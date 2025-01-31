Huron Consulting Group Recognized as a Leading Healthcare IT Advisory Firm in 2025 Black Book Research Rankings

Huron Consulting Group has been named a top-ranked firm in the Top 100 Healthcare IT Advisory and Consulting Project Areas in Highest Demand for 2025, published by Black Book Research. Recognized for its excellence in strategic planning, interoperability, and clinical IT advisory, Huron continues to drive transformation in healthcare organizations nationwide.

Beyond category leadership, Huron additionally secured top rankings in 7 of the most in-demand healthcare IT consulting engagements, as identified by Black Book Research's independent client surveys of 1,777 HIT leaders for the coming year. These engagements represent critical, high-impact areas where Huron has demonstrated measurable success through engagement reviews by clients since 2020.

IT Governance Framework Development - Huron is recognized for its expertise in establishing IT governance frameworks that align technology investments with organizational goals, ensuring sustainable digital transformation.

Interoperability, HIE, and Data Exchange Strategy and Optimization - Acknowledged for developing seamless data exchange strategies to enhance care coordination.

FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) Adoption and Implementation - Huron is a leader in implementing FHIR standards to improve data interoperability and compliance.

Interoperability Maturity Assessment and Roadmap Development - The firm provides comprehensive roadmaps to help organizations achieve full interoperability and data integration.

Pharmacy IT Systems Implementation - Huron optimizes pharmacy IT systems, including e-prescribing and inventory tracking, to improve medication management and patient safety.

Emergency Department (ED) Workflow Optimization - Recognized for streamlining ED workflows to enhance efficiency, reduce wait times, and improve patient outcomes.

Behavioral Health IT System Optimization - Huron supports behavioral health providers by optimizing EHR and telehealth solutions to meet the growing demand for mental health services.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is the healthcare industry's leading independent market research firm, providing unbiased evaluations of healthcare IT solutions, consulting, and advisory services. Black Book's rankings are based exclusively on direct client feedback and are free from vendor influence, ensuring transparency and credibility in industry assessments. The 2025 enhanced advisory firm KPIs used in the evaluation of consulting firms can be viewed in full at https://blackbookmarketresearch.newswire.com/news/black-book-s-2025-key-performance-indicators-for-evaluating-healthcare-22507744

The full results of the 2025 Black Book Research rankings, including the Top 100 In-Demand Healthcare IT Consulting Engagements, can be accessed at https://blackbookmarketresearch.newswire.com/news/top-100-healthcare-it-consultant-project-areas-in-highest-demand-22506382 For an in-depth review of performance, download the 2025 Black Book of Healthcare IT Consultants at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/2025-black-book-of-healthcare-it-consultants-and-advisory-firms

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire