Banco Santander Chile: Santander Chile announces Andrés Trautmann Buc as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Country Head

SANTIAGO, Chile, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) announces that Mr. Andrés Trautmann Buc will take over as CEO and Country Head, replacing Mr. Román Blanco Reinosa. This change will occur on July 1, 2025 and, until then, Mr. Blanco will remain as the bank's CEO, while Mr. Trautmann will continue to lead the Executive Vice President of Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB).

Mr. Trautmann, a commercial engineer from Universidad de Chile, has a distinguished career at Santander, since joining the Group in 2007. He began his career as Head of Institutional and Corporate Sales at Santander Chile. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as Head of Structured Products Sales in London for Santander UK. Between 2013 and 2018 he oversaw the Andean Zone sales for Goldman Sachs in New York. In 2018, he became the Head of Markets Santander Chile, and in 2021, he was appointed Executive Vice President of CIB at Santander Chile, a global division that supports corporate and institutional clients with high-value services, products and solutions.

Since his initial position in Markets, Mr. Trautmann has achieved significant milestones, including tripling the growth of the Sales and Trading business. At CIB, he led and promoted the expansion of products for large companies by leveraging the global capabilities of the Santander Group. Recently, he also took on the Corporate and Institutional Banking business and Santander Consumer Finance, giving him a comprehensive view of the bank's operations. His leadership and deep knowledge of the business and markets will continue to strengthen the bank's position in the country.

Santander thanks Román Blanco, who, in his role as CEO and Country Head, has led a successful process accelerating the transformation of the bank's business models in Chile and its technology, strengthening the growth of Getnet and Santander Consumer Finance. Additionally, he promoted the launch of the Más Lucas and Más Lucas Joven account. Also noteworthy is the implementation of Gravity in Chile, positioning the entity as the first local bank with a banking core migrated to Cloud technologies. Among the achievements under his supervision are the implementation of specialized service models for companies, as well as the evolution of branch strategies, with Work/Café Expresso as an example.

During Mr. Blanco's leadership, Santander has achieved an ROAE during the 4Q of 2024 of 26% and a total profit of $865 billion pesos corresponding to last year. This is reflected in the company's high valuations, with a P/BV of 2.2x, standing out among the highest of Latin American banks and with an A2 international credit rating according to Moody's.

It should be noted that Mr. Blanco has extensive international experience with more than 20 years within the Group. His main functions include having being Country Head in several operations such as the US, Puerto Rico and Colombia, in addition to leading the bank in the Andean region and Uruguay and having extensive experience in business management in Santander Brazil.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Cristian Vicuña

Investor Relations

Banco Santander Chile

Bandera 140, Floor 20

Santiago, Chile

Email: irelations@santander.cl

Website: www.santander.cl

Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk ratings in Latin America, with an A2 rating from Moody's, A- from Standard and Poor's, A+ from Japan Credit Rating Agency, AA- from HR Ratings and A from KBRA. All our ratings as of the date of this report have a stable outlook.

As of December 31, 2024, the Bank has total assets of $68,458,933 million (US$68,865 million), total gross loans (including loans to banks) at amortized cost of $41,323,844 million (US$41,569 million), total deposits of $31,359,234 million (US$31,545 million) and shareholders' equity of $4,292,440 million (US$4,318 million). The BIS capital ratio was 17.1%, with a core capital ratio of 10.5%. As of December 31, 2024, Santander Chile employs 8,757 people and has 236 branches throughout Chile.