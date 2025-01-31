Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Verborgener Börsenknaller!: Erdgas-Schatz in Europa entdeckt: Diese Aktie verspricht gigantische Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MU0L | ISIN: BE0003867844 | Ticker-Symbol: KB9
Stuttgart
31.01.25
15:05 Uhr
52,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KBC ANCORA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KBC ANCORA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,3052,9019:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.01.2025 17:42 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBC Ancora: Interim Financial Report 2024/2025

Finanznachrichten News

Regulated information, Leuven, 31 January 2025 (17.40 hrs CET)

Interim Financial Report 2024/2025

KBC Ancora recorded a profit of EUR 73.9 million in the first half of the financial year 2024/2025. This compared with a profit of EUR 72.9 million in the same period in the previous financial year. The result for the first six months of the financial year was determined chiefly by dividend income totalling EUR 77.5 million from the participating interest in KBC Group, operating costs of EUR 1.5 million and interest charges amounting to EUR 2.3 million.

Abridged financial summaries and notes1

Results for the first half of financial year 2024/2025

1H fin. year

(x EUR 1,000)		2024/2025
per share
(in EUR)		1H fin. year


(x EUR 1,000)		2023/2024

per share
(in EUR)
Income77,7381.0177,9531.01
Operating income00.0000.00
Recurring financial income77,7381.0177,9531.01
Expenses-3,805-0.05-5,074-0.07
Operating costs-1,536-0.02-1,567-0.02
Financial expenses-2,269-0.03-3,508-0.05
Result after taxes73,9330.9672,8790.95
Number of shares in issue* 77,011,844 77,011,844

* No instruments have been issued which could lead to dilution.

KBC Ancora recorded a profit of EUR 73.9 million in the first six months of the current financial year, equivalent to EUR 0.96 per share, compared with a profit of EUR 72.9 million in the same period in the previous financial year.

Income consisted principally of dividend received on the participating interest in KBC Group (EUR 77.5 million) and interest income on term investments (EUR 0.2 million). Expenses principally comprised interest charges on debt (EUR 2.3 million) and operating costs (EUR 1.5 million).

Balance sheet as at 31 December 2024

(x EUR 1,000)31.12.2024*30.06.2024
BALANCE SHEET TOTAL3,660,3233,599,986
Assets
Fixed assets3,599,9793,599,979
Current assets60,3448
Investments (other)59,7000
Cash at bank and in hand6111
Accrued income and deferred expense337
Liabilities
Equity3,557,5243,483,591
Contribution3,158,1283,158,128
Legal reserve175,258175,258
Available reserves149,427149,427
Profit (loss) carried forward777777
Result for the period73,933n/a
Creditors102,798116,396
Amounts falling due after more than one year100,000100,000
Amounts falling due within one year41916,050
Accrued expense and deferred income2,379345

* The balance sheet at 30 June 2024 is shown after appropriation of the result.

The balance sheet total at 31 December 2024 stood at EUR 3.7 billion, an increase of EUR 60.3 million compared with the end of the financial year 2023/2024.

The number of shares held by KBC Ancora in KBC Group remained unchanged at 77,516,380. The book value of these shares was EUR 46.44 per share (i.e. the historical acquisition cost). The price of the KBC Group share stood at EUR 74.54 on 31 December 2024, while the IFRS equity value amounted to EUR 54.1 per KBC Group share on 30 September 2024.
Current assets increased by EUR 60.3 million to EUR 60.3 million, principally the result of interim dividend received in November 2024 on the participating interest in KBC Group (EUR +77.5 million) and the repayment of short-term financial debt (EUR -15.6 million).

Total equity rose by EUR 73.9 million. This increase was due to the result in the first half of the current financial year (EUR 73.9 million).
Debt showed a net reduction of EUR 13.6 million, due on the one hand to the repayment of short-term financial debt totalling EUR 15.6 million, and on the other an increase of EUR 2.0 million in the (pro rata) interest charges in respect of the first half of the financial year.


Interim report on the first six months of the current financial year 2024/2025

Notes on the first half of the current financial year 2024/2025

Extension of shareholder agreement concerning the anchoring of KBC Group

On 29 November 2024 Cera and KBC Ancora, together with MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, confirmed that they would be extending unchanged their collaboration as a syndicate with respect to KBC Group for a further term of ten years. The extension of the syndicate agreement came into effect on 1 December 2024. Cera, KBC Ancora, MRBB and Other Permanent Shareholders will henceforth collectively hold 41.7% of the total number of KBC Group shares. In this way, the shareholders concerned will continue to ensure the shareholder stability and support the further development of the KBC group.

Result for the first six months of the financial year 2024/2025

KBC Ancora recorded a profit of EUR 73.9 million in the first six months of the current financial year, compared with a profit of EUR 72.9 million in the same period in the previous financial year.

This result was influenced principally by the following factors:

  • Dividend income totalling EUR 77.5 million. As in the same period in the previous financial year, this consisted of an interim dividend of EUR 1.00 per KBC Group share.
  • Interest income totalling EUR 0.2 million on term investments, compared with EUR 0.4 million in the same period in the previous financial year.
  • Interest charges amounting to EUR 2.3 million, a reduction of EUR 1.2 million compared with the same period in the previous financial year, due to the reduction in outstanding financial debt.
  • Operating expenses amounting to EUR 1.5 million, in line with the previous financial year. The operating expenses consisted primarily of costs incurred under the cost-sharing agreement with Cera (EUR 1.2 million). There were also the usual expenses, such as listing costs and costs associated with the statutory director.


Participating interest in KBC Group, net debt position and net asset value

The number of KBC Group shares in portfolio remained unchanged during the past six months at 77,516,380.

The net asset value of the KBC Ancora share is defined as 1.0066 times2 the price of the KBC Group share, less the net debt3 per share. KBC Ancora's net debt position at 31 December 2024 stood at EUR 0.55 per share.

Based on the price of the KBC Group share on 31 December 2024 (EUR 74.54), the net asset value of one KBC Ancora share amounted to EUR 74.48, and the KBC Ancora share (EUR 50.50) was trading at a discount of 32.2% to the net asset value.

The following charts illustrate the movements in the price of the KBC Group and KBC Ancora shares and the discount of the KBC Ancora share to its net asset value.

Trend in KBC Group and KBC Ancora share price
(January - December 2024)		Trend in discount of KBC Ancora share to its net asset value (January - December 2024)


Principal risks and uncertainties in the remaining months of the financial year

Certain risk factors could have an impact on the value of the assets held by KBC Ancora and on its ability to distribute a dividend. Reference is made in this regard to the description of the risks in the most recent annual report (page 20).

KBC Ancora's expenses in the second half of the current financial year (2024/2025) will consist principally of interest charges plus the usual limited operating expenses. KBC Ancora estimates the total expenses in respect of the full financial year 2024/2025 at approximately EUR 8 million.

KBC Group reported a net result of EUR 2.3 billion for the first nine months of 2024. KBC Group will announce its annual result for the financial year 2024 on 13 February 2025.

Partly dependent on the decisions taken by KBC Group regarding the distribution in the first half of 2025 of a final dividend in respect of financial year 2024, the Board of Directors of Almancora Société de gestion, statutory director of KBC Ancora, will take a decision at the end of May 2025 on whether to distribute an interim dividend in June 2025 in respect of financial year 2024/2025, in line with its dividend policy. KBC Ancora's dividend policy sets out the intention to pay out 90% of the recurring result available for distribution in the form of an (interim) dividend (i.e. after adjustment for any exceptional results and after mandatory formation of the legal reserve).

Declaration by the responsible individuals

"We, the members of the Board of Directors of Almancora Société de gestion, statutory director of KBC Ancora SA, hereby jointly declare that, in so far as we are aware:

a) the abridged financial summaries, drawn up in accordance with the applicable standards for financial statements, present a true and fair picture of the capital position, financial position and results of KBC Ancora;

b) the interim financial report presents a true and fair view of the key events and principal transactions with affiliated parties during the first six months of the current financial year and of their impact on the abridged financial summaries, as well as a description of the principal risks and uncertainties during the remaining months of the financial year."


Information on the external audit

The statutory auditor has reviewed the abridged interim financial information and accompanying notes. The auditor's report is appended to this interim report.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders is responsible for the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, these parties have signed a shareholder agreement to this effect.

Financial calendar:
29 August 2025 (17.40 hrs CEST) Annual press release for the financial year 2024/2025
30 September 2025 (17.40 CEST) Annual Report 2024/2025 available
31 October 2025 General Meeting of Shareholders

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans
Tel.: +32 (0)16 279672
E-mail: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

Appendix: Balance sheet and profit and loss account with comparative figures

(x EUR 1,000)31.12.2024*30.06.2024
BALANCE SHEET TOTAL3,660,3233,599,986
Assets
Fixed assets3,599,9793,599,979
Financial fixed assets3,599,9793,599,979
Companies with which there is a participatory
relationship		3,599,9793,599,979
Participating interests3,599,9793,599,979
Current assets60,3448
Investments59,7000
Other investments59,7000
Cash at bank and in hand6111
Accrued income and deferred expense337
Liabilities
Equity3,557,5243,483,591
Contribution3,158,1283,158,128
Issued capital3,158,1283,158,128
Reserves324,686324,686
Unavailable reserves175,258175,258
Legal reserve175,258175,258
Available reserves149,427149,427
Profit/loss carried forward777777
Profit/loss for the period73,933n/a
Creditors102,798116,396
Amounts falling due after more than one year100,000100,000
Financial liabilities100,000100,000
Credit institutions100,000100,000
Amounts falling due within one year41916,050
Financial liabilities015,635
Credit institutions015,635
Trade creditors159173
Suppliers159173
Other creditors260241
Accrued expense and deferred income2,379345

* The balance sheet at 30 June 2024 is shown after appropriation of the result.

(x EUR 1,000)01.07.2024-31.12.202401.07.2023-31.12.2023
Operating income00
Other operating income00
Operating costs1,5361,567
Services and sundry goods1,5351,417
Other operating costs0149
Operating results-1,536-1,567
Financial income77,73877,953
Recurring financial income77,73877,953
Income from financial fixed assets77,51677,516
Income from current assets222437
Financial expenses2,2693,508
Recurring financial charges2,2693,508
Cost of debt2,2693,508
Other financial expenses00
Financial result75,46974,445
Profit (loss) before tax73,93372,879
Profit (loss) after tax73,93372,879


Statutory auditor's report to the board of directors of KBC Ancora NV on the review of the condensed interim financial information as at 31 December 2024 and for the 6-month period then ended

FREE TRANSLATION OF THE ORIGINAL IN DUTCH

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim financial report 2024/2025, containing the condensed balance sheet of KBC Ancora NV as at 31 December 2024, the condensed profit and loss account for the 6-month period then ended, as well as the notes ("the condensed interim financial information"). The board of directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this condensed interim financial information in accordance with the financial reporting framework applicable in Belgium for the preparation of condensed interim financial information. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this condensed interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity." A review of condensed interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed interim financial information as at 31 December 2024 and for the 6-month period then ended has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the financial reporting framework applicable in Belgium for the preparation of condensed interim financial information.

Diegem, 31 January 2025

The statutory auditor,
PwC Reviseurs d'Entreprises SRL / Bedrijfsrevisoren BV
Represented by

Damien Walgrave*
Bedrijfsrevisor / Réviseur d'Entreprises

* Acting in behalf of Damien Walgrave BV/SRL

1 KBC Ancora's reporting is based on Belgian GAAP. The valuation principles are set out in the filed annual
financial statements and in the annual report.
See Appendix for the balance sheet and profit and loss account.
2 Number of KBC Group shares held / number of KBC Ancora shares in issue: 1.0066
(= 77,516,380 / 77,011,844).
3 Net debt is defined here as total liabilities less total assets excluding financial fixed assets.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.