iQuanti: BHG - Work Smarter, Not Harder: How Dental Practice Loans Can Help a Business Grow with Less Stress

There may come a time in dental practice ownership when growth feels inevitable. Maybe the patient base has grown enough to warrant opening another office, or there's an opportunity to capitalize on a new specialty with a proven market. No matter the reason, deciding to grow a dental practice is going to require capital and getting dental practice working capital loans through a trusted partner can help alleviate much of the stress of borrowing money.

Here are five ways a dental practice loan can promote stress-free business growth.

Enhance the patient experience

Technology touches every aspect of the patient experience, from online scheduling to paying invoices. Failure to create a seamless patient experience could be hindering growth. It's imperative that dental practices stay competitive by giving patients the ability to complete tasks online, like booking an appointment, filling out intake paperwork, and viewing their claims.

A dental practice loan can provide the funds to implement technological changes that improve the patient experience. The money can help to purchase software, upgrade computer systems, or train staff on new tools.

Purchase commercial real estate

A key to business growth is being able to invest money back into the practice. But if rent is already high and continues to increase, there may not be enough money for other business needs. If the opportunity arises, a dental practice owner may seek to leverage a loan to purchase the commercial property where the office currently resides or purchase a new piece of property and move the practice to the new location.

Buying real estate can benefit cash flow today if the loan cost is less than rent payments will be down the road since monthly expenses are likely to decline once the loan is paid in full.

Add specialty care or other services

If it seems like a dental practice has saturated the local market for primary care, it's possible to grow the business by adding a specialty or other services. For example, if the current practice primarily treats adults, a dental practice loan can help cover the cost of bringing on a pediatric dentist and creating marketing materials to notify the community. Similarly, the practice could offer new services, like virtual care, to create new income streams and provide opportunities to access new markets.

Acquire another practice

Practice acquisition is a route to consider for businesses looking to grow quickly. Buyers can take advantage of established systems and processes, trained staff, and an active patient roster by purchasing an existing practice. A dental practice loan may help cover the cost of buying the practice, plus other upgrades or enhancements that need to be made afterward.

Upgrade dental equipment

As dental technology advances, patient expectations also change. A practice may need to upgrade dental equipment every few years to grow the patient base and serve existing patients well. Equipment might include imaging technology, 3-D printers, intraoral cameras, and other tools. A dental practice loan can help a dental office purchase new equipment and pay it off over time as patients and insurers are billed for services with the new tools.

The bottom line

Sometimes, the most efficient path to growing a dental practice is investing in it. From patient experience and equipment upgrades to acquisition of real estate or another practice, there are numerous ways for a dentist to grow their business. Leveraging a loan from the right lender can help to ensure a seamless and stress-free experience.

Contact Information:

Name: Sonakshi Murze

Email: Sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

Job Title: Manager

SOURCE: iQuanti

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire