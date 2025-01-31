Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 93,674,455 to 867,777,426 common shares with voting rights as of January 31, 2025. The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from January 1, 2025 to date is the result of shares issued in connection with the Filo Corp. acquisition (see press release dated January 15, 2025 entitled "Lundin Mining Completes Joint Acquisition of Filo with BHP and 50% Sale of Josemaria to Form Vicuña Corp."), and the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units, offset by any share buy backs completed under the normal course issuer bid.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations or projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, gold and nickel. In December 2024 the Company announced the sale of its European assets to Boliden. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025 subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on January 31, 2025 at 14:30 Pacific Time.

For further information, please contact: Stephen Williams, Vice President, Investor Relations: +1 604 806 3074; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50

