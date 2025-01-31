U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company ("Company") for UniBank ("Bank"), today reported a quarterly Net Loss of $16.6 million or a loss of $3.02 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a Net Loss of $18.2 million or a loss of $3.33 per share for the same quarter of 2023. The Provision for Credit Losses of $5.8 million recognized during the fourth quarter of 2024 was $20.5 million lower than the $26.3 million recognized for the same quarter last year. However, the Bank had an Income Tax Expense of $10.5 million during this quarter as a result of a $12.0 million Deferred Tax Assets Valuation Allowance expense as compared to an Income Tax Benefit of $5.1 million for the same quarter last year, resulting is a $15.7 million increase in Income Tax Expense.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Net Loss was $31.1 million or a loss of $5.67 per share, compared to a Net Loss of $10.8 million or a loss of $1.98 per share for the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to less Net Interest Income of $7.1 million and higher Interest Tax Expense of $9.8 million.

At December 31, 2024, Total Assets were $522.3 million, a decrease of $87.7 million or 14.4% from $610.0 million at December 31, 2023. Net Loans were $386.1 million at December 31, 2024, decreasing by $78.5 million or 16.9% from $464.7 million at December 31, 2023. Total Deposits decreased by $74.8 million or 14.5% to $439.6 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $514.4 million a year earlier.

The Bank continued to experience credit deterioration in commercial-equipment loans, with a $18.1 million charged off during the fourth quarter of 2024. As of December 31, 2024, the remaining loans totaled $10.8 million compared to $29.6 million as of September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2024 the Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") on Loans and ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure were $6.3 million and $65 thousand, respectively, compared to $15.4 million and $1.7 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2024.

The Bank's capital ratios were 5.60%, 7.53% and 8.80% for Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. The Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio were "adequately capitalized" per the regulatory guidelines.

"The Company had a very challenging year in 2024 due to the deterioration of the commercial-equipment loans. While the credit exposure of these loans has decreased by year end, the Bank is still actively working with borrowers to prevent further deterioration," said President & CEO Stephanie Yoon. "Looking ahead, we still have much work to do. Hence, we have added new talent in key areas of the Bank in addition to the new Chief Credit Officer who started in September 2024. With a strengthened team, I am hopeful that we can turn things around and continue the rebuilding process."

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe the Company's projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to compliance with the Written Agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and the Washington Department of Financial Institutions; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; further declines in the quality of the loan portfolio that results in continued losses and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; including, but not limited to, continued credit deterioration of commercial-equipment loans and future increases in the Provision for Credit Losses, the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)

Dec-24 Sep-24 Dec-23 Dec-24 Dec-23 (Dollars in thousands except EPS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Interest Income $ 7,165 $ 8,270 $ 9,306 $ 34,082 $ 37,652 Interest Expense 4,643 4,820 4,592 18,930 15,388 Net Interest Income 2,522 3,450 4,714 15,152 22,264 Provision for Credit Losses 5,801 19,479 26,253 28,246 26,411 Gain (Loss) on Loan Sales - - (23 ) 179 1,410 Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization 141 168 83 668 624 Other Non-interest Income 184 212 173 776 851 Non-interest Income 325 380 233 1,623 2,885 Salaries & Benefits 1,629 1,514 1,250 6,577 8,241 Occupancy Expense 193 205 188 779 729 Other Expense 1,238 1,568 586 5,619 3,712 Non-interest Expense 3,060 3,287 2,024 12,975 12,682 Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (6,014 ) (18,936 ) (23,330 ) (24,446 ) (13,944 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 10,543 (3,983 ) (5,122 ) 6,622 (3,136 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (16,557 ) $ (14,953 ) $ (18,208 ) $ (31,068 ) $ (10,808 ) Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands) 5,477 5,477 5,466 5,477 5,466 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (3.02 ) $ (2.73 ) $ (3.33 ) $ (5.67 ) $ (1.98 ) Statement of Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Dec-24

Qtr End Sep-24

Qtr End Dec-23

Qtr End Variance

Prior Qtr Variance

Prior Year Cash and Due from Banks $ 61,684 $ 70,527 $ 61,254 $ (8,843 ) $ 430 Investments 48,511 50,344 51,346 (1,833 ) (2,835 ) Gross Loans 395,768 430,523 490,636 (34,755 ) (94,868 ) Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans (9,620 ) (20,254 ) (25,950 ) 10,634 16,330 Net Loans 386,148 410,269 464,686 (24,121 ) (78,538 ) Fixed Assets 5,936 6,078 6,438 (142 ) (502 ) Deferred Tax Assets 12,542 11,192 6,880 1,350 5,662 Valuation Allowance (12,014 ) - - (12,014 ) (12,014 ) Net Deferred Tax Assets 528 11,192 6,880 (10,664 ) (6,352 ) Other Assets 19,512 21,195 19,445 (1,683 ) 67 Total Assets $ 522,319 $ 569,605 $ 610,049 $ (47,286 ) $ (87,730 ) Checking $ 76,165 $ 86,708 $ 100,135 $ (10,543 ) $ (23,970 ) NOW 5,739 5,233 13,504 506 (7,765 ) Money Market 124,530 128,136 200,966 (3,606 ) (76,436 ) Savings 6,184 6,258 8,063 (74 ) (1,879 ) Certificates of Deposit 226,984 241,840 191,733 (14,856 ) 35,251 Total Deposits 439,602 468,175 514,401 (28,573 ) (74,799 ) Borrowed Funds 50,000 50,000 20,000 - 30,000 ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure 65 1,695 5,551 (1,630 ) (5,486 ) Other Liabilities 2,721 2,710 8,678 11 (5,957 ) Total Liabilities 492,388 522,580 548,630 (30,192 ) (56,242 ) Shareholders' Equity 29,931 47,025 61,419 (17,094 ) (31,488 ) Total Liabilities & Equity $ 522,319 $ 569,605 $ 610,049 $ (47,286 ) $ (87,730 )

Financial Ratios

Dec-24 Sep-24 Dec-23 Dec-24 Dec-23 (Dollars in thousands except BVS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets* (11.87 %) (10.30 %) (11.85 %) (5.37 %) (1.85 %) Return on Average Equity* (141.93 %) (96.78 %) (92.41 %) (53.46 %) (14.53 %) Net Interest Margin* 1.86 % 2.44 % 3.18 % 2.67 % 3.83 % Efficiency Ratio 107.48 % 85.82 % 40.91 % 77.50 % 50.36 % *Quarterly results are annualized Adequately Well Dec-24 Sep-24 Dec-23 Capitalized Capitalized Capital QTD QTD QTD Minimum Minimum Tier 1 Leverage Ratio** 5.60 % 7.22 % 10.16 % 4.00 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio** 7.53 % 9.33 % 12.42 % 4.50 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio** 7.53 % 9.33 % 12.42 % 6.00 % 8.00 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio ** 8.80 % 10.62 % 13.71 % 8.00 % 10.00 % Book Value per Share (BVS) $ 5.47 $ 8.59 $ 11.24 **Represents Bank capital ratios Dec-24 Sep-24 Dec-23 Dec-24 Dec-23 Asset Quality QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Net Credit Charge-Offs (Recoveries)*** $ 18,064 $ 17,386 $ 0 $ 50,063 $ 0 Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans % 2.43 % 4.70 % 5.29 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 2.11 % 1.29 % 2.42 % *** Includes Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure

Additional Credit Disclosures

Loan Segmentation - The following tables present the Bank's total loans outstanding at amortized cost by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 (in thousands):

December 31, 2024 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 181,316 $ 24,012 $ 6,762 $ 924 $ - $ 213,014 Residential real estate 159,725 234 - - - 159,959 Commercial - equipment - 881 7,986 1,899 - 10,766 Commercial - all other 8,124 - 100 - - 8,224 Multifamily 2,802 - - - - 2,802 Construction and land 883 - - - - 883 Consumer and other 120 - - - - 120 $ 352,970 $ 25,127 $ 14,848 $ 2,823 $ - $ 395,768 September 30, 2024 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 188,980 $ 29,274 $ 792 $ - $ - $ 219,046 Residential real estate 168,715 - - 499 - 169,214 Commercial - equipment - 18,066 7,985 3,554 - 29,605 Commercial - all other 8,857 - - - - 8,857 Multifamily 2,823 - - - - 2,823 Construction and land 907 - - - - 907 Consumer and other 71 - - - - 71 $ 370,353 $ 47,340 $ 8,777 $ 4,053 $ - $ 430,523

Descriptions of the various risk grades are as follows:

Special Mention: Assets having potential weaknesses that if left uncorrected, may result in decline in borrower's repayment ability. However, these assets are not adversely classified and do not expose the Bank to sufficent risk to warrant adverse classificaiton.

Substandard: An asset is considered substandard if it is inadequately protected by the current net worth and pay capacity of the borrower or of any collateral pledged. Substandard assets include those characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.

Doubtful: Assets classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses present make collection or liquidation in full highly questionable and improbable on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values.

Loss: Assets classified as loss are those considered uncollectible and of such little value that their continuance as assets without the establishment of a specific loss reserve is not warranted. Any loans downgraded to this category are generally charged off soon after.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans - The following tables present the allowance for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 (in thousands):

December 31, 2024 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 1,214 $ 163 $ 49 $ 79 $ - $ 1,505 Residential real estate 1,629 2 - - - 1,631 Commercial - equipment - 441 3,993 1,899 - 6,333 Commercial - all other 121 - 2 - - 123 Multifamily 2 - - - - 2 Construction and land 23 - - - - 23 Consumer and other 3 - - - - 3 $ 2,992 $ 606 $ 4,044 $ 1,978 $ - $ 9,620 September 30, 2024 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 1,234 $ 113 $ 48 $ - $ - $ 1,395 Residential real estate 3,088 - - 195 - 3,283 Commercial - equipment - 9,033 3,901 2,475 - 15,409 Commercial - all other 135 - - - - 135 Multifamily 2 - - - - 2 Construction and land 27 - - - - 27 Consumer and other 3 - - - - 3 $ 4,489 $ 9,146 $ 3,949 $ 2,670 $ - $ 20,254

Past due loans -The following table presents past due loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 (in thousands):

December 31, 2024 30 - 59 Days 60 - 89 Days 90 Days or Total Total Portfolio Segment Past Due Past Due More Past Due Current Loans Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ 7,306 $ 7,306 $ 205,708 $ 213,014 Residential real estate - - - - 159,959 159,959 Commercial - equipment 1,817 754 403 2,974 7,792 10,766 Commercial - all other 100 - - 100 8,124 8,224 Multifamily - - - - 2,802 2,802 Construction and land - - - - 883 883 Consumer and other - - - - 120 120 $ 1,917 $ 754 $ 7,709 $ 10,380 $ 385,388 $ 395,768 September 30, 2024 30 - 59 Days 60 - 89 Days 90 Days or Total Total Portfolio Segment Past Due Past Due More Past Due Current Loans Commercial real estate $ 930 $ 3,896 $ - $ 4,826 $ 214,220 $ 219,046 Residential real estate - - - - 169,214 169,214 Commercial - equipment 6,425 5,810 3,272 15,507 14,098 29,605 Commercial - all other - - - - 8,857 8,857 Multifamily - - - - 2,823 2,823 Construction and land - - - - 907 907 Consumer and other - - - - 71 71 $ 7,355 $ 9,706 $ 3,272 $ 20,333 $ 410,190 $ 430,523

Non-accrual loans -Loans are placed on nonaccrual once the loan is 90 days past due or sooner if, in management's opinion, the borrower may be unable to meet payment of obligations as they become due, as well as when required by regulatory provisions. The following table presents the nonaccrual loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 (in thousands):

December 31, 2024



Portfolio Segment Nonaccrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses Nonaccrual with Allowance for Credit Losses Total Nonaccrual Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing Commercial real estate $ - $ 9,401 $ 9,401 $ - Residential real estate - - - - Commercial - equipment - 1,638 1,638 - $ - $ 11,039 $ 11,039 $ - September 30, 2024



Portfolio Segment Nonaccrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses Nonaccrual with Allowance for Credit Losses Total Nonaccrual Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing Commercial real estate $ - $ 2,564 $ 2,564 $ - Residential real estate - 500 500 - Commercial - equipment - 4,265 4,265 - $ - $ 7,329 $ 7,329 $ -

Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure - The Bank has originated certain loans in the commercial-equipment segment with government guarantees and has subsequently sold many of the guaranteed portions of these loans in the secondary market. Upon defaults by the borrowers, the Bank would be required to repurchase the guaranteed portions of the loans and submit the repayment requests to the respective government agency. The agency may decide not to honor the guarantees if certain conditions are not met. Guarantees, as defined under ASC 460, Guarantees, that create off-balance sheet credit exposure are in the scope of ASC 326-20 (CECL) when such guarantees for loans have an implicit repurchase arrangement and thus may present an off-balance sheet credit risk. As of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 the Bank had $126 thousand and $2.6 million, respectively, of such guarantees sold of commercial-equipment loans that were graded below Pass. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure for these sold guarantees was $65 thousand and $1.7 million as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

