The European Commission says 41 cross-border energy projects will receive €1. 25 billion ($1. 3 billion) in funding, with one-fifth allocated to hydrogen, while Lhyfe has started building its fifth hydrogen production site in northern France, set to provide green hydrogen by 2026. The European Commission has revealed that 41 cross-border energy infrastructure projects will receive €1. 25 billion in funding, with one-fifth of the total to be allocated to hydrogen initiatives. The funding includes more than €250 million for 21 development studies focused on decarbonizing EU industry, which will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...