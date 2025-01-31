City of Chengdu: New Year in Chengdu: Feast of Science Fiction, Intangible Cultural Heritage, and Eastern Aesthetics

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the ancient towns of Chengdu, fish lanterns parade through the streets and fireworks light up the night sky; in the urban center, cutting-edge technology blends the ancient with the modern. From the sci-fi spectacles of today to the enduring charm of intangible cultural heritage and the elegance of Eastern aesthetics, Chengdu pulses with vitality.

"Open the Jinmen Gate!" The cry rings out, accompanied by the beat of drums in the Jinmen Scenic Area of Xindu District. The festive atmosphere of the Chinese New Year spills out from the lively street scenes.

Nearly 100 banquets of "Nine Bowls"-a traditional and distinctive Sichuan feast-are laid out in a row, with steam rising from the dishes in the cold winter. The rich aroma of meat mingles with the savory, spicy notes of fermented broad bean paste, filling the air. The authentic "Sichuan flavor" is impossible to resist at this banquet, celebrating the Chinese New Year with a tribute to intangible cultural heritage.

This marks the first Spring Festival since the Chinese New Year was added to the Representative List of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December of last year. To celebrate this achievement, Chengdu's cultural inheritors showcase their crafts. On quincuncial piles, lion dancers leap and twirl in celebration of the New Year. At the sugar painting stalls, children watch in wide-eyed wonder as artisans skillfully create dragon and phoenix designs, forming sweet childhood memories. Young women, dressed in traditional hanfu garments with head-pinned flowers and holding fish lanterns, stroll in groups beneath the night sky. Meanwhile, molten iron fireworks shoot into the air-a fiery spectacle exclusive to Chengdu, burning at a searing 1,600 degrees Celsius.

At the Wenshufang Street Intangible Cultural Heritage Chinese New Year Goods Shopping Festival, the spirit of the New Year is woven seamlessly into shopping. A dazzling array of specialty goods-from handmade sugar paintings and Shu brocade sachets to cured meat and sausages-lines the streets. Tourists carrying red paper bags, browse and select goods with joy on their faces, radiating the happiness of the holiday season.

This street, brimming with New Year's cheer, reflects not only the inheritance of tradition but also a celebration of everyday life.

At the Chengdu Science Fiction Museum, the "Ancient Shu Kingdom Looks at Today's Pidu: Sci-Fi Chinese New Year" Nebula Magic Night is in full swing. The highlight, the "Golden Snake Fire Dance" drone show, transforms the night sky with a massive spaceship that glows with cool blue and blazing white light, as though it is traveling from the present straight into the future.

In addition, the "Sparkling Fire" fire pot performance symbolizes the removal of evil and the blessing of peace, while the "Interstellar Travel" concert, with its passionate performances, leaves the audience wondering whether they are witnessing the present or the future.

Culture is the lifeblood of a city. In 2024, Chengdu harnessed culture to drive economic vitality, enrich urban life, benefit its people, and promote cultural exchange. Through a series of cultural events, the city has fostered a spiritual home for its citizens, contributing to the ongoing construction of a world-class cultural city.

For the 2025 Spring Festival, Chengdu is celebrating under the theme "Vibrant Chengdu Year, Countless New Beginnings," launching 12 major tourism and cultural events, along with over 1,000 special activities across 13 categories. The Chinese New Year in Chengdu is not only a fusion of fireworks and blooming flowers but also a dazzling showcase of the city's cultural vitality.

