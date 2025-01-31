KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) announced that it will close the acquisition of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLF) today, effective at 11:59 p.m. As a result of this successful completion, UMB's asset size will increase to approximately $68 billion (based on assets as of Dec. 31, 2024), expanding its geographic footprint from eight to 13 states. The acquisition also increases UMB's private wealth management AUM/AUA by 32% and significantly expands its retail deposit base.

"Today is a monumental day for our organization as we welcome HTLF customers and associates to UMB," said Mariner Kemper, chairman and chief executive officer of UMB Financial Corporation. "As the largest acquisition in our company's history, this new chapter presents a tremendous opportunity to expand our core services and capabilities, while also introducing new communities to our geographic footprint. We are ready and excited to help our customers, existing and new, meet their financial goals."

For more than a century, UMB has supported customers through delivering comprehensive banking services and asset management across its eight-state footprint and nationally. This acquisition will expand UMB's banking presence, adding California, Iowa, Minnesota, New Mexico and Wisconsin to the existing footprint, which includes Missouri, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. In addition, 104 new branches and 115 ATMs will be added to UMB's current 93 banking centers and 235 ATMs, dramatically expanding the network for current and new customers.

HTLF, which currently does business as Minnesota Bank & Trust, Wisconsin Bank & Trust, Dubuque Bank & Trust, Illinois Bank & Trust, Bank of Blue Valley, Citywide Banks, Premier Valley Bank, Arizona Bank & Trust, New Mexico Bank & Trust, First Bank & Trust, HTLF Food & AgriBusiness, HTLF Specialized Industries, and HTLF Retirement Plan Services, will operate as a division of UMB prior to the banking centers and systems conversions, which is anticipated to occur in the fourth quarter of 2025, after which time the divisions will operate as UMB. Until that time, customers should continue to bank as they normally do.

UMB is deeply invested in the communities in which it does business, providing support through products, services, and investments as well as corporate and associate giving. UMB is committed to being a strong financial steward and is finalizing its Community Benefits Agreement, which will detail how it will provide support throughout its newly expanded footprint. Specific details will be shared when the plan is finalized.

As previously announced, five HTLF board members now join the UMB Financial Corporation Board of Directors: John Schmidt, Bradley (Brad) Henderson, Jennifer (Jenny) Hopkins, Margaret Lazo and Susan Murphy. With these additions, the UMBF Board grows to 16 board members.

"As we look to the future, we remain excited and true to who we are as an entrepreneurial-minded organization rooted in a more than 111-year history of steadfast commitment to our customers, associates and the communities we serve," said Kemper.

About UMB

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. UMB offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending, investment and retirement plan services; personal banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending, wealth management and financial planning services; and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking and healthcare services. UMB operates branches throughout Missouri, Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin. As the company's reach continues to grow, it also serves business clients nationwide and institutional clients in several countries. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Blog, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn.

