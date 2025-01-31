Anzeige
FTAI INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into FTAI Aviation Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
FTAI INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into FTAI Aviation Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 31, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of FTAI Aviation Ltd. ("FTAI Aviation" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:FTAI). Investors who purchased FTAI Aviation securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/FTAI.

Investigation Details

On January 15, 2025, Muddy Waters Research issued a report about FTAI Aviation. In this report, Muddy Waters stated its belief that, among other things, "FTAI is exaggerating the size of its aftermarket aerospace business" that FTAI is "[m]isleading investors by presenting whole engine sales as individual module sales," and "[e]ngaging in channel stuffing." Following this news, FTAI Aviation stock dropped $37.21 per share, or 24.2%, to close $116.08 on January 15, 2025.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased FTAI Aviation securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/FTAI. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



