Nordic Consulting Named Top EHR Implementation & Optimization Advisory Firm in 2025 Black Book Research Rankings

Nordic Consulting has been recognized as a top-ranked firm in the Top 100 Healthcare IT Advisory and Consulting Project Areas in Highest Demand for 2025, published by Black Book Research. Nordic continues to drive innovation and excellence in healthcare IT, earning top rankings in key service areas such as EHR implementation, optimization, and enterprise training.

Beyond category leadership, Nordic secured top rankings in 7 of the most in-demand healthcare IT consulting engagements, as identified by Black Book Research's independent client surveys of 1,777 HIT leaders for the coming year. These engagements represent critical, high-impact areas where Huron has demonstrated measurable success through engagement reviews by clients since 2020.

EHR Implementation and Optimization: Epic Systems - Recognized for its expertise in supporting the implementation and optimization of Epic EHR systems to improve clinical workflows and data accessibility.

EHR Implementation and Optimization: Altera Digital Solutions - Nordic leads in optimizing Altera's EHR solutions, enhancing patient data management and clinical efficiency.

EHR Implementation and Optimization: Oracle Health - Providing expert guidance on deploying and optimizing Oracle's EHR solutions to streamline clinical and administrative processes.

EHR Implementation and Optimization: Large Group Practices (athenahealth & NextGen Healthcare) - Nordic is a leader in optimizing athenahealth and NextGen Healthcare EHRs for large practices and clinics, ensuring seamless workflows and improved interoperability.

EHR Implementation and Optimization: Veradigm & Medical/Primary Care Specialty EHRs - Recognized for implementing specialty EHR solutions that provide actionable insights and integrated care solutions.

EHR Implementation and Optimization: ModMed & Surgical Specialty EHRs - Supporting the deployment and optimization of surgical specialty EHR systems to enhance specialty care workflows and patient outcomes.

EHR Enterprise Training - Nordic leads in providing customized training programs to ensure healthcare teams effectively adopt and utilize EHR systems, reducing implementation challenges and improving operational efficiency.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is the healthcare industry's leading independent market research firm, providing unbiased evaluations of healthcare IT solutions, consulting, and advisory services. Black Book's rankings are based exclusively on direct client feedback and are free from vendor influence, ensuring transparency and credibility in industry assessments. The 2025 enhanced advisory firm KPIs used in the evaluation of consulting firms can be viewed in full at https://blackbookmarketresearch.newswire.com/news/black-book-s-2025-key-performance-indicators-for-evaluating-healthcare-22507744

The full results of the 2025 Black Book Research rankings, including the Top 100 In-Demand Healthcare IT Consulting Engagements, can be accessed at https://blackbookmarketresearch.newswire.com/news/top-100-healthcare-it-consultant-project-areas-in-highest-demand-22506382 For an in-depth review of performance, download the 2025 Black Book of Healthcare IT Consultants at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/2025-black-book-of-healthcare-it-consultants-and-advisory-firms

