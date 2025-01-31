Kolter Homes Announces Grand Opening of the Lila Model at the Reserve at Victoria

Join Us for the Grand Opening of the Lila Model at The Reserve at Victoria

Kolter Homes, a premier home builder in Florida, is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Lila model at The Reserve at Victoria, a new home community in charming DeLand, Florida. The Lila floorplan is now available for construction. It offers a versatile and spacious design that includes 3 to 5 bedrooms, a flex space, 3 baths, a great room, and a 2-car garage, with an option to upgrade to a 3-car garage. A designer-decorated model is available for prospective homeowners to tour.

Kolter Homes Lila Model at The Reserve at Victoria

Exterior of Lila Model

The Reserve at Victoria celebrated this milestone with a grand opening event to reveal the Lila model. The grand opening event allowed prospective homeowners to explore the exceptional features and craftsmanship of the Lila model. Attendees had the chance to tour the model home, speak with Kolter Homes representatives, and learn more about the unique offerings of The Reserve at Victoria. Emily Vaughn, Kolter Homes Community Director at The Reserve at Victoria, reflects on the past year and the significance of this grand opening: "The past year has been an incredible journey for the community. We are excited to introduce the Lila model, which embodies the perfect blend of style, functionality, and comfort. This grand opening is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional homes for our residents."

Personalization is a hallmark of The Reserve at Victoria, where new homes are "Built Around You." Each floorplan offers an average of 29 structural options and a wide range of finish choices, allowing homeowners to create a space that truly reflects their individual tastes and needs. The Reserve at Victoria also offers a selection of move-in ready homes, perfect for those looking to settle in quickly and enjoy the community's amenities. The Reserve at Victoria is more than just a collection of homes; it is a vibrant community that offers a variety of amenities for residents to enjoy. The Resident-only Clubhouse features a fitness center, a resort-style pool, and pickleball courts, providing ample opportunities for recreation and relaxation.

Kolter Homes is dedicated to creating communities that enhance the quality of life for their residents. The Reserve at Victoria is a prime example of this commitment, offering thoughtfully designed homes in a community that offers a range of amenities that cater to the needs and desires of modern homeowners.

As the community continues to grow, Kolter Homes remains focused on delivering high-quality homes and exceptional customer service. The introduction of the Lila model is a significant milestone in this journey, and Kolter Homes looks forward to welcoming new residents to The Reserve at Victoria.

For those interested in learning more about Kolter Homes' communities in central Florida, click here.

The Kolter Group LLC is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment based in Delray Beach, Florida. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, the Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter") includes four residential development business units. Kolter has sponsored over $26 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 84 residential projects, delivering over 23,000 units.

Kolter has current investment in 80 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 56,000 units.

Kolter Homes LLC, together with its affiliates (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $12.9 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes has completed 17 projects, delivering over 7,000 residences.

Kolter Homes has current investment in 26 projects expected to deliver a total of over 19,000 residences.

