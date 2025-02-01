Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2025) - Le Dîner en Blanc, the global phenomenon of elegance and community, is making its highly anticipated return to Singapore this year, marking a decade since its last magical celebration in 2014. This year's event will be hosted by Chiang Yee and Nicole Yee, with Dr. Clemen Chiang serving as Mentor. Renowned for its blend of sophistication and spontaneity, this chic outdoor gathering is set to be Asia's ultimate Bucket List Event.

This edition promises a unique experience as attendees gather at a brand-new secret location, blending Singapore's vibrant charm with the timeless elegance of Le Dîner en Blanc's French-inspired traditions. Clad in white, guests will create a breathtaking visual display while indulging in gourmet cuisine, lively conversations, and flowing champagne.

Hosts Share Their Excitement Chiang Yee and Nicole Yee, the Hosts of Le Dîner en Blanc Singapore 2025, expressed their enthusiasm: "Fast forward 10 years since 2014, we are thrilled to be back to fulfill a pent-up demand for this extraordinary event in the beautiful city of Singapore. Le Dîner en Blanc is more than an event; it's a celebration of life, community, and shared moments."

How to Join This Exclusive Celebration Those eager to participate in this one-of-a-kind evening can sign up for the exclusive Fan List/Phase 3 at singapore.dinerenblanc.com. Simply visit the website, click on 'Attend Le Dîner en Blanc', and create an account to receive an invitation to Phase 3. Stay tuned for updates and details on this extraordinary evening.

Guidelines for Guests To preserve the unique charm of Le Dîner en Blanc, attendees play an essential role in creating an unforgettable evening. All guests must adhere to the following guidelines:

Dress Code: A chic, all-white ensemble is mandatory. Elegance and creativity are highly encouraged.

reserved through the e-store may be consumed, in accordance with Singapore's alcohol laws. Table Setting: Everything must be white, from tablecloths to dinnerware, to maintain the signature aesthetic.

Guests will gather at designated departure points and be escorted by volunteers to the secret venue. Cleanliness: In line with the event's commitment to sustainability, all guests must leave with their belongings, food leftovers, and litter, ensuring the venue remains pristine.

Essentials to Bring

A table, two white chairs, a white tablecloth, and two white serviettes.

A picnic basket filled with gourmet food, proper stemware, and white dinnerware. • Catered picnic basket options will be available for those who prefer not to pack their own. Guests can reserve these through Le Dîner en Blanc's e-store.

Guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages.

Sponsorship Opportunities Le Dîner en Blanc Singapore 2025 invites interested sponsors to reach out to us as soon as possible. Due to overwhelming interest from prestigious brands, we will carefully curate partnerships to ensure the best experiences for our diners. For sponsorship inquiries, please contact E: singapore@dinerenblanc.com before the end of this month.

About the Hosts Dr. Clemen Chiang and Nicole Yee are the founders of Le Dîner en Blanc in Singapore, having hosted the unforgettable 2012, 2013, and 2014 editions. These hallmark events cemented Le Dîner en Blanc's reputation as Asia's ultimate chic dining experience. For the 2025 edition, Chiang Yee and Nicole Yee proudly take the helm as Hosts, with Dr. Clemen Chiang serving as Mentor to guide this momentous return.

About Le Dîner en Blanc More than just an event, Le Dîner en Blanc is a cultural phenomenon that empowers friends to gather and celebrate their shared passions for life, food, fashion, and community. Elegantly dressed in white, guests converge on a secret location for a magical evening filled with gourmet dining, dancing, and spontaneous connections. Launched in Paris, Le Dîner en Blanc has expanded to over 120 cities in 40 countries under the guidance of Dîner en Blanc International, becoming a global symbol of elegance and joie de vivre.

For more information and updates on Le Dîner en Blanc Singapore 2025, visit https://singapore.dinerenblanc.com or follow us on social media:

Facebook: DinerEnBlanc.Singapore

Instagram: @dinerenblanc_singapore

