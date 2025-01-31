Metalore Resources Ltd.: Metalore Announces Appointments of CFO and Directors

Metalore Resources Limited (TSXV:MET) ("Metalore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Ashley Nadon has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Director of the Company, and Mr. Peter Cox has been appointed as Director.

Ashley Nadon is a chartered professional accountant and holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree from the University of Toronto, and an MBA in Accounting from McMaster University. Ms. Nadon provides consulting and accounting services to private and public companies in her role as Managing Director of a firm of chartered professional accountants. Ms. Nadon has experience as the CFO of several Reporting Issuers and is currently the CFO of Homeland Nickel Inc.

Ms. Nadon replaces Don Bryson, who steps down as Chief Financial Officer and Director. The Board would like to thank Mr. Bryson for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well with his future endeavors.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Peter Cox as Director. A graduate of McMaster University in Power & Energy Engineering Technology, he progressed at Titan Trailer becoming a Senior Designer in R&D, streamlining processes and enhanced efficiency. Peter has spent the past five years building his stake in Metalore, drawn by its distinctive balance of natural gas, gold resources, and cash reserves - along with its steadfast commitment to protecting shareholder equity.

Mr. Cox replaces Bruce Davis who, for health reasons, at 93 years of age, retires from Board duties as Director. We graciously thank Mr. Davis for his years of dedication and service to Metalore.

About Metalore Resources Limited

Metalore has produced natural gas from its Southwestern Ontario operations since 1964. Revenues generated from natural gas sales have enabled the Company to explore Northwestern Ontario for gold, copper, zinc, lithium, PGE's and diamonds without dilution to its share structure (currently 1,775,035 shares outstanding). The Company remains actively involved in joint venture exploration with Equinox Gold Greenstone Gold Mines on the Brookbank gold properties, Thunder Bay mining district.

For further information contact:

Armen Chilian P.Geo. President /CEO

(519) 428 - 2464 www.metaloreresources.ca/contact

