Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Integrated Wind Solutions ASA shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from February 3, 2025.

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name: IWSo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0013461350 Order book ID: 383501 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE

