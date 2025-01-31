Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Asmodee Group AB, company registration number 559273-8016, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Asmodee Group AB applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the prospectus is approved by the SFSA, that the liquidity requirements for the B-shares are met, first day of trading is expected to February 7, 2025.
As per today's date the company has a total of 224,692,028 B-shares.
|Short name:
|ASMDEE
|ISIN code:
|SE0023615638
|Order book ID:
|383054
|Number of B-shares to be listed:
|224,692,028
|Clearing:
|CCP Cleared
|Segment:
|Large Cap Stockholm SEK
|Market segment:
|STO Equities CCP / 182
|Tick Size table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|MIC:
|XSTO
ICB Classification
|Industry code:
|40 Consumer Discretionary
|Supersector code:
|4020 Consumer Products and Services
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
