Labor Smart, Inc.: Brandon Figueroa Steps Into the Ring With Lock'dIn Beverages: National Spotlight on Fight Night

Lock'dIn Beverages, a subsidiary of Labor Smart Inc., proudly stands in the corner of elite boxer Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa as he prepares for battle in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year.

With a national television audience projected to exceed 1.5 million viewers and millions more tuning in globally, this event marks a massive milestone for Lock'dIn Beverages as the brand takes center stage in combat sports.

As an official sponsor, Lock'dIn Beverages will have premium product placement throughout fight week, ensuring extensive visibility across major platforms:

Media Days - Lock'dIn Beverages will be prominently displayed during press conferences and interviews with major sports networks, amplifying its presence among fans and media worldwide.

Locker Rooms - Figueroa and his team will rely on Lock'dIn Beverages for optimal hydration and peak performance before stepping into the ring.

Ringside Branding - Positioned for prime exposure, Lock'dIn Beverages will be showcased at ringside, capturing the attention of millions watching the fight live.

"This is a defining moment for Lock'dIn Beverages as we cement our place in the world of professional sports," said Tom Zarro, Co-CEO of Lock'dIn Beverages. "Brandon Figueroa is the embodiment of grit, endurance, and elite performance-values that align perfectly with our brand. With this national spotlight, Lock'dIn Beverages is proving to be the hydration of choice for champions."

As Brandon Figueroa steps into the ring, Lock'dIn Beverages will be fueling his journey, solidifying its status as the ultimate performance hydration brand.

About Lock'dIn Beverages

Lock'dIn Beverages, a subsidiary of Labor Smart Inc., is a high-performance hydration brand designed for athletes, competitors, and individuals who push their limits. With a focus on ultimate hydration, mental clarity, and peak endurance through functional beverages, Lock'dIn Beverages is the go-to fuel for those who refuse to settle.

