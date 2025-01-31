Vizient Companies Earn Top Rankings in Healthcare IT Advisory for 2025, Black Book Research

Vizient Advisory Services, Sg2 (a Vizient Company), and Kaufman Hall have been named among the 2025's Top Healthcare IT Consulting Firms Ranked by Industry for Innovation and Measurable Impact according to Black Book Research's annual survey of healthcare IT advisory clients. These rankings highlight Vizient's commitment to digital transformation, financial optimization, and strategic healthcare planning, reinforcing its leadership in cost efficiency, operational resilience, and technology-driven innovation.

Vizient's affiliated consulting firms secured top rankings in key advisory service areas, demonstrating their deep expertise in digital strategy, revenue cycle management, and supply chain optimization. Beyond category leadership, Vizient companies earned the #1 ranking in three of the most in-demand healthcare IT consulting engagements for 2025, based on Black Book Research's independent survey of 1,777 HIT executives. These critical advisory areas reflect the highest-priority challenges facing healthcare leaders today, where Vizient Advisory Services, Sg2, and Kaufman Hall have consistently delivered measurable success and client impact since 2020.

This year, Black Book Research introduced 18 unique Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to evaluate 257 healthcare IT consulting firms across 5,100 engagements over the past five years. These KPIs assess impact, strategic alignment, and client outcomes based on 6,202 validated client responses. The top client rated engagement partners include:

#1 Digital Health Strategy and HIT Planning Advisors

Sg2, a Vizient Company

Sg2 has been ranked as the top digital health strategy and HIT planning advisory firm, recognized for its market-leading insights, predictive analytics, and strategic IT planning. Clients commend Sg2's ability to align digital investments with long-term clinical and operational goals, ensuring future-proof technology adoption that keeps organizations ahead of industry disruptions.

#1 Revenue Cycle Management and Financial IT Advisory

Kaufman Hall

Kaufman Hall has been named the #1 advisor in revenue cycle management (RCM) and financial IT solutions, helping healthcare organizations optimize financial performance, streamline revenue operations, and enhance reimbursement strategies. Clients value Kaufman Hall's data-driven approach to financial planning, cost containment, and revenue integrity, leading to improved cash flow, reduced claim denials, and strengthened financial sustainability.

#1 Healthcare Supply Chain and Inventory Management

Vizient Advisory Services

Vizient Advisory Services earned the top ranking in healthcare supply chain and inventory management, recognized for its ability to enhance supply chain efficiency, reduce costs, and improve inventory resilience. Healthcare organizations surveyed by Black Book experienced greater supply predictability, cost control, and inventory visibility through Vizient's advanced analytics solutions and real-time inventory management strategies.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is the healthcare industry's leading independent market research firm, providing unbiased evaluations of healthcare IT solutions, consulting, and advisory services. Black Book's rankings are based exclusively on direct client feedback and are free from vendor influence, ensuring transparency and credibility in industry assessments. The 2025 enhanced advisory firm KPIs used in the evaluation of consulting firms can be viewed in full at https://blackbookmarketresearch.newswire.com/news/black-book-s-2025-key-performance-indicators-for-evaluating-healthcare-22507744

The full results of the 2025 Black Book Research rankings, including the Top 100 In-Demand Healthcare IT Consulting Engagements, can be accessed at https://blackbookmarketresearch.newswire.com/news/top-100-healthcare-it-consultant-project-areas-in-highest-demand-22506382 For an in-depth review of performance, download the 2025 Black Book of Healthcare IT Consultants at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/2025-black-book-of-healthcare-it-consultants-and-advisory-firms

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire