Short name: ASMDEE ISIN code: SE0023615638 Order book ID: 383054 Number of B-shares to be listed: 224,692,028 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Large Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification Industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary Supersector code: 4020 Consumer Products and Services

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Asmodee Group AB, company registration number 559273-8016, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Asmodee Group AB applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the prospectus is approved by the SFSA, that the liquidity requirements for the B-shares are met, first day of trading is expected to February 7, 2025.As per today's date the company has a total of 224,692,028 B-shares.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.Nasdaq Stockholm AB