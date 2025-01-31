Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2025) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (the "Company" or "Makenita") wishes to announce the following company updates. The Company is expecting to commence operations in Ontario in the coming months now that the listing on the CSE is complete. An update on the exact timing of this will be forthcoming.

Makenita has granted a total of one million nine hundred and forty thousand stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of ten and one-half cents per share for a period of twelve months. The Company also granted a total of two million four hundred and fifty thousand restricted share units (RSUs) to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest in four months from the date of grant. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Makenita Resources Inc.

Makenita currently has rights in and to the Hector Property, consisting of 126 contiguous unpatented mineral claims totaling 2,243 hectares (5,542-acres), located within the Coleman and Gillies Limit Townships, Larder Lake Mining Division, Timiskaming District, Ontario, Canada.

Makenita Resources Inc.

"Jason Gigliotti"

Jason Gigliotti

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-Looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-Looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239266

SOURCE: Makenita Resources Inc.