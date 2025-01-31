Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2025) - LIRA Clinical Canada, a globally renowned leader in advanced skincare, is excited to introduce its groundbreaking Body Line, designed to offer innovative skincare not just for the face but for the entire body. This revolutionary collection caters to all skin types and Fitzpatrick skin scales, providing effective solutions for diverse skin concerns. Now available across Canada, the Body Line marks a transformative step in comprehensive body care.





New Body Line by LIRA Clinical

"This is the first of its kind as it addresses all skin on the Fitzpatrick scale," said Lola Olorunfemi, Distributor | Owner, LIRA Clinical Canada. "Our innovative global skincare solutions focus on delivering results for the entire body, bringing LIRA Clinical's trusted expertise to a whole new level."

A New Standard in Body Care

LIRA Clinical's Body Line is formulated with cutting-edge ingredients such as plant stem cells, peptides, antioxidants, and advanced brightening agents. These products are designed to rejuvenate, protect, and enhance the skin's natural radiance, offering clinical-grade care for the entire body.

Featured Products in the Body Line:

Body Brightening Cleanser - A gentle yet effective cleanser that exfoliates and brightens for smooth, radiant skin. Body Smoothing Scrub - A luxurious scrub that refines skin texture and boosts cell renewal. Body Nourishing Oil - A deeply hydrating oil enriched with antioxidants to promote supple, glowing skin. Body Firming Lotion - Targets loss of firmness and elasticity while delivering lasting hydration. Body Silk Soufflé - A lightweight, silky formula that soothes and hydrates, leaving the skin velvety soft.

Availability

LIRA Clinical's Body Line is now available for purchase across Canada through authorized spas, clinics, and online at https://liraclinicalcanada.store

Launch Events and Expert Education

To celebrate the launch, LIRA Clinical Canada will host exclusive events in Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver and possibly Montreal. These events will include product demonstrations, expert talks, and personalized consultations to help attendees understand how the Body Line can transform their skincare routine.

About LIRA Clinical Canada

Lira Clinical was created by four passionate skincare professionals and educators who wanted to take today's skincare to a brighter, more beautiful level. All with specialized backgrounds in the aesthetic industry, they combined their knowledge and skills to develop a skincare think tank. Here they created a line with three outcomes in mind: Brighter, healthier, younger looking skin. They accomplished this by incorporating formulations that find the perfect balance between science and nature. Lira Clinical believes that science discovers nature's secrets and leads to bright, beautiful, healthy skin. The award-winning formulas, combined with a dedicated team, provide the aesthetic community with effective skincare products, education, and support, all focused on enhancing client care. Be Bright. Be Beautiful. For more information about the Body Line or to RSVP for a launch event, please email info@liraclinical.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239132

SOURCE: LIRA Clinical Canada