Lagos, Nigeria--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2025) - Elvis Tech, a Nigerian company known for innovating in sustainable energy, has announced the growth of its product range, which is based on solar energfor homes, corporations, and organizations with modern devices to solve the problem associated with poor power supply. They specialize in production of laptop power banks, solar generators, and customized solar installations, and the company is one of the leading energy self-sufficiencies throughout Nigeria.

Elvis Tech Laptop Power Bank with solar panel and appliances

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9721/239122_063d803254c0d887_001full.jpg

According to Statista, 2024, 40% of Nigeria's population do not have permanent access to electricity. Elvis Tech aims to bridge this gap by enabling communities to harness solar energy with eco-friendly technology. The frequent grid failures and rising fuel costs continue to disrupt productivity, education, and daily living.

'Nigeria's energy challenges demand urgency and innovation,' said the founder of Elvis Tech, Elvis Ogbonna. The solutions are engineered to provide reliability where traditional grids fall short. 'From students needing uninterrupted study hours to SMEs battling operational downtime, we're delivering power autonomy one solar device at a time.'

Elvis Tech Limited, one of Nigeria's leading tech firms, is meeting the needs of the country's growing dependence on remote work and technology.

These include the following:

High Powered Laptops Charger With Solar Power and Weatherproofing: Off grid laptop chargers that can power the computer for 3-5 uses on a single solar charge.

Advanced Pro Series 100,000mAH Power Banks: Easy to carry backpack models with led lights, powerful capacity, and fast charging USB ports for smartphones and tablets.

Solar Generators From 300W to 5kW scalable units are available for home use, SMEs and healthcare facilities. These generators come with lithium batteries, pure sine wave inverters, and ports for solar panels.

Main Usage: Alternative energy power units for inverters, fridges, pumps and medical equipment during long power cuts.

Solar Generators: Custom Solar Installations

All-in-one solar applications for commercial and residential buildings, including rooftop photovoltaic panels, inverters and battery storage.

Clean Energy for Education and Growth

Elvis Tech's initiatives align with Nigeria's Sustainable Energy for All (SE4ALL) goals. "Access to energy shouldn't be a luxury. We're committed to democratizing solar technology," emphasized Elvis.

Availability and Future Initiatives

Elvis Tech products are available nationwide via their e-commerce platform. The company is also piloting a "Solar for Students" discount program to support academic resilience.

Upcoming Launch: Q4 2024 debut of PowerStride Pro-a hybrid power bank integrating solar, hand-crank, and wireless charging for extreme environments.

About Elvis Tech

Founded in 2020, Elvis Tech is a Nigerian-owned renewable energy enterprise dedicated to innovation and sustainability. From its Lagos headquarters, the company serves over 12,000 customers, combining locally tailored engineering with globally certified components.

Vision: To become West Africa's most trusted clean energy provider by 2030.

Values: Affordability, durability, and customer-centric service.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239122

SOURCE: United Press