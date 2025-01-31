Galloper Gold Corp.: Galloper Closes Acquisition of Additional Glover Island Exploration Claims

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC:GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") announces that, further to its news release of January 28, 2025, it has completed its acquisition (the "Acquisition") of additional exploration claims in Newfoundland as part of its continued exploration efforts pursuant to the purchase agreement (the "Agreement") entered into with a third-party vendor (the "Vendor").

Pursuant to the Agreement, Galloper has agreed to purchase from the Vendor three (3) claims on Glover Island in Newfoundland, adjacent to its existing exploration. Claims on Glover Island. As consideration, Galloper has issued the Vendor an aggregate of 300,000 Galloper common shares. The common shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months from the date of issuance.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its Glover Island and Mint Pond properties, each prospective for gold and base metals. The Glover Island Property, where the historic Lucky Smoke gold occurrence was recently expanded through drilling, consists of 532 mining claims totaling 13,300 hectares while Mint Pond consists of 499 claims totaling 12,475 hectares.

