Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Verborgener Börsenknaller!: Erdgas-Schatz in Europa entdeckt: Diese Aktie verspricht gigantische Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBSB | ISIN: SE0012141687 | Ticker-Symbol: 3AJ
München
31.01.25
08:06 Uhr
14,710 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SKISTAR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKISTAR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,49014,71018:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.01.2025 16:06 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SkiStar AB: Sara Jinnerot Uggelberg Assumes the Position as SkiStar's New CFO

Finanznachrichten News

SkiStar AB (publ) informed the market that Sara Jinnerot Uggelberg had been appointed as SkiStar's new CFO on 18 December 2024 and that she would assume the role on 31 March 2025 at the latest. She will assume the role on 1 February 2025. In connection to this the present CFO, Martin Almgren, will resign his role. Sara Jinnerot Uggelberg will be part of SkiStar's Group Management as of said date.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 31 January 2025, 04.00 p.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.
Martin Almgren, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar's business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit https://investor.skistar.com/en.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.