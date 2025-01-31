Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
31.01.2025 22:02 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESS Newswire / January 31, 2025 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company ("Company") for UniBank ("Bank"), today reported a quarterly Net Loss of $16.6 million or a loss of $3.02 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a Net Loss of $18.2 million or a loss of $3.33 per share for the same quarter of 2023. The Provision for Credit Losses of $5.8 million recognized during the fourth quarter of 2024 was $20.5 million lower than the $26.3 million recognized for the same quarter last year. However, the Bank had an Income Tax Expense of $10.5 million during this quarter as a result of a $12.0 million Deferred Tax Assets Valuation Allowance expense as compared to an Income Tax Benefit of $5.1 million for the same quarter last year, resulting is a $15.7 million increase in Income Tax Expense.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Net Loss was $31.1 million or a loss of $5.67 per share, compared to a Net Loss of $10.8 million or a loss of $1.98 per share for the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to less Net Interest Income of $7.1 million and higher Interest Tax Expense of $9.8 million.

At December 31, 2024, Total Assets were $522.3 million, a decrease of $87.7 million or 14.4% from $610.0 million at December 31, 2023. Net Loans were $386.1 million at December 31, 2024, decreasing by $78.5 million or 16.9% from $464.7 million at December 31, 2023. Total Deposits decreased by $74.8 million or 14.5% to $439.6 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $514.4 million a year earlier.

The Bank continued to experience credit deterioration in commercial-equipment loans, with a $18.1 million charged off during the fourth quarter of 2024. As of December 31, 2024, the remaining loans totaled $10.8 million compared to $29.6 million as of September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2024 the Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") on Loans and ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure were $6.3 million and $65 thousand, respectively, compared to $15.4 million and $1.7 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2024.

The Bank's capital ratios were 5.60%, 7.53% and 8.80% for Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. The Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio were "adequately capitalized" per the regulatory guidelines.

"The Company had a very challenging year in 2024 due to the deterioration of the commercial-equipment loans. While the credit exposure of these loans has decreased by year end, the Bank is still actively working with borrowers to prevent further deterioration," said President & CEO Stephanie Yoon. "Looking ahead, we still have much work to do. Hence, we have added new talent in key areas of the Bank in addition to the new Chief Credit Officer who started in September 2024. With a strengthened team, I am hopeful that we can turn things around and continue the rebuilding process."

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF). Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the four branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe the Company's projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to compliance with the Written Agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and the Washington Department of Financial Institutions; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; further declines in the quality of the loan portfolio that results in continued losses and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; including, but not limited to, continued credit deterioration of commercial-equipment loans and future increases in the Provision for Credit Losses, the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)

Dec-24

Sep-24

Dec-23

Dec-24

Dec-23

(Dollars in thousands except EPS)

QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

Interest Income

$

7,165

$

8,270

$

9,306

$

34,082

$

37,652

Interest Expense

4,643

4,820

4,592

18,930

15,388

Net Interest Income

2,522

3,450

4,714

15,152

22,264

Provision for Credit Losses

5,801

19,479

26,253

28,246

26,411

Gain (Loss) on Loan Sales

-

-

(23

)

179

1,410

Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization

141

168

83

668

624

Other Non-interest Income

184

212

173

776

851

Non-interest Income

325

380

233

1,623

2,885

Salaries & Benefits

1,629

1,514

1,250

6,577

8,241

Occupancy Expense

193

205

188

779

729

Other Expense

1,238

1,568

586

5,619

3,712

Non-interest Expense

3,060

3,287

2,024

12,975

12,682

Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

(6,014

)

(18,936

)

(23,330

)

(24,446

)

(13,944

)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

10,543

(3,983

)

(5,122

)

6,622

(3,136

)

Net Income (Loss)

$

(16,557

)

$

(14,953

)

$

(18,208

)

$

(31,068

)

$

(10,808

)

Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands)

5,477

5,477

5,466

5,477

5,466

Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share

$

(3.02

)

$

(2.73

)

$

(3.33

)

$

(5.67

)

$

(1.98

)

Statement of Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec-24
Qtr End

Sep-24
Qtr End

Dec-23
Qtr End

Variance
Prior Qtr

Variance
Prior Year

Cash and Due from Banks

$

61,684

$

70,527

$

61,254

$

(8,843

)

$

430

Investments

48,511

50,344

51,346

(1,833

)

(2,835

)

Gross Loans

395,768

430,523

490,636

(34,755

)

(94,868

)

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans

(9,620

)

(20,254

)

(25,950

)

10,634

16,330

Net Loans

386,148

410,269

464,686

(24,121

)

(78,538

)

Fixed Assets

5,936

6,078

6,438

(142

)

(502

)

Deferred Tax Assets

12,542

11,192

6,880

1,350

5,662

Valuation Allowance

(12,014

)

-

-

(12,014

)

(12,014

)

Net Deferred Tax Assets

528

11,192

6,880

(10,664

)

(6,352

)

Other Assets

19,512

21,195

19,445

(1,683

)

67

Total Assets

$

522,319

$

569,605

$

610,049

$

(47,286

)

$

(87,730

)

Checking

$

76,165

$

86,708

$

100,135

$

(10,543

)

$

(23,970

)

NOW

5,739

5,233

13,504

506

(7,765

)

Money Market

124,530

128,136

200,966

(3,606

)

(76,436

)

Savings

6,184

6,258

8,063

(74

)

(1,879

)

Certificates of Deposit

226,984

241,840

191,733

(14,856

)

35,251

Total Deposits

439,602

468,175

514,401

(28,573

)

(74,799

)

Borrowed Funds

50,000

50,000

20,000

-

30,000

ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure

65

1,695

5,551

(1,630

)

(5,486

)

Other Liabilities

2,721

2,710

8,678

11

(5,957

)

Total Liabilities

492,388

522,580

548,630

(30,192

)

(56,242

)

Shareholders' Equity

29,931

47,025

61,419

(17,094

)

(31,488

)

Total Liabilities & Equity

$

522,319

$

569,605

$

610,049

$

(47,286

)

$

(87,730

)

Financial Ratios

Dec-24

Sep-24

Dec-23

Dec-24

Dec-23

(Dollars in thousands except BVS)

QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

Performance Ratios

Return on Average Assets*

(11.87

%)

(10.30

%)

(11.85

%)

(5.37

%)

(1.85

%)

Return on Average Equity*

(141.93

%)

(96.78

%)

(92.41

%)

(53.46

%)

(14.53

%)

Net Interest Margin*

1.86

%

2.44

%

3.18

%

2.67

%

3.83

%

Efficiency Ratio

107.48

%

85.82

%

40.91

%

77.50

%

50.36

%

*Quarterly results are annualized

Adequately

Well

Dec-24

Sep-24

Dec-23

Capitalized

Capitalized

Capital

QTD

QTD

QTD

Minimum

Minimum

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio**

5.60

%

7.22

%

10.16

%

4.00

%

5.00

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio**

7.53

%

9.33

%

12.42

%

4.50

%

6.50

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio**

7.53

%

9.33

%

12.42

%

6.00

%

8.00

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio **

8.80

%

10.62

%

13.71

%

8.00

%

10.00

%

Book Value per Share (BVS)

$

5.47

$

8.59

$

11.24

**Represents Bank capital ratios

Dec-24

Sep-24

Dec-23

Dec-24

Dec-23

Asset Quality

QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

Net Credit Charge-Offs (Recoveries)***

$

18,064

$

17,386

$

0

$

50,063

$

0

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans %

2.43

%

4.70

%

5.29

%

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets

2.11

%

1.29

%

2.42

%

*** Includes Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure

Additional Credit Disclosures

Loan Segmentation - The following tables present the Bank's total loans outstanding at amortized cost by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 (in thousands):

December 31, 2024

Special

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

181,316

$

24,012

$

6,762

$

924

$

-

$

213,014

Residential real estate

159,725

234

-

-

-

159,959

Commercial - equipment

-

881

7,986

1,899

-

10,766

Commercial - all other

8,124

-

100

-

-

8,224

Multifamily

2,802

-

-

-

-

2,802

Construction and land

883

-

-

-

-

883

Consumer and other

120

-

-

-

-

120

$

352,970

$

25,127

$

14,848

$

2,823

$

-

$

395,768

September 30, 2024

Special

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

188,980

$

29,274

$

792

$

-

$

-

$

219,046

Residential real estate

168,715

-

-

499

-

169,214

Commercial - equipment

-

18,066

7,985

3,554

-

29,605

Commercial - all other

8,857

-

-

-

-

8,857

Multifamily

2,823

-

-

-

-

2,823

Construction and land

907

-

-

-

-

907

Consumer and other

71

-

-

-

-

71

$

370,353

$

47,340

$

8,777

$

4,053

$

-

$

430,523

Descriptions of the various risk grades are as follows:

Special Mention: Assets having potential weaknesses that if left uncorrected, may result in decline in borrower's repayment ability. However, these assets are not adversely classified and do not expose the Bank to sufficent risk to warrant adverse classificaiton.

Substandard: An asset is considered substandard if it is inadequately protected by the current net worth and pay capacity of the borrower or of any collateral pledged. Substandard assets include those characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.

Doubtful: Assets classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses present make collection or liquidation in full highly questionable and improbable on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values.

Loss: Assets classified as loss are those considered uncollectible and of such little value that their continuance as assets without the establishment of a specific loss reserve is not warranted. Any loans downgraded to this category are generally charged off soon after.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans - The following tables present the allowance for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 (in thousands):

December 31, 2024

Special

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

1,214

$

163

$

49

$

79

$

-

$

1,505

Residential real estate

1,629

2

-

-

-

1,631

Commercial - equipment

-

441

3,993

1,899

-

6,333

Commercial - all other

121

-

2

-

-

123

Multifamily

2

-

-

-

-

2

Construction and land

23

-

-

-

-

23

Consumer and other

3

-

-

-

-

3

$

2,992

$

606

$

4,044

$

1,978

$

-

$

9,620

September 30, 2024

Special

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

1,234

$

113

$

48

$

-

$

-

$

1,395

Residential real estate

3,088

-

-

195

-

3,283

Commercial - equipment

-

9,033

3,901

2,475

-

15,409

Commercial - all other

135

-

-

-

-

135

Multifamily

2

-

-

-

-

2

Construction and land

27

-

-

-

-

27

Consumer and other

3

-

-

-

-

3

$

4,489

$

9,146

$

3,949

$

2,670

$

-

$

20,254

Past due loans -The following table presents past due loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 (in thousands):

December 31, 2024

30 - 59 Days

60 - 89 Days

90 Days or

Total

Total

Portfolio Segment

Past Due

Past Due

More

Past Due

Current

Loans

Commercial real estate

$

-

$

-

$

7,306

$

7,306

$

205,708

$

213,014

Residential real estate

-

-

-

-

159,959

159,959

Commercial - equipment

1,817

754

403

2,974

7,792

10,766

Commercial - all other

100

-

-

100

8,124

8,224

Multifamily

-

-

-

-

2,802

2,802

Construction and land

-

-

-

-

883

883

Consumer and other

-

-

-

-

120

120

$

1,917

$

754

$

7,709

$

10,380

$

385,388

$

395,768

September 30, 2024

30 - 59 Days

60 - 89 Days

90 Days or

Total

Total

Portfolio Segment

Past Due

Past Due

More

Past Due

Current

Loans

Commercial real estate

$

930

$

3,896

$

-

$

4,826

$

214,220

$

219,046

Residential real estate

-

-

-

-

169,214

169,214

Commercial - equipment

6,425

5,810

3,272

15,507

14,098

29,605

Commercial - all other

-

-

-

-

8,857

8,857

Multifamily

-

-

-

-

2,823

2,823

Construction and land

-

-

-

-

907

907

Consumer and other

-

-

-

-

71

71

$

7,355

$

9,706

$

3,272

$

20,333

$

410,190

$

430,523

Non-accrual loans -Loans are placed on nonaccrual once the loan is 90 days past due or sooner if, in management's opinion, the borrower may be unable to meet payment of obligations as they become due, as well as when required by regulatory provisions. The following table presents the nonaccrual loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 (in thousands):

December 31, 2024

Portfolio Segment

Nonaccrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonaccrual with Allowance for Credit Losses

Total Nonaccrual

Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing

Commercial real estate

$

-

$

9,401

$

9,401

$

-

Residential real estate

-

-

-

-

Commercial - equipment

-

1,638

1,638

-

$

-

$

11,039

$

11,039

$

-

September 30, 2024

Portfolio Segment

Nonaccrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonaccrual with Allowance for Credit Losses

Total Nonaccrual

Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing

Commercial real estate

$

-

$

2,564

$

2,564

$

-

Residential real estate

-

500

500

-

Commercial - equipment

-

4,265

4,265

-

$

-

$

7,329

$

7,329

$

-

Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure - The Bank has originated certain loans in the commercial-equipment segment with government guarantees and has subsequently sold many of the guaranteed portions of these loans in the secondary market. Upon defaults by the borrowers, the Bank would be required to repurchase the guaranteed portions of the loans and submit the repayment requests to the respective government agency. The agency may decide not to honor the guarantees if certain conditions are not met. Guarantees, as defined under ASC 460, Guarantees, that create off-balance sheet credit exposure are in the scope of ASC 326-20 (CECL) when such guarantees for loans have an implicit repurchase arrangement and thus may present an off-balance sheet credit risk. As of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 the Bank had $126 thousand and $2.6 million, respectively, of such guarantees sold of commercial-equipment loans that were graded below Pass. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure for these sold guarantees was $65 thousand and $1.7 million as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

U & I Financial Corp.
Investor Relations
IR@unibankusa.com

SOURCE: U & I Financial Corp. (Washington)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
