94% for the fourth quarter 2023. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2024 was 3.55% compared to 3.71% for the third quarter 2024 and 3.86% for the fourth quarter 2023. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter 2024 was 55.66% compared to 56.61% for the third quarter 2024 and 49.45% for the fourth quarter 2023.

James Hong, President and CEO, said, "We are pleased to announce a solid performance in 2024, despite facing challenges with net interest margin due to rising costs on interest-bearing accounts. Our fourth-quarter results highlight the bank's resilience, with notable increases in both deposits and loan originations. Throughout the year, we saw a significant boost in noninterest income from loan sales, driven by improved market premiums." He added, "We are excited to announce the appointment of Alex Ko as our new Chief Operating Officer. With his extensive experience and proven track record in the banking industry, Alex is poised to drive significant growth and innovation at our bank. We are confident that his leadership will enhance our operational efficiency and contribute to our long-term success."

INCOME STATEMENT

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter 2024 was $15.6 million, an increase of $172 thousand or 1.1%, quarter over quarter, but a decrease of $1.5 million or 8.8%, compared to the fourth quarter 2023.

Net interest income for the twelve months ended on December 31, 2024 was $62.3 million, a decrease of $10.7 million, or 14.6%, compared to the same period last year. The decrease in net interest income was due, in part, to increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits as maturing time deposits were rolled over into higher interest rate CDs during 2024. Also, the yield on variable rate loans and short-term investments decreased as the Fed cut policy rate by one percent starting in September of 2024.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2024 was 3.55% compared to 3.71% for the third quarter 2024 and 3.86% for the fourth quarter 2023. The cost of funds for the fourth quarter 2024 was 3.45% compared to 3.60% in the third quarter and 3.20% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses

No provision for credit losses was recorded for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to a negative $100 thousand in the third quarter 2024. No provision for credit losses was recorded in the fourth quarter 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2024 was $2.2 million compared to $2.2 million for the third quarter 2024 and increased by $246 thousand compared to $2.0 million for the fourth quarter 2023.

Noninterest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $9.3 million, an increase of $2.0 million compared to the same period last year. The increase was due to a combination of a higher gain on sale of loans, higher SBA servicing fee income, and other banking service fees.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter 2024 were $9.9 million compared to $10.0 million for the third quarter 2024 and $9.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Noninterest expenses decreased $76 thousand quarter over quarter on lower salaries and benefits, marketing, and professional fee expenses offset by higher occupancy and fixed asset expenses.

Noninterest expenses for the twelve months ended on December 31, 2024 were $39.9 million, a decrease of $228 thousand or 0.6%, compared to the same period last year.

Please refer to financial tables in this press release for additional information and trends.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter 2024 was 27.9% compared to 28.4% for third quarter 2024 and 27.6% for fourth quarter 2023.

BALANCE SHEET

Investment Securities

Investment securities were $62.2 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $1.0 million or 1.6% from September 30, 2024, and an increase of $2.3 million or 3.9% from December 31 2023.

Loans Receivable

Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale, at December 31, 2024 was $1.44 billion, an increase of $17.1 million or 1.2% from September 30, 2024, and increased $15.7 million or 1.1% from December 31, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

The Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") at December 31, 2024 was $16.0 million which was 1.29% of loans held-for-investment compared to $15.9 million or 1.30% of loans held-for-investment at September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2023, ACL was $15.3 million, or 1.27% of total loans held-for-investment.

Total nonperforming assets at December 31, 2024 were $12.1 million compared to $8.6 million at September 30, 2024 and $2.5 million at December 31, 2023. The ACL coverage to nonperforming assets was over 132% at December 31, 2024.

SBA Loans Held-for-Sale

Total SBA loans held-for-sale at December 31, 2024 were $198.4 million compared to $ 198.0 million September 30, 2024, and $218.3 million at December 31, 2023.

The Bank sold $17.2 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 9.2% in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the sale of $20.2 million with an average premium of 7.5% in the third quarter 2024. The Bank sold $21.7 million of SBA loans with an average premium of 6.7% in the fourth quarter 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.48 billion at December 31, 2024, up $33.0 million or 2.3% from September 2024, and up $27.0 million or 1.9% from December 2023.

Borrowings

The Bank maintains $50.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank advances and there was no change from the previous quarter.

Capital

Stockholders' equity was $255.0 million at December 31, 2024, which increased $4.4 million or 1.8%, quarter over quarter. Tangible book value per share at December 31, 2024 was $23.85, an increase of $0.41, or 1.8%, quarter over quarter.

The following are the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2024.

The Common Equity Tier1 Risk-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2024 were 19.02% and 18.95% for the Company and the Bank, respectively. Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios were 20.23% and 20.16% for the Company and the Bank, respectively. Bank's Leverage Ratios were 14.12% and 14.07% for the Company and the Bank, respectively. The Bank is considered "Well Capitalized" under the applicable regulatory capital rules.

About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in loans to small-to-medium-sized businesses and does business as "CBB Bank." As of December 31, 2024, the Bank had eleven full-service banking offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, Dallas County in Texas and Honolulu, Hawaii. Two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and loan production offices in Georgia and Washington. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under the tab "About Us" and select "Investor Relations" to see the 4Q 2024 Overview.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. CBB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") intends that such forward-looking statements be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described herein are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described herein. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except to the extent required by law.

STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, $ % December 31, $ % December 31, December 31, $ % 2024 2024 Change Change 2023 Change Change 2024 2023 Change Change Interest income $ 28,769 $ 28,380 $ 389 1.4 % $ 29,624 $ (855 ) (2.9 %) $ 113,367 $ 114,986 $ (1,619 ) (1.4 %) Interest expense 13,121 12,904 217 1.7 % 12,462 659 5.3 % 51,071 42,002 9,069 21.6 % Net interest income 15,648 15,476 172 1.1 % 17,162 (1,514 ) (8.8 %) 62,296 72,984 (10,688 ) (14.6 %) Provision for credit losses (100 ) 100 (100.0 %) - - 100.0 % 500 - 500 100.0 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,648 15,576 72 0.5 % 17,162 (1,514 ) (8.8 %) 61,796 72,984 (11,188 ) (15.3 %) Gain on sale of loans 1,013 991 22 2.2 % 838 175 (378.9 %) 4,557 3,209 1,348 42.0 % Gain (loss) on sale of OREO - - - - - - - - - - - SBA servicing fee income, net 654 760 (106 ) (13.9 %) 690 (36 ) (5.2 %) 2,815 2,423 392 16.2 % Recovery on impaired servicing liability - - - - - - - 10 - 10 100.0 % Service charges and other income 543 465 78 16.8 % 436 107 24.5 % 1,940 1,643 297 18.1 % Noninterest income 2,210 2,216 (6 ) (0.3 %) 1,964 246 12.5 % 9,322 7,275 2,047 28.1 % Salaries and employee benefits 5,635 5,884 (249 ) (4.2 %) 5,356 279 5.2 % 23,470 22,585 885 3.9 % Occupancy and equipment 1,280 1,149 131 11.4 % 1,128 152 13.5 % 4,665 4,477 188 4.2 % Marketing expense 285 423 (138 ) (32.6 %) 250 35 14.0 % 1,513 1,508 5 0.3 % Professional expense 329 456 (127 ) (27.9 %) 360 (31 ) (8.6 %) 1,637 1,693 (56 ) (3.3 %) Other expenses 2,411 2,104 307 14.6 % 2,363 48 2.0 % 8,571 9,821 (1,250 ) (12.7 %) Noninterest expense 9,940 10,016 (76 ) (0.8 %) 9,457 483 5.1 % 39,856 40,084 (228 ) (0.6 %) Income before income tax provision 7,918 7,776 142 1.8 % 9,669 (1,751 ) (18.1 %) 31,262 40,175 (8,913 ) (22.2 %) Income tax provision 2,211 2,207 4 0.2 % 2,670 (459 ) (17.2 %) 8,834 11,315 (2,481 ) (21.9 %) Net income $ 5,707 $ 5,569 $ 138 2.5 % $ 6,999 $ (1,292 ) (18.5 %) $ 22,428 $ 28,860 $ (6,432 ) (22.3 %) Effective tax rate 27.92 % 28.38 % -0.46 % -1.62 % 27.61 % 0.31 % 1.12 % 28.26 % 28.16 % 0.09 % 0.33 % Outstanding number of shares 10,588,136 10,588,136 - - 10,588,136 - - 10,588,136 10,588,136 - - Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,588,136 10,588,136 - - 10,588,136 - - 10,588,136 10,585,191 2,945 0.0 % Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,598,476 10,596,039 2,437 0.0 % 10,588,937 9,539 0.1 % 10,594,400 10,594,055 345 0.0 % Basic EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.53 $ 0.01 1.9 % $ 0.66 $ (0.12 ) (18.2 %) $ 2.12 $ 2.73 $ (0.61 ) -22.3 % Diluted EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.53 $ 0.01 1.9 % $ 0.66 $ (0.12 ) (18.2 %) $ 2.12 $ 2.72 $ (0.60 ) (22.1 %) Return on average assets 1.27 % 1.31 % (0.04 %) (3.1 %) 1.54 % (0.27 %) (17.5 %) 1.30 % 1.59 % (0.29 %) (18.2 %) Return on average equity 8.98 % 8.91 % 0.07 % 0.8 % 11.94 % (2.96 %) (24.8 %) 9.12 % 12.92 % (3.80 %) (29.4 %) Efficiency ratio¹ 55.66 % 56.61 % (0.95 %) (1.7 %) 49.45 % 6.21 % 12.6 % 55.65 % 49.94 % 5.71 % 11.4 % Yield on interest-earning assets² 6.52 % 6.80 % (0.28 %) (4.1 %) 6.65 % (0.13 %) (2.0 %) 6.72 % 6.48 % 0.24 % 3.7 % Cost of funds 3.45 % 3.60 % (0.15 %) (4.2 %) 3.20 % 0.25 % 7.8 % 3.51 % 2.69 % 0.82 % 30.5 % Net interest margin² 3.55 % 3.71 % (0.16 %) (4.3 %) 3.86 % (0.31 %) (8.0 %) 3.70 % 4.12 % (0.42 %) (10.2 %) ¹ Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income. ² Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2 (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, $ % December 31, $ % 2024 2024 Change Change 2023 Change Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 10,336 $ 14,892 $ (4,556 ) (30.6 %) $ 14,282 $ (3,946 ) (27.6 %) Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 266,826 241,094 25,732 10.7 % 233,255 33,571 14.4 % Investment securities¹ 62,196 63,208 (1,012 ) (1.6 %) 59,883 2,313 3.9 % Loans held-for-sale 198,448 198,021 427 0.2 % 218,258 (19,810 ) (9.1 %) Loans held-for-investment 1,239,564 1,222,865 16,699 1.4 % 1,204,009 35,555 3.0 % Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (15,959 ) (15,948 ) (11 ) (0.1 %) (15,291 ) (668 ) (4.4 %) Loans held-for-investment, net 1,223,605 1,206,917 16,688 1.4 % 1,188,718 34,887 2.9 % Other real estate owned ("OREO") 521 521 - - 55 466 847.3 % Restricted stock investments 11,011 11,011 - - 11,011 - - Servicing assets 6,909 7,192 (283 ) (3.9 %) 7,673 (764 ) (10.0 %) Goodwill 2,185 2,185 - - 2,185 - - Intangible assets 214 224 (10 ) (4.5 %) 255 (41 ) (16.1 %) Other assets 33,384 25,284 8,100 32.0 % 24,838 8,546 34.4 % Total assets $ 1,815,635 $ 1,770,549 $ 45,086 2.5 % $ 1,760,413 $ 55,222 3.1 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 304,005 $ 318,807 $ (14,802 ) (4.6 %) $ 305,923 $ (1,918 ) (0.6 %) Interest-bearing 1,176,567 1,128,784 47,783 4.2 % 1,147,662 28,905 2.5 % Total deposits 1,480,572 1,447,591 32,981 2.3 % 1,453,585 26,987 1.9 % FHLB advances and other borrowing 50,000 50,000 - - 50,000 - - Other liabilities 30,096 22,415 7,681 34.3 % 21,114 8,982 42.5 % Total liabilities 1,560,668 1,520,006 40,662 2.7 % 1,524,699 35,969 2.4 % Stockholders' Equity 254,967 250,543 4,424 1.8 % 235,714 19,253 8.2 % TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,815,635 $ 1,770,549 $ 45,086 2.5 % $ 1,760,413 $ 55,222 3.1 % CAPITAL RATIOS Leverage ratio Company 14.12 % 14.64 % (0.52 %) (3.6 %) 12.98 % 1.14 % 8.8 % Bank 14.07 % 14.58 % (0.51 %) (3.5 %) 12.96 % 1.11 % 8.6 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 19.02 % 19.03 % (0.01 %) (0.0 %) 18.08 % 0.94 % 5.2 % Bank 18.95 % 18.95 % - - 18.05 % 0.90 % 5.0 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 19.02 % 19.03 % (0.01 %) (0.0 %) 18.08 % 0.94 % 5.2 % Bank 18.95 % 18.95 % - - 18.05 % 0.90 % 5.0 % Total risk-based capital ratio Company 20.23 % 20.26 % (0.03 %) (0.2 %) 19.30 % 0.93 % 4.8 % Bank 20.16 % 20.18 % (0.02 %) (0.1 %) 19.27 % 0.89 % 4.6 % Tangible book value per share $ 23.85 $ 23.44 $ 0.41 1.8 % $ 22.03 $ 1.82 8.3 % Loans Held for Investments-to-Deposit ("LHFITD") ratio 83.72 % 84.48 % (0.76 %) (0.9 %) 82.83 % 0.89 % 1.1 % Net Loan-to-Deposit ("LTD") ratio 96.05 % 97.05 % (1.00 %) (1.0 %) 96.79 % (0.74 %) (0.8 %) Nonperforming assets $ 12,051 $ 8,558 $ 3,493 40.8 % $ 2,484 $ 9,567 385.1 % Nonperforming assets as a % of loans held-for-investment 0.97 % 0.70 % 0.27 % 38.6 % 0.21 % 0.76 % 361.9 % ACL as a % of loans held-for-investment 1.29 % 1.30 % (0.01 %) (0.77 %) 1.27 % 0.02 % 1.6 % ¹ Includes AFS and HTM

FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Interest income $ 28,769 $ 28,380 $ 27,755 $ 28,463 $ 29,624 Interest expense 13,121 12,904 12,391 12,655 12,462 Net interest income 15,648 15,476 15,364 15,808 17,162 Provision for credit losses - (100 ) 200 400 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,648 15,576 15,164 15,408 17,162 Gain on sale of loans 1,013 991 1,064 1,489 838 Gain (loss) on sale of OREO - - - (1 ) - SBA servicing fee income, net 654 760 768 633 690 Recovery on impaired servicing liability - - - 10 - Service charges and other income 543 465 503 430 436 Noninterest income 2,210 2,216 2,335 2,561 1,964 Salaries and employee benefits 5,635 5,884 5,927 6,024 5,356 Occupancy and equipment 1,280 1,149 1,114 1,122 1,128 Marketing expense 285 423 403 402 250 Professional expense 329 456 440 412 360 Other expenses 2,411 2,104 1,972 2,084 2,363 Noninterest expense 9,940 10,016 9,856 10,044 9,457 Income before income tax expense 7,918 7,776 7,643 7,925 9,669 Income tax expense 2,211 2,207 2,163 2,253 2,670 Net income $ 5,707 $ 5,569 $ 5,480 $ 5,672 $ 6,999 Effective tax rate 27.9 % 28.4 % 28.3 % 28.4 % 27.6 % Outstanding number of shares 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,598,476 10,596,039 10,588,136 10,588,688 10,588,937 Basic EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.53 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ 0.66 Diluted EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.53 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ 0.66

FIVE-QUARTER SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4 (Dollars in thousands) At or for the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Salaries and benefits $ 5,635 $ 5,884 $ 5,927 $ 6,024 $ 5,356 FTE at the end of period 168 178 172 168 169 Average FTE during the period 166 173 171 169 169 Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹ $ 135 $ 135 $ 139 $ 143 $ 126 Salaries and benefits/average assets¹ 1.25 % 1.38 % 1.42 % 1.41 % 1.18 % Noninterest expense/average assets¹ 2.21 % 2.35 % 2.36 % 2.35 % 2.08 % 1 Annualized

FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5 (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 10,336 $ 14,892 $ 11,667 $ 11,612 $ 14,282 Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 266,826 241,094 101,415 181,366 233,255 Investment securities 62,196 63,208 73,051 59,143 59,883 Loans held-for-sale 198,448 198,021 209,144 198,167 218,258 Loans held-for-investment 1,239,564 1,222,865 1,228,496 1,194,439 1,204,009 Less: Allowance for credit losses (15,959 ) (15,948 ) (16,042 ) (16,048 ) (15,291 ) Loans held-for-investment, net 1,223,605 1,206,917 1,212,454 1,178,391 1,188,718 Other real estate owned 521 521 - - 55 Restricted stock investments 11,011 11,011 11,011 11,011 11,011 Servicing assets 6,909 7,192 7,404 7,560 7,673 Goodwill 2,185 2,185 2,185 2,185 2,185 Intangible assets 214 224 235 245 255 Other assets 33,384 25,284 26,343 23,581 24,838 Total assets $ 1,815,635 $ 1,770,549 $ 1,654,909 $ 1,673,261 $ 1,760,413 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 304,005 $ 318,807 $ 281,243 $ 286,766 $ 305,923 Interest-bearing 1,176,567 1,128,784 1,059,146 1,074,198 1,147,662 Total deposits 1,480,572 1,447,591 1,340,389 1,360,964 1,453,585 FHLB advances 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 Other liabilities 30,096 22,415 19,260 21,727 21,114 Total liabilities 1,560,668 1,520,006 1,409,649 1,432,691 1,524,699 Stockholders' Equity 254,967 250,543 245,260 240,570 235,714 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,815,635 $ 1,770,549 $ 1,654,909 $ 1,673,261 $ 1,760,413

FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6 (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Construction $ 27,276 2.2 % $ 29,789 2.4 % $ 33,918 2.8 % $ 37,216 3.1 % $ 34,886 2.9 % Commercial real estate 1,048,945 84.6 % 1,029,768 84.2 % 1,035,425 84.3 % 1,005,765 84.2 % 1,010,495 83.9 % Commercial and industrial 114,435 9.2 % 112,588 9.2 % 108,742 8.9 % 101,784 8.5 % 108,123 9.0 % Home mortgage 43,676 3.5 % 45,673 3.7 % 44,987 3.7 % 44,389 3.7 % 44,920 3.7 % Consumer 552 0.0 % 537 0.0 % 782 0.1 % 668 0.1 % 630 0.1 % Gross loans held-for-investment 1,234,884 99.6 % 1,218,355 99.6 % 1,223,854 99.6 % 1,189,822 99.6 % 1,199,054 99.6 % Deferred loan fees/costs, net 4,680 0.4 % 4,510 0.4 % 4,642 0.4 % 4,617 0.4 % 4,955 0.4 % Loans held-for-investment $ 1,239,564 100.0 % $ 1,222,865 100.0 % $ 1,228,496 100.0 % $ 1,194,439 100.0 % $ 1,204,009 100.0 % Loans held-for-sale $ 198,448 $ 198,021 $ 209,144 $ 198,167 $ 218,258 Total loans receivable $ 1,438,012 $ 1,420,886 $ 1,437,640 $ 1,392,606 $ 1,422,267

FIVE-QUARTER SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year $ 198,021 $ 209,144 $ 198,167 $ 218,258 $ 219,355 $ 218,258 $ 230,431 SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for-investment during the quarter/year 27,557 13,169 34,366 14,589 27,022 89,681 78,445 SBA loans sold during the quarter/year (17,215 ) (20,152 ) (19,508 ) (28,164 ) (21,749 ) (85,039 ) (73,431 ) SBA loans principal paydown/payoff, net of advance (9,915 ) (4,140 ) (3,881 ) (6,516 ) (6,370 ) (24,452 ) (17,187 ) SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year $ 198,448 $ 198,021 $ 209,144 $ 198,167 $ 218,258 $ 198,448 $ 218,258 Gain on sale of SBA loans $ 1,013 $ 991 $ 1,064 $ 1,489 $ 838 $ 4,557 $ 3,209 Premium on sale (weighted average) 9.2 % 7.5 % 8.3 % 6.8 % 6.7 % 8.3 % 7.0 % SBA loan production $ 39,741 $ 23,227 $ 45,126 $ 18,089 $ 37,821 $ 126,183 $ 107,823 Net Premium Received 1,585 1,508 1,609 2,378 1,449 7,080 5,109 63.9 % 65.7 % 66.1 % 62.6 % 57.8 % 64.4 % 62.8 % SBA Loan Production Oct-24 11,364,133 9,058,000 18,289,000 3,701,000 8,428,000 42,412,133 23,602,000 Nov-24 13,438,531 5,525,000 5,273,324 5,724,000 12,573,000 29,960,854 50,225,500 Dec-24 14,938,000 8,644,000 21,564,000 8,664,000 16,820,000 53,810,000 33,995,000 39,740,664 23,227,000 45,126,324 18,089,000 37,821,000 126,182,987 107,822,500 Total Loan Production Oct-24 33,655,902 19,440,000 56,216,000 15,651,000 36,328,000 Nov-24 52,773,531 27,102,209 26,623,324 12,559,000 22,588,000 Dec-24 29,003,000 15,034,000 43,214,670 17,689,000 26,390,000 115,432,432 61,576,209 126,053,994 45,899,000 85,306,000 SBA Loan Paid-off Oct-24 1,197,726 1,482,467 2,709,182 9,292,801 3,384,549 Nov-24 2,093,830 2,830,972 1,796,192 2,426,785 2,385,378 Dec-24 5,863,430 5,121,340 3,438,700 2,016,293 4,344,318 9,154,987 9,434,780 7,944,073 13,735,879 10,114,246 SBA PPP Loan Production Oct-24 - - - - - Nov-24 - - - - - Dec-24 - - - - - - - - - - SBA PPP Loan Paid-off Oct-24 73,290 Nov-24 34,671 - Dec-24 - - - - 34,671 73,290

FIVE QUARTER SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year $ 7,192 $ 7,404 $ 7,560 $ 7,673 $ 7,873 $ 7,673 $ 9,232 Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold 355 377 395 555 430 1,682 1,418 Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization (315 ) (332 ) (335 ) (332 ) (356 ) (1,314 ) (1,509 ) SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off (323 ) (257 ) (216 ) (336 ) (274 ) (1,132 ) (1,468 ) Subtotal before impairment 6,909 7,192 7,404 7,560 7,673 6,909 7,673 Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets - - - - - - - SBA servicing assets @ the end of the quarter/year $ 6,909 $ 7,192 $ 7,404 $ 7,560 $ 7,673 $ 6,909 $ 7,673

FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9 (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Noninterest-bearing demand $ 304,005 20.5 % $ 318,807 22.0 % $ 281,243 21.0 % $ 286,766 21.1 % $ 305,923 21.1 % Interest-bearing demand 7,541 0.5 % 6,590 0.5 % 7,901 0.6 % 6,709 0.5 % 7,504 0.5 % NOW & MMDA 269,475 18.2 % 246,157 17.0 % 240,951 18.0 % 229,642 16.9 % 237,548 16.3 % Savings 84,727 5.7 % 78,356 5.4 % 80,360 6.0 % 84,999 6.2 % 88,689 6.1 % TCDs of $250K and under 324,041 21.9 % 310,134 21.4 % 295,109 22.0 % 299,944 22.0 % 315,920 21.7 % TCDs of $250K over 345,045 23.3 % 342,301 23.7 % 314,119 23.4 % 339,482 25.0 % 353,866 24.4 % Wholesale deposits 145,738 9.9 % 145,246 10.0 % 120,706 9.0 % 113,422 8.3 % 144,135 9.9 % Total Deposits $ 1,480,572 100.0 % $ 1,447,591 100.0 % $ 1,340,389 100.0 % $ 1,360,964 100.0 % $ 1,453,585 100.0 % Recap: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 304,005 20.5 % $ 318,807 22.0 % $ 281,243 21.0 % $ 286,766 21.1 % $ 305,923 21.0 % Interest-bearing demand 7,541 0.5 % 6,590 0.5 % 7,901 0.6 % 6,709 0.5 % 7,504 0.5 % NOW & MMDA 269,475 18.2 % 246,157 17.0 % 240,951 18.0 % 229,642 16.9 % 237,548 16.3 % Savings 84,727 5.7 % 78,356 5.4 % 80,360 6.0 % 84,999 6.2 % 88,689 6.1 % TCDs of $250K and under 324,041 21.9 % 310,134 21.4 % 295,109 22.0 % 299,944 22.0 % 315,920 21.7 % Core Deposits 989,789 66.9 % 960,044 66.3 % 881,952 67.6 % 908,060 66.7 % 955,584 65.7 % TCDs of $250K over 345,045 23.3 % 342,301 23.6 % 314,119 23.4 % 339,482 24.9 % 353,866 24.3 % Nonreciprocal ICS MMDA - - - - - - - - - - Wholesale deposits 145,738 9.8 % 145,246 10.0 % 120,706 9.0 % 113,422 8.3 % 144,135 9.9 % Noncore Deposits 490,783 33.1 % 487,547 33.7 % 434,825 32.4 % 452,904 33.3 % 498,001 34.3 % Total Deposits $ 1,480,572 100.0 % $ 1,447,591 100.0 % $ 1,340,389 100.0 % $ 1,360,964 100.0 % $ 1,453,585 100.0 %

FIVE-QUARTER SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10 (Dollars in thousands) 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 15,948 $ 16,042 $ 16,048 $ 15,291 $ 15,284 CECL transition provision - - - - - Provision for credit losses - - 200 743 - Charge-offs - (108 ) (257 ) - (2 ) Recoveries 11 14 51 14 9 Balance at the end of period $ 15,959 $ 15,948 $ 16,042 $ 16,048 $ 15,291 Nonperforming Assets:¹ Over 90 days still accruing $ 1,819 $ 994 $ - $ 1,605 $ 399 Nonaccrual loans 9,711 7,043 5,797 2,842 2,030 Total nonperforming loans 11,530 8,037 5,797 4,447 2,429 Other real estate owned $ 521 521 - - 55 Total nonperforming assets $ 12,051 $ 8,558 $ 5,797 $ 4,447 $ 2,484 Classified Assets:¹ Substandard $ 22,077 $ 15,980 $ 12,762 $ 11,912 $ 11,063 Doubtful - - - - - Loss Total classified loans $ 22,077 $ 15,980 $ 12,762 $ 11,912 $ 11,063 Other real estate owned $ 521 521 - - 55 Total classified assets $ 22,598 $ 16,501 $ 12,762 $ 11,912 $ 11,118 Performing modified loans:¹ $ 649 $ 452 $ 464 $ 3,811 $ 3,336 Delinquent Loans:¹ Loans 30-89 days past due $ 7,614 $ 4,308 $ 8,613 $ 16,907 $ 5,981 90 days or more past due and still accruing 1,819 994 - 1,605 399 Nonaccrual 9,711 7,043 5,797 2,842 2,030 Total delinquent loans $ 19,144 $ 12,345 $ 14,410 $ 21,354 $ 8,410 Asset Quality Ratios: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans² 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Nonaccrual loans to loans held-for-investment 0.78 % 0.58 % 0.47 % 0.24 % 0.17 % Nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment 0.93 % 0.66 % 0.47 % 0.37 % 0.20 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.66 % 0.48 % 0.35 % 0.27 % 0.14 % Classified loans to loans held-for-investment 1.78 % 1.31 % 1.04 % 1.00 % 0.92 % Classified loans to Tier 1 and ACL 8.22 % 6.05 % 4.93 % 4.69 % 4.45 % Classified assets to total assets 1.24 % 0.93 % 0.77 % 0.71 % 0.63 % Classified assets to Tier 1 and ACL 8.42 % 6.25 % 4.93 % 4.69 % 4.47 % ACL to loans held-for-investment 1.29 % 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.34 % 1.27 % ACL to nonaccrual loans 164.34 % 226.44 % 276.73 % 564.67 % 753.25 % ACL to nonperforming loans 138.41 % 198.43 % 276.73 % 360.87 % 629.52 % ACL to nonperforming assets 132.43 % 186.35 % 276.73 % 360.87 % 615.58 % Texas ratio ³ 4.49 % 3.24 % 2.24 % 1.75 % 1.00 % 1 Net of SBA guaranteed balance 2 Includes loans held-for-sale 3 Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ACL

FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11 Well Capitalized Adequately Capitalized December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Regulatory BASEL III Requirement Fully Phased In 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Leverage ratio Company N/A N/A 14.12 % 14.64 % 14.51 % 13.85 % 12.98 % Bank 5.00 % 4.00 % 14.07 % 14.58 % 14.45 % 13.84 % 12.96 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 19.02 % 19.03 % 18.36 % 18.67 % 18.08 % Bank 6.50 % 7.00 % 18.95 % 18.95 % 18.28 % 18.65 % 18.05 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 19.02 % 19.03 % 18.36 % 18.67 % 18.08 % Bank 8.00 % 8.50 % 18.95 % 18.95 % 18.28 % 18.65 % 18.05 % Total risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 20.23 % 20.26 % 19.59 % 19.92 % 19.30 % Bank 10.00 % 10.50 % 20.16 % 20.18 % 19.50 % 19.91 % 19.27 % Tangible common equity/total assets 13.93 % 14.03 % 14.70 % 14.25 % 13.27 % Tangible common equity per share $ 23.85 $ 23.44 $ 22.94 $ 22.49 $ 22.03