Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2025) - AML Incubator, a compliance consultancy firm specializing in anti-money laundering (AML) regulations, has launched a new service package to help U.S.-based Money Services Businesses (MSBs) establish operations domestically in the U.S., in Canada, or via Canada. This initiative provides U.S. firms with the tools and support needed to navigate the global regulatory framework, enabling smooth cross-border expansion and compliance alignment.

Global Expansion Trends Drive U.S. MSBs to Adapt or Enter New Markets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11332/239026_6dbb60f7f499bbd8_001full.jpg

With a new administration in Washington, U.S. Money Services Businesses (MSBs) are reassessing their growth strategies amid shifting economic policies and evolving regulatory priorities. As the financial sector braces for potential deregulation and a renewed focus on domestic industry, many MSBs are seizing the opportunity to expand internationally and establish a more resilient global presence.

"Our compliance services ensure businesses seamlessly align with global requirements, allowing them to focus on scaling operations with confidence," said Haik Kazarian, Head of Business Development at AML Incubator.

AML Incubator Expands Compliance Services for Fintech and Crypto firms Entering Canada

AML Incubator's new service package is designed to simplify compliance, enabling U.S. MSBs to meet Canadian standards without delays or interruptions. Key components include:

FINTRAC Registration Assistance - Expert support with licensing applications and reporting obligations.

AML Program Development - Custom frameworks to build and implement AML compliance programs.

Fractional CAMLO Services - Outsourced Chief AML Officer support for businesses without in-house compliance teams.

Ongoing Monitoring and Reporting - Real-time updates and risk assessment tools to keep operations compliant amid evolving regulations.

By outsourcing compliance needs, Fintech businesses, be it MSB, DeFi, CeFi, or Crypto can focus on growth while maintaining confidence in their regulatory standing.

AML Incubator's new service offering provides FinTech firms with a practical solution to expand into and through Canada without being slowed by compliance complexities.

For more information, visit our website or contact us directly.

The Global Licensing & Compliance Package

AML Incubator offers a comprehensive Global Licensing & Compliance Package designed for FinTech firms and Money Services Businesses (MSBs) seeking to expand internationally. This package provides end-to-end support for obtaining and maintaining financial licenses in multiple jurisdictions, ensuring compliance with regional anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) regulations.

By leveraging AML Incubator's expertise, businesses can secure and maintain financial licenses across key global markets, starting with Canada, and extending to Europe, APAC, the Middle East, Asia, and other jurisdictions. The package includes a full year of compliance management, allowing firms to focus on business growth while ensuring regulatory adherence.

About AML Incubator

AML Incubator is a consultancy firm specializing in anti-money laundering (AML) and regulatory compliance services for financial institutions, MSBs, and virtual asset providers. With expertise in multi-jurisdictional compliance frameworks, AML Incubator offers businesses the tools and strategies needed to meet regulatory requirements and expand into global markets.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239026

SOURCE: AML Incubator Ltd.