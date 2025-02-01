Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2025) - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report regarding the updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimate for its Fazenda Mine in Brazil, the results of which were announced on January 7, 2025.

The technical report will be available for download on Equinox Gold's website at www.equinoxgold.com and through Equinox Gold's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239272

SOURCE: Equinox Gold Corp.