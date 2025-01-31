Equity Multiple Inc: Federal Reserve's Rate Decision Reinforces EquityMultiple's 2025 Thesis for Self-Directed Real Estate Investors

EquityMultiple , a tech-enabled real estate investment platform for accredited individuals, today shared insights on the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain benchmark interest rates, highlighting how the Fed's confidence in economic fundamentals creates opportunities for strategic real estate investors.

The Federal Reserve's unanimous decision to keep rates steady, coupled with Chair Jerome Powell's characterization of the economy as "strong" and the labor market as "solid," signals a resilience in the economy and buttresses many of the underlying trends we have been seeing in the CRE market. The underlying economies underpinning the real estate market combined with a stable rate outlook are generating more buyers and sellers. Furthermore, as traditional lending center continue to deal with some of their non-performing loans (that were issued during a period of higher valuations) we believe there remains ample opportunity for private-market solutions, particularly in real estate credit strategies.

"Chair Powell's emphasis on the economy's underlying strength reinforces our conviction in private market real estate opportunities," said Charles Clinton, CEO of EquityMultiple. "When the Fed cites a 'strong' economy and 'solid' labor market as key factors in their rate decision, that translates directly to the fundamentals that drive real estate performance - from multifamily occupancy rates to the demand for quality commercial space."

The stable rate environment potentially favors EquityMultiple's Ascent Income Fund, which has achieved an 8.4% historically distributed yield through secure, collateral-backed loans. The firm sees a particular opportunity in the current environment where rates are, in Powell's words, "meaningfully but not highly restrictive."

"Powell's characterization of monetary policy is significant for private real estate credit strategies," noted Marious Sjulsen, Chief Investment Officer at EquityMultiple. "This balanced approach, combined with the Fed's clear confidence in economic fundamentals, creates an ideal environment for private lenders who can offer innovative financing solutions while maintaining strong collateral positions."

Underscoring the potential diversification benefits of private real estate credit, the Ascent Income Fund achieved a 10.48%* net distributed yield to investors in Q4 of 2024, while public REITs fell by 8.2% . (The fund has achieved a 9% total net distributed yield to investors since inception.)

EquityMultiple's investment thesis for 2025, irrespective of interest rate cuts, is supported by several key factors:

Robust economic fundamentals supporting real estate market strength

A rate environment that rewards thorough underwriting and strategic positioning

Continued recalibration in traditional lending markets creates opportunities for private credit

Strong underlying tenant demand supported by economic resilience

About EquityMultiple

EquityMultiple is a leading real estate investment platform offering private equity and private credit opportunities to accredited investors. The firm's innovative approach combines technology with institutional-quality investment opportunities, empowering individuals to build diverse portfolios tailored to their financial goals.

*quarterly net distribution rate based on 100 basis point management fee. Actual fees vary by investor. Please visit equitymultiple.com for a full set of disclosures.

