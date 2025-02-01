Memory Lane Games Partners with The Senior Care Influencer Lance A. Slatton as Brand Ambassador

Lance A. Slatton, known throughout the health care and senior living community as "The Senior Care Influencer," recently partnered as a Brand Ambassador with Memory Lane Games, provider of the leading app for dementia and Alzheimer's engagement. Slatton, a highly respected writer, author and healthcare professional with over 20 years experience in the healthcare industry, is the host of the award-winning and popular podcast & YouTube show "All Home Care Matters," the nation's leading voice in long-term care.

Memory Lane Games is available direct to families via the app stores and delivers thousands of professionally-curated, inclusive reminiscence and speech and language games on hundreds of topics. Playing helps stimulate conversation and triggers positive memories to make a significant difference to people living with dementia and those that care for them.

This partnership unites Memory Lane Games' innovative app with Slatton's mission to provide information and resources to the community. Together, they aim to promote the power of the app as a therapeutic tool, engaging individuals in cognitive and emotional wellness while bringing families closer through shared experiences.

"I'm honored to partner with Memory Lane Games," said Slatton, who also is a senior case manager at Enriched Life Home Care Services in Livonia, MI, and received the distinction as "Top Influencer for Healthcare and Advocacy" in 2024. "I've seen firsthand how games can support cognitive health, help individuals maintain a connection to their past, and provide families with meaningful ways to engage with their loved ones. Memory Lane Games is an incredible resource, and I look forward to working together to make a positive impact on the lives of many."

Memory Lane Games CEO Bruce Elliott said he is "thrilled" to have Slatton as a brand ambassador. "His passion for maintaining and improving the quality of life of the aging population aligns perfectly with our vision," he said. "We believe that our app, which is designed to help stimulate memories for those living with dementia, connects generations and fosters joyful moments, and we think it will resonate deeply with the communities Lance serves."

Slatton, a recognized advocate for elder care, has been at the forefront of promoting compassionate home care and resources for families dealing with Alzheimer's, dementia, and other age-related challenges. Through All Home Care Matters, he educates families and caregivers on the importance of emotional and mental stimulation in aging individuals, making him a natural fit for Memory Lane Games' initiative.

As part of the collaboration, Slatton will actively promote Memory Lane Games across his platform, raising awareness about the benefits of nostalgic games for individuals with dementia, Alzheimer's, and other memory conditions. This partnership will also include joint educational initiatives, social media campaigns, and resources to help caregivers integrate Memory Lane Games into their routines.

About Memory Lane Games

Memory Lane Games delivers professionally-curated, inclusive reminiscence and speech and language games which make a difference to people living with dementia AND those that care for them. In clinical trial, 92% of carers felt the app made them more relaxed and 58% of carers believed it helped the person with dementia communicate more. Our games are played across the world because they are frustration-free and specifically designed to stimulate conversation, reminiscence, to trigger positive memories and even help make new ones. With a library of thousands of games on topics from music to mountains and pets to places there is something to interest everyone across cultures and generations and this can be further enhanced with the addition of personalized games. The app is available direct to families via the app stores and is provided to businesses in the care sector, branded, localized and personalized, with training, reporting and family engagement tools.

Clinical Trial Results: https://co.memorylanegames.com/clinical-trial-2022/

For more information, visit https://www.memorylanegames.com/

About All Home Care Matters

All Home Care Matters, the nation's leading voice in long-term care. has received the following notable awards: 2023 Recipient of the coveted YouTube Creator Award for surpassing 100,000 subscribers; 2023 Recipient of the Award of Distinction from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The Communicator Award for Film & Video in Health and Wellness; 2023 Recipient of the Silver Award from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The w3 for Social Campaigns in Health and Wellness in Film & Video; 2024 Recipient of the Award in Excellence from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The Communicator Award for Film & Video in Social Campaigns & Series in Healthcare; 2024 Recipient of the GOLD w3 Award for Branded Entertainment in Health & Wellness for Dementia & Social Media; and Recipient of the 2024 International Impact Book Award in the category of Caregiving. Official Website: https://www.allhomecarematters.com

