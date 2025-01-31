PMGC Capital LLC, a subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc., Begins to Build Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition of shares in U.S.-Focused Uranium Energy and Fire Prevention Technology Companies

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "PMGC") (Nasdaq: ELAB) is pleased to announce that its operating investment division, PMGC Capital LLC, has begun building its portfolio with strategic investments in the fire prevention technology and the U.S. uranium energy market. These initial investments underscore the Company's commitment to financing innovation in essential industries with significant growth opportunities.

Addressing Critical Needs in Energy Security and Fire Prevention

PMGC's investments reflect management's belief in the growing demand for both sustainable energy solutions and innovative fire prevention technologies. PMGC's investment in the uranium exploration companies reflects the Company's commitment to supporting nuclear energy as a reliable, clean power source essential for reducing carbon emissions and meeting the growing demand for sustainable energy in the United States.

In the fire prevention sector, PMGC has invested in a US-based company developing environmentally friendly technologies to prevent fire ignition and spread, delivering potential long-term solutions that could save lives and protect real estate.

PMGC is committed to providing shareholders with updates as its portfolio expands. Should any individual investment exceed a 4.9% ownership threshold, PMGC will promptly report this and file the required 13D SEC filings as an insider, in accordance with SEC regulatory requirements.

About PMGC Capital LLC

A multi-strategy investment firm focused on direct investments, strategic lending, and acquiring undervalued companies and assets across diverse markets. Our mission is to identify and seize high-potential opportunities, delivering sustainable growth and maximizing returns on capital.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. Currently, our portfolio consists of three wholly owned subsidiaries: Northstrive Biosciences Inc., PMGC Research Inc., and PMGC Capital LLC. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "potential," "would" and "future" or similar expressions such as "look forward" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC Holdings' filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

IR Contact:

IR@pmgcholdings.com