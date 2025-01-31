AREP, a subsidiary of French railway operator SNCF, has deployed a prototype of a mini-reversible solar power plant on non-running rails to test it for six months. The solution is shipped in standardized ISO containers including inverters and storage batteries. From pv magazine France SNCF offers significant land for ground-based PV in France, with more than 113,800 hectares available for solar. To harness the PV potential of non-operational railway lines, SNCF's subsidiary, AREP, has developed a container-based solar-plus-storage plant that can be placed on the rails and relocated as needed. ...

