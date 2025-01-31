PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has acquired MyGov LLC, a company offering cloud-based software with an integrated platform for managing and streamlining permitting, inspections, planning, and zoning.

Tyler's acquisition of MyGov brings together Tyler's public sector expertise with MyGov's success serving municipalities utilizing MyGov's community development and asset management solutions. MyGov will bring a complementary application to Tyler's product portfolio providing community development, asset management, and additional services specifically tailored for towns, cities, and counties across the United States.

"We are excited to join Tyler and expand the company's expertise and footprint in the public administration market," said Stephen Burnsworth, founder and product director of MyGov. "MyGov's integrated community development suite will complement the rest of Tyler's extensive enterprise portfolio, bringing another option to streamline community development and asset management."

MyGov boasts several community development modules, including permits and inspections with full automation of electronic plan submittals, reviews, and markups; tools for code enforcement, citations, hearings, and abatements; work orders to automate jobs and track cost and usage for workers, materials, and equipment; and configurable tools to track asset inventory, usage, and orders.

MyGov serves approximately 150 clients, with a high concentration in Texas. The scalability and easy implementation of MyGov will enable Tyler to quickly meet the needs of small and mid-sized communities. These municipalities will also be able to leverage other Tyler solutions, including integrations with Tyler's enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

"Tyler's comprehensive public administration solutions are at the heart of every connected community, and the acquisition of MyGov will allow us to offer a complementary suite of community development solutions to meet the needs of small and mid-size jurisdictions," said Sean Marlow, president of Tyler's Municipal & Schools Division. "Both of our companies understand the distinct needs of the public sector and have a track record of successful implementations. We are excited to elevate our public administration offerings."

Based in Norman, Oklahoma, MyGov was founded in 2002 by Stephen Burnsworth. Management and staff will become part of Tyler's Municipal & Schools Division.

