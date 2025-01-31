Roadpass Digital: Roadtrippers Expands Its Extraordinary Places Map With 58 Must-See Destinations for 2025

Roadtrippers, the #1 trip planning app, is expanding its map with 58 brand-new Extraordinary Places for 2025 - each one a must-see stop that transforms an ordinary road trip into an unforgettable adventure. Handpicked and voted on by Roadtrippers users and team experts, these detour-worthy destinations exemplify the iconic, the quirky, and the unforgettable. With these additions, Roadtrippers strengthens its mission to turn road trips into once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

What Are Extraordinary Places? Extraordinary Places aren't just stops on a map-they're the stories you bring home. These are the breathtaking landscapes, quirky roadside wonders, and hidden gems that make road trips legendary. Each location is carefully curated by Roadtrippers' team of travel enthusiasts to ensure every stop is truly worth the detour. From iconic landmarks to offbeat treasures, these are the places that turn a simple drive into an extraordinary journey.

"Every great road trip has that one stop you can't stop talking about. These new Extraordinary Places are those - the ones that make you pull over, snap a photo, and tell your friends. We're thrilled to help travelers discover even more of them in 2025," said Mary Heneen, CEO of Roadpass, the parent company of Roadtrippers.

Why Roadtrippers Stands Out Roadtrippers sets itself apart by offering a unique blend of detailed trip planning tools and curated destinations, including its celebrated Extraordinary Places collection. With over 300 stops and counting, each location features custom illustrations, insider reviews, and practical planning tools to make every trip seamless and exciting. From quirky roadside attractions to awe-inspiring natural landscapes, Roadtrippers brings together the fun and functionality needed for the ultimate road trip experience.

Explore and Plan Your Next Adventure Explore all 300+ Extraordinary Places - including 58 new additions for 2025 - on the Roadtrippers map. Plan your next adventure effortlessly with Roadtrippers Autopilot, the AI-powered tool that builds custom trips for you, ensuring every journey is packed with incredible stops.

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the No. 1 road trip planning app, helping users explore the world by streamlining discovery, planning, booking, and navigation into an intuitive process. To date, Roadtrippers has helped millions plan more than 38 million trips across 7 million points of interest, covering over 42 billion miles.

To learn more, visit roadtrippers.com and follow @ roadtrippers on Instagram.

