Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2025) - Michael Kovacs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Harvest ETFs ("Harvest" or the "Company") and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's six new ETFs; Harvest Coinbase High Income Shares ETF (TSX: CONY), Harvest Meta Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSX: METE), Harvest MicroStrategy High Income Shares ETF (TSX: MSTY), Harvest Palantir Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSX: PLTE), Harvest Tesla Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSX: TSLY), Harvest Diversified High Income Shares ETF (TSX: HHIS).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlhehvyZOMw

Founded in 2009, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. is an Independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager. At Harvest, we believe in wealth creation and preservation through investment in leading businesses, long-term growth industries, or growth trends. Our philosophy guides the composition of all Harvest ETFs, including Harvest High Income Shares ETFs. These ETFs provide exposure to the long-term growth of US companies through single-stock ownership, overlaid with an active covered call writing strategy. Our range of income ETFs aim to deliver steady monthly income, allowing investors to choose the ETFs that best suit their needs. Our approach is designed to offer balanced and resilient portfolios, aligning with our commitment to delivering sustainable returns over the long term.

