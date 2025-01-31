San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2025) - Gift2Games, a leading rewards platform, is pleased to announce the launch of its mobile application on Google Play and the App Store. The app is designed to simplify access to Gift2Games' extensive catalog, empowering businesses and consumers with more seamless digital gift care solutions. This launch is accompanied by the company's strategic expansion into new markets and enhanced partnerships with leading gaming publishers.

Mobile App Enhances Digital Incentive Experience

The mobile app represents a key milestone in the company's evolution. It integrates seamlessly with the Gift2Games' API, connecting users to its catalog of over 3,000 global brands. This enables businesses to issue, track, and manage digital gift cards without the hurdles of traditional systems. With multi-language and multi-currency support, it is accessible to users across global markets. The API is also scalable and flexible, streamlining backend operations and enhancing customer experiences.

Gift2Games further differentiates itself with features such as instant digital gift card delivery and fraud prevention measures. Its no-fee structure and user-friendly design aim to provide a practical solution for both businesses and individual users.

Key features of the mobile app:

Easy access to over 3,000 global brands, spanning diverse regions and industries, including gaming and retail.

Effortless purchasing and management simplify the entire incentives process for both businesses and casual users.

API integration to ensure businesses can incorporate incentive solutions seamlessly into their existing platforms.

Advanced security features to protect against fraud.

Expansion into New Global Markets

Building on its success in Canada and the United States, Gift2Games is expanding into South America, Europe, and Asia to meet the growing demand for digital incentives. As this industry expands, Gift2Games is well-positioned to deliver innovative digital gift card solutions and incentives platforms. Through its global expansion, the company aims to form strategic partnerships with local businesses and provide tailored solutions that address the unique needs of each market.

Strengthened Partnerships in the Gaming Industry

Gift2Games' partnerships are pivotal in supporting its expansion into new regions. By collaborating with industry giants, Gift2Games has strengthened its position as a leader in the digital incentives market, enhancing its catalog with high-demand gaming incentives and giving businesses access to digital products that appeal to a global gaming audience.

In 2024, digital game revenue soared to $175.8 billion, accounting for 95.4% of total global gaming revenues. Furthermore, the global gaming population has surpassed 3.32 billion in 2024, growing by over 100 million from the previous year. With such a vast and engaged demographic, Gift2Games' gaming-focused incentives can help businesses reach one of the most passionate and active consumer bases worldwide.

Through these strengthened partnerships, Gift2Games enables businesses to navigate the evolving digital incentives landscape and deliver solutions that resonate with consumer preferences. By tapping into this immense and growing market, the company is well-positioned to drive engagement for businesses and gaming audiences alike.

Leading the Future for Digital Incentives

Through its mobile application, global market expansion, and strengthened partnerships, Gift2Games empowers businesses to implement flexible and efficient digital gift card and incentive solutions. By integrating innovation, accessibility, and an expansive catalog of options, the company is driving the ongoing evolution of the digital incentives landscape.

For more details about Gift2Games and to explore its catalog of gift cards, please visit https://www.gift2games.com. To download the mobile app, click here.

About Gift2Games

Gift2Games is a global leader in digital gift card distribution and incentives solutions, bringing over 7 years of experience to businesses worldwide. The company provides efficient, scalable platforms that help businesses drive customer engagement and foster loyalty through customized incentive programs. Operating across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, Gift2Games is dedicated to delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of businesses in diverse markets.

