Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2025) - Lyra Growth Partners Inc. ("Lyra") announces that, on January 31, 2025, Lyra entered into a share purchase agreement with Kinderhook 2, L.P. (the "Vendor") pursuant to which the Lyra agreed to acquire 2,682,514 common shares (the "Common Shares") of BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. ("BuildDirect") from the Vendor for an aggregate purchase price of $1,153,481.02 (the "Acquisition").

Immediately prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Lyra owned a total of 6,004,043 Common Shares and 69,744 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants").

Immediately following the completion of the Acquisition, Lyra owns a total of 8,686,557 Common Shares, representing approximately 20.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, and assuming exercise in full of the Warrants, Lyra would own a total of 8,756,301 Common Shares, representing approximately 20.8% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis.

All of the securities held by Lyra in BuildDirect, including the Common Shares and the Warrants, are being held for investment purposes. Lyra may in the future take such actions in respect of its BuildDirect securityholdings as it deems appropriate in light of the market circumstances then existing, including the potential purchase of additional shares of BuildDirect through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving , or the sale of all or a portion of such holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, or Lyra may continue to hold its current positions.

