SayHello - HelloDrew AI: SayHello Debuts HelloDrew, "The Voice of Real Estate," at Inman Connect New York

SayHello® is proud to announce the official launch of HelloDrew®, an advanced AI-powered assistant specifically designed for real estate professionals. Debuting at the Inman Connect New York conference, held January 22-24, 2025, HelloDrew® promises to redefine how agents connect with clients, manage their workload, and close deals faster.

With cutting-edge voice technology and integrations with more than 10,000 industry platforms, HelloDrew® has already been dubbed "The Voice of Real Estate" by agents who've seen its capabilities firsthand. Whether it's placing lifelike phone calls, automating follow-ups, or managing complex workflows, HelloDrew® is not just a tool-it's a transformative partner for real estate professionals.

"We wanted to create something that doesn't just assist agents but empowers them," said Eric Stalker, President of SayHello®. "HelloDrew® simplifies workflows, enhances professionalism, and gives agents more time to focus on building relationships and closing deals."

Features That Set HelloDrew® Apart

HelloDrew® has been purpose-built to address the unique challenges of the real estate profession. With a robust set of features, it offers unparalleled efficiency and convenience for agents, brokers, and teams.

Human-Like AI Phone Calls: HelloDrew®'s advanced voice technology produces natural conversations that are virtually indistinguishable from a real person. Leads feel heard and valued, and Drew's ability to place calls, leave tailored voicemails, and schedule follow-ups eliminates the need for repetitive tasks.

Example: Drew can call a lead, leave a personalized voicemail, schedule a follow-up, and send an email-all in less time than it takes an agent to make one call.

10,000+ Integrations: Seamlessly connect HelloDrew® with leading tools like kvCORE, Zillow Premier Agent, BoldLeads, and BoomTown. Drew syncs CRMs, automates lead follow-ups, and streamlines workflows, ensuring agents no longer have to juggle multiple systems.

"Drew plays well with others, and by 'others,' we mean every tool you already love," said Brendan Smith, COO of SayHello®.

Effortless Onboarding: Forget lengthy setup processes. HelloDrew® is ready to work immediately, with an onboarding experience that takes minutes, not hours or days. Agents can sign up and start seeing results right away.

Real-Time Dashboard: Monitor Drew's activities live on a split-screen dashboard. Agents can watch in real time as Drew handles calls, emails, and scheduling, providing full transparency and showcasing its efficiency.

Customizable Personality: HelloDrew® isn't just efficient; it's personable. Agents can customize Drew's tone to match their team's culture-whether professional, friendly, or playful.

"Drew is more than a tool; it's a teammate," said Smith. "It's the kind of assistant that makes agents look great while working tirelessly behind the scenes."

A Standout Debut at Inman Connect

SayHello® introduced HelloDrew® at the highly anticipated Inman Connect New York, where it received widespread acclaim from industry leaders and attendees. Live demonstrations showcased Drew's ability to multitask, handling phone calls, emails, and calendar updates with precision.

Attendees had the chance to put their multitasking skills to the test by competing against Drew in live challenges, highlighting its unmatched efficiency. Spoiler alert: Drew won every time.

Conference-goers also had the opportunity to meet SayHello® 's leadership team, including Eric Stalker, Brendan Smith, and Ethan Golden. The team shared insights into the development of HelloDrew® and the company's vision for transforming real estate technology.

"HelloDrew® gives agents a competitive edge they've never had before," said Golden. "It's not just an assistant-it's a game-changer for productivity and client engagement."

The Next Chapter: Epique Shareholders Summit

Building on its momentum from Inman Connect, HelloDrew® will take the stage at the Epique Shareholders Summit, February 12-14, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. The event will feature a keynote address from real estate icon Barbara Corcoran, offering attendees exclusive insights into the industry's future.

At the summit, SayHello® will unveil previews of HelloDrew®'s next-generation features, providing a glimpse into what's to come. Attendees will also have opportunities to network with top innovators in real estate and technology.

To celebrate its launch, SayHello® is offering a special promotion for attendees at both Inman Connect and Epique: a 30-day free trial with a three-month commitment to HelloDrew®.

Designed for the Future of Real Estate

SayHello® created HelloDrew® with a singular focus: to address the unique needs of real estate professionals. By automating repetitive tasks, enhancing client interactions, and seamlessly integrating with existing tools, HelloDrew® enables agents to reclaim their time and focus on high-value activities.

"HelloDrew® isn't just about working smarter-it's about working better," Stalker said. "We're not just building tools. We're building solutions that help agents thrive in an increasingly competitive market."

Looking ahead, SayHello® plans to continue innovating and expanding HelloDrew®'s capabilities, ensuring it remains an indispensable resource for real estate professionals.

Join the Revolution

With its ability to handle lifelike conversations, integrate with thousands of tools, and deliver flawless multitasking, HelloDrew® is poised to transform the real estate industry.

Discover what professionals are calling "The Voice of Real Estate" by visiting HelloDrew.ai.

Contact:

Name: Support@HelloDrew.ai

Phone: 737-355-9945

Website: www.hellodrew.ai

