Clearwater Recognized as Leading Firm in Healthcare IT Security and Compliance in Black Book Research's 2025 Rankings

Clearwater, a leader in healthcare cybersecurity, compliance, and risk management, has been recognized as a top-ranked firm in the Top 100 Healthcare IT Advisory and Consulting Project Areas in Highest Demand for 2025, published by Black Book Research. Clearwater's continued excellence in cybersecurity, compliance advisory, and risk management solidifies its position as a trusted partner for healthcare organizations navigating an evolving digital landscape.

#1 Client-Rated Cybersecurity and Compliance Consulting Firm

Clearwater received top rankings for its robust cybersecurity framework and compliance solutions. Clients reported enhanced security postures, reduced risk exposure, and streamlined regulatory compliance with HIPAA, HITRUST, and NIST frameworks due to Clearwater's risk assessments and proactive mitigation strategies.

Beyond category leadership, Clearwater secured top rankings in 3 of the most in-demand healthcare IT consulting engagements, as identified by Black Book Research's independent client surveys of 1,777 HIT leaders for the coming year. These engagements represent critical, high-impact areas where Clearwater has demonstrated measurable success through engagement reviews by clients since 2020.

Cybersecurity and Risk Management

Medical Device Security Strategy - Clearwater is recognized for its expertise in securing connected medical devices, protecting patient data, and ensuring device functionality in clinical environments.

Cyber Risk Management Programs - Leading the industry in designing comprehensive programs that proactively manage cybersecurity risks, reduce breaches, and ensure regulatory compliance.

Patient and Consumer Data Privacy and Security Advisory - Clearwater continues to be the trusted choice for ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations, helping healthcare organizations safeguard sensitive patient information.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is the healthcare industry's leading independent market research firm, providing unbiased evaluations of healthcare IT solutions, consulting, and advisory services. Black Book's rankings are based exclusively on direct client feedback and are free from vendor influence, ensuring transparency and credibility in industry assessments. The 2025 enhanced advisory firm KPIs used in the evaluation of consulting firms can be viewed in full at https://blackbookmarketresearch.newswire.com/news/black-book-s-2025-key-performance-indicators-for-evaluating-healthcare-22507744

The full results of the 2025 Black Book Research rankings, including the Top 100 In-Demand Healthcare IT Consulting Engagements, can be accessed at https://blackbookmarketresearch.newswire.com/news/top-100-healthcare-it-consultant-project-areas-in-highest-demand-22506382 For an in-depth review of performance, download the 2025 Black Book of Healthcare IT Consultants at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/2025-black-book-of-healthcare-it-consultants-and-advisory-firms

