NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VanEck is pleased to announce a 4-for-1 forward stock split for the VanEck Bitcoin ETF (Cboe: HODL).

Shares of the Fund will begin trading on the split-adjusted basis at market open on February 14, 2025. The Fund will retain the same CUSIP and continue to trade on The Cboe Exchange under the same ticker symbol, as set forth below. There will be no impact on the overall value of the ETP. The Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), the registered owner of all Fund shares, has been notified of the split and has been instructed to adjust each shareholder's investment accordingly.

Fund Name Ticker CUSIP Split Ratio VanEck Bitcoin ETF HODL 92189K105 4:1

Record Date Pay Date Ex-Date 2/12/2025 2/13/2025 2/14/2025

VanEck periodically assesses its ETP lineup to determine when and where share splits would most benefit investors. A number of factors are considered, including ETP market price, bid-ask spread and trading volume.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm's drive to identify asset classes and trends - including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 - that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of December 31, 2024, VanEck managed approximately $113.8 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm's capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck's passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients' interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm's mission.

Important Disclosures

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a prospectus. An investment in the VanEck Bitcoin ETF ("HODL" or the "Trust") may not be suitable for all investors. Before investing you should carefully consider the Trust's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses.

Investing involves significant risk, and you could lose money on an investment in the Trust. The value of Bitcoin is highly volatile, and the value of the Trust's shares could decline rapidly, including to zero. You could lose your entire principal investment. For a more complete discussion of the risk factors relative to the Trust, carefully read the prospectus.

The Trust's investment objective is to reflect the performance of the price of Bitcoin less the expenses of the Trust's operations. The Trust is a passive investment vehicle that does not seek to generate returns beyond tracking the price of Bitcoin.

The Trust is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 ("1940 Act") or a commodity pool for the purposes of the Commodity Exchange Act ("CEA"). Shares of the Trust are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds. As a result, shareholders of HODL do not have the protections associated with ownership of shares in an investment company registered under the 1940 Act or the protections afforded by the CEA.

An investment in the Trust is subject to risks which include, but are not limited to, the historically and potentially future extreme volatility of bitcoin, various potential factors that may adversely affect the liquidity of Trust shares, the limited history of the Index from which the value of bitcoin and hence the value of Trust shares will be determined, potential threats to the Trust's bitcoin custodian, and the unregulated nature and lack of transparency surrounding the operations of bitcoin trading platforms, all of which may ultimately adversely affect the value of shares of the Trust. Please note that this is not an exhaustive list of risks pertaining to the Trust. Please read carefully the prospectus for a complete list of potential risks.

Because shares of the Trust are intended to reflect the price of the Bitcoin held in the Trust, the market price of the shares is subject to fluctuations similar to those affecting Bitcoin prices. Additionally, shares of the Trust are bought and sold at market price, not at net asset value ("NAV"). Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Trust shares trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk and will fluctuate in market value. The value of Trust shares relates directly to the value of the Bitcoin held by the Trust (less its expenses), and fluctuations in the price of Bitcoin could materially and adversely affect an investment in the shares. The price received upon the sale of the shares, which trade at market price, may be more or less than the value of the Bitcoin represented by them. The Trust does not generate any income, and as the Trust regularly issues shares to pay for the Sponsor's ongoing expenses, the amount of Bitcoin represented by each Share will decline over time.

This content is published in the United States for residents of specified countries. Investors are subject to securities and tax regulations within their applicable jurisdictions that are not addressed on this content. Nothing in this content should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell shares of any investment in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction, nor is it intended as investment, tax, financial, or legal advice. Investors should seek such professional advice for their particular situation and jurisdiction.

The Sponsor of the Trust is VanEck Digital Assets, LLC. The Marketing Agent for the Trust is Van Eck Securities Corporation. VanEck Digital Assets, LLC., and Van Eck Securities Corporation are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Van Eck Associates Corporation.

